Mylan: Merger With Pfizer's Upjohn Changes The Narrative

Mylan corporate logo. Source: Bloomberg

Mylan (MYL) and Pfizer's (PFE) Upjohn unit will merge in an all-stock transaction:

"The new company will transform and accelerate each businesses' ability to serve patients' needs and expand their capabilities across more than 165 markets by bringing together two highly complementary businesses. Mylan brings a diverse portfolio across many geographies and key therapeutic areas, such as central nervous system and anesthesia, infectious disease and cardiovascular, as well as a robust pipeline, high-quality manufacturing and supply chain excellence. Upjohn brings trusted, iconic brands, such as Lipitor (atorvastatin calcium), Celebrex (celecoxib) and Viagra (sildenafil), and proven commercialization capabilities, including leadership positions in China and other emerging markets."

Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the combined new company ("NewCo") and Mylan shareholders will own the rest. MYL was up over 10% in mid-morning trading on the news.

The Situation

Pharmaceutical companies like Mylan, Teva (TEVA) and Endo (ENDP) have experienced sharp declines in their generics revenue. Large institutions have been consolidating and using their buying power to command lower prices for generics. The FDA has also streamlined the approval process for generic drugs, which has created heightened competition in the sector. The situation has been particularly acute for Mylan. The company's revenue and earnings have been punished by generic competition for its EpiPen sales.

In Q1 2019, Mylan's total revenue of $2.5 billion was down by 7% Y/Y. Its gross margin fell 500 basis points versus the year earlier period. The company was able to slightly reduce operating expenses, yet its EBITDA of $542 million still fell 19% Y/Y. The EBITDA declines makes the company vulnerable amid its $14 billion debt load. I previously estimated Mylan's debt/run rate EBITDA (Q1 2019 and Q4 2018 annualized) was around 4.9x. Fitch Ratings revised Mylan's outlook to negative. A downgrade could make the company's debt junk-rated.

The Upjohn Merger Changes The Narrative

Upjohn brings a lot to the table. It brings a plethora of iconic brands, $2.8 billion in quarterly revenue and about $2.0 billion in quarterly EBITDA. Upjohn's revenue would represent 53% of NewCo's total revenue. Its EBITDA would represent about 79% of NewCo's proforma EBITDA.

The above chart is based on Mylan's Q1 2019 financial results and Upjohn's Q2 2019 financial results. It is meant to be a proxy for NewCo's proforma financials.

In estimating Upjohn's EBITDA, I assumed (1) it represented 36% of Pfizer's Q2 2019 operating income and 41% of its Q2 2018 operating income and (2) Pfizer's Q2 2018 and Q2 2019 depreciation and amortization expense was similar to that of Q1 2018 and Q1 2019.

NewCo's proforma revenue is in decline by 9% Y/Y. Its EBITDA is also falling by 18%. EBITDA margins for NewCo would be around 49%, more than double Mylan's current margins of 22%.

Mylan will take on $12 billion of new debt, which will be raised by Upjohn. The proceeds will go to Pfizer. In addition to Mylan's current $14 billion debt load, NewCo would have about $26 billion of total debt.

NewCo's run-rate EBITDA (current quarterly EBITDA annualized) would be around $10.3 billion. Its $26 billion debt load would equate to 2.5x EBITDA. NewCo's debt would likely be considered investment grade. The deal would also likely give Mylan a reprieve and keep it from being on the cusp of junk status. The new narrative could be NewCo's ability to wring out cost synergies from the merger, improve EBITDA and service debt.

For now, the market appears to like the deal. It also beats the alternative - a steady decline in Mylan's revenue and EBITDA, and a potential ratings downgrade.

The Upside For MYL Shareholders Seems Unbelievable

If one valued NewCo's run-rate EBITDA of $10.3 billion at 7x, then its enterprise value would be about $72 billion. This would not be a bad multiple for a business with healthy margins, and limited growth prospects. I estimate its net debt (including Mylan's cash of $230 million) at $26 billion. NewCo's equity value would be an estimated $47 billion and Mylan's 43% share would equate to an equity value of about $20 billion.

A $20 billion equity stake in NewCo would offer an 80% upside to Mylan's current equity value of about $11 billion. This would equate to a share price of around $38 per share versus the $21 price MYL currently trades for. My valuation does place much value on any potential cost synergies from the merger.

Conclusion

The upside from the Upjohn merger could be tremendous. Buy MYL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENDP, MYL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TEVA