The Easy VIX: The Current Market, And The Folly Of Market Timing With Fundamentals

But like all fundamental insights, there is no way to know when it will matter. Timing is dominated by psychology – risk on /risk off.

But fundamentals provide perspective. There is one money supply issue that is largely ignored – velocity. It seems to be turning, and that could matter for inflation and yields.

Fundamental data only provides insights as to what already happened. We need to identify cycles of risk-on/risk-off psychology early, as they emerge.

My articles have generally focused on calling sell and reentry points in the market using an algorithm driven by changes in the shape of the VIX futures curve. I believe that the rate of change in the shape of that curve telegraphs the coming risk-on or risk-off attitude of critical investors. For new readers, this excerpt from my prior article is a primer on the perspective.

"It's clear to me that changes in the Shape of the forward VIX curve serve to telegraph the sentiment of relatively sophisticated traders ... If the VIX futures curve is moving toward backwardation, traders are betting that the near-term market is increasingly likely to be very volatile (read riskier) than the longer-term expectations of volatility. On the other hand, when the VIX curve is growing increasingly contango, traders are effectively betting that the near-term market is likely to be less volatile (read safer) than the longer-term expectations of volatility."

Currently, all my metrics are favorable. There are three indicators, the sum of which range from minus 1 to plus 3; higher numbers are bearish. A sum of readings equal to two or more signals a sell signal; right now all are positive. The workings of the indicators are summarized below.

The SHAPE metric measures the degree of contango or backwardation in the VIX futures curve. For those unfamiliar with the words contango and backwardation, contango exists when near-term futures are discounted compared to long-term futures values. Backwardation is the opposite. If the SHAPE metric is sufficiently positive it accrues a minus one, indicating a safe environment. If it is sufficiently negative it accrues a bearish positive one. The Primary Slope measures the change in the SHAPE over a recent history. A positive slope greater than a threshold value is bullish. Anything below that threshold accrues a bearish plus one. The Confirming Slope measures that change in SHAPE over a somewhat more extended history. Again, anything below a threshold value accrues a bearish plus one.

The triggers are calibrated using an artificial intelligence algorithm that monitors performance and re-calibrates when appropriate, applying prospective triggers based on then-prior history.

Since 2008, following the algorithm approximately doubled the returns of a broad-based ETF basket consisting of SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, and SSO; those results are modeled with no back fitting. More recent real-time signals are summarized below; they represent all the signals published in Seeking Alpha:

Source: Michael Gettings Data Source: Fidelity

The favorable metrics today have been in place since the June 28th buy signal except for a brief flirtation with caution driven by the sharp drop in the SHAPE metric of July 17th shown in the graph below. That generated a Primary Slope issue and a plus-one reading - not enough to signal anything but hold. That cautious metric has since fully healed.

The Easy VIX dashboard is very healthy now; it is shown below:

Easy VIX Dashboard

Source: Michael Gettings Data Source: VIXCentral

The Easy VIX algorithm is aimed at identifying cycles of risk-on / risk-off psychology early, as those cycles emerge. I believe the algorithm identifies most downturns at inception, i.e., when to sell. And as importantly, it identifies when they've played out, i.e., when to buy. Fundamental data only provides insights as to what already happened, so it is useless as a market timing tool. You can guess at which way the next news item might break, but how good are those guesses?

I spent my consulting career advising energy companies on managing commodity risk with swaps and options - often billion‑dollar portfolios. My clients were true professionals, but I was occasionally struck by one misguided perspective. Take the natural gas markets. When the winter is cold and gas storage balances are depleted, does that portend a coming price rise, or is that why prices are already high? It matters because if you believe the latter, you avoid unnecessary gas purchases, but if you believe the former, you probably should hedge future needs. To make a connection to the Easy VIX algorithm, the gas futures curve was always backwardated when demand was high and supplies low, and backwardation means risk. Timing hedge commitments based on the coming‑price‑rise reasoning would have been a big mistake.

Yet how many times do we read a news item or hear something on one of the business news channels and think we should buy or sell because of something that already happened? For example, the fed cut rates - buy! No don't; it's too late already.

But fundamentals do provide big-picture context, and sometimes they are just plain interesting. So, I still follow fundamentals. In that regard, there is one money supply issue that I find fascinating, and it's largely ignored by everyone. The velocity of money has been behaving badly for the last ten years and that behavior has been a big contributor to the low inflation environment and rising stock prices. In the future that probably will be different.

Inflation has been described as too much money chasing too few goods, but that is not exactly driven by a growing money supply. A growing money supply might chase goods, but it might chase investments. For ten years it has chased investments, so asset values have risen. Since relatively speaking, the growing money supply has not chased goods, inflation (CPI) has been muted. The velocity of money is a great indicator as to which phenomenon is in play. Here is a graph taken from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis database (FRED) that shows the growth in money supply as well as the velocity of (M1) money.

Source: FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed

You can see that money supply growth accelerated dramatically since the 2008 crisis (quantitative easing et al), but the velocity of money (red line) collapsed even more dramatically. Velocity measures the rate at which money is moving from one holder to the next, i.e., transaction intensity. Buying and selling goods contributes to money velocity; a falling money velocity indicates money is not chasing goods as rapidly as in the past. But that money goes somewhere; it is chasing investments. So, it is no surprise that investment values have grown substantially while inflation has been muted even in the face of loose money.

So, what does the most recent data show? The right side of the graph shows that the collapse in velocity has flattened and might be finally starting a more normal upward trend. This is occurring while the Fed is undertaking quantitative tightening, at least for a couple more months. I would expect that as money supply growth slows, and if the trend reversal in velocity continues, we could finally see some inflation and increasing bond yields. Does that portend a somewhat more challenging stock market? Time will tell.

While I don't find macro data helpful for timing decisions, it does provide a background perspective for my more time-sensitive analysis. Each time the Easy VIX algorithm signals "sell" in the face of a continuing bull market I must remind myself to reject a natural normalcy bias. Things will not always be as they have been. I made a living in quantitative finance, and while statistics are great, I also know that just because I've woken up on the right side of the grass every one of the last 20,000 plus days, that doesn't mean tomorrow will be the same. And just because a growing money supply has contributed to increasing investment values for ten-plus years, doesn't mean it will next year. When the algorithm says sell, I sell. Right now I hold, and the returns keep coming.

Thanks for reading and especially for following. If you're not yet a follower, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button at the top to receive more articles and market signals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the entire ETF basket - SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, SSO