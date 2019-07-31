Westlake Chemical's Stock Is Taking A Beating, But This Is Why I'm Still Rooting For It

Falling prices in all 3 of the commodity markets for WLK has really hurt margins, and while an improvement is expected for the rest of 2019 it isn't much.

Westlake Chemical has been the worst performer in my portfolio this year, and as a major exporter to China the business is expected to continue to struggle.

It's amazing how fickle the market is. Just last year, Westlake Chemical (WLK) was one of my favorite longs, was still trading at fantastic valuations despite having claimed double digit gains in its share price in a very short time period, and seemed primed for continuous large increases in EPS growth and revenue. Today, the sentiment around the stock is skittish, to say the least. Over the last 12 months, the stock has fallen from over $107 to around $67.

Much of this has been because of margin compression due to lower commodity prices throughout the board. The culprit behind the lower prices: the trade war with China. While this political and economic environment has proven to be tough for companies like Westlake, it doesn't change the company's long track record of success in maintaining profitability with a strong position in its market. Sure, the next several months might not be as profitable as investors would ideally like. But is the long term fundamentals of the industry broken? I'd like to explore that here.

According to CEO Albert Chao on the latest 2019 Q1 earnings call, falling prices have been the main culprit behind the company's recent struggles. The company operates in 3 main commodity markets, Polyethylene, Caustic Soda, and PVC, and has seen tailwinds regarding the performance of all 3. When it comes to how Mr. Chao sees those markets moving forward, Chao had this to say:

Stephen Byrne Okay. And just one more for me please. How would you rank the 2019 pricing outlook for three key commodities you produce, polyethylene caustic and PVC? Albert Chao Well in polyethylene in April, we announced and we have $0.03 a pound price increase coming to affect. Now the impact of that will be the usually large customer have some price protection over a month. So we'll see that coming in from that in the coming months. On the PVC side there is $0.02 price decrease we are seeing in April. And then the forecast by industry consultants looking at prices to improve in the third quarter of this year. And in caustic soda I think HIS, one of the industry consultants announced there's a $5 dollars short-term decrease in April. And then expect the fourth quarter the caustic soda prices to increase. And we've seen a large part of that impact in the first quarter is from a sharp decline in the global export prices which we participate in both polyethylene PVC and caustic. And the global tensions and trade issues have caused international price to decline sharply. And the U.S. chemical producers are large players in the export market and that also differentiates our U. S. local producers from other regional producers. So as trade tensions ease and we're seeing prices in many of these areas improving especially in Asia in PVC and caustic. So we believe that prices should improve on the export price which have an impact on the U.S. prices above. And higher crude oil prices also make the U.S. ethane-based producers in polyethylene much more competitive.

So it appears that while prices have dipped for polyethylene and PVC, it would be reasonable to expect somewhat of an uptick for the rest of 2019. When it comes to polyethylene, the price is greatly related to the price of crude oil, which has seen its own drops in price lately:

This chart puts that relationship in a visual really nicely, showing as both the rises and falls tend to move around the same times and a related scale:

The long term outlook for polyethylene is quite optimistic and expected to expand with global development and economic growth (as reported by Transparency Market Research in their Polyethylene Market report and projections (up to 2024). This in spite of the well-known damaging effects that plastics have for the environment. Some of the biggest growth drivers include the greatly anticipated growth potential in countries like China, India, Brazil, and Russia. A report by Market Research Future has a projection on the growth of the global polyethylene market value to be 5.52% all the way through 2025. Packaging made up the vast majority of end use applications in 2017 (59.6%), followed by Electronic and Electrical and Construction. Market demand is expected to grow by a CAGR of 4.34% over the same time period.

When it comes to PVC, management of Westlake sees a great picture for the industry over the long term, as shared in their latest annual report: "We see favorable supply-demand fundamentals for chlor-alkali and PVC, as global demand for both PVC and caustic soda is expected to exceed the limited global capacity additions. Therefore, Westlake is well positioned for future growth and value creation."

According to an upcoming report by Persistence Market Research, the PVC market is expected to maintain double digit growth for at least several years. High demand areas include building and construction, automobiles, and various medical devices. As Mr. Chao also shared in the latest earnings call, the building season is supposed to pick up for Q2 and Q3 which could bring some stability to the short term support levels for the stock.

Where Does This Leave Westlake?

Of course, all of the recent pessimism surrounding WLK isn't solely about the trade war and export issues. You'd think (in a rational world) that there's other (possibly dangerous) reasons that investors and analysts are so bearish on the stock lately. As Stephen Byrne from Bank of America recently asked, "When you compare your olefins and vinyls results in the quarter, say against your pure-play peers your income from operations seems disproportionately lower. Is there anything that you can call out that's differentiated about your results? Any one-offs? Anything that would highlight a differential result?" First I'll look at the cash flow statement and then check out the other financials to spot any possible red flags that investors should be aware of with WLK's performance.

Cash Flow from Operations Chart Source: Gurufocus

Looking at their cash flow from operations, the results don't look too bad. Sure there was a bit of a decline from last year, but overall a picture like this shouldn't be too disconcerting, especially in the context that the cash flow situation is still positive and so this should, in theory, lead the company towards maintaining a healthy balance sheet and long term competitiveness. Here's a quick snapshot of the company's balance sheet from their 10-k: Source: WLK 10-k

Again, the numbers might not be the most ideal (total assets declined and cash and cash equivalents reduced by half), but yet some of the other major metrics actually look pretty good. Shareholder's Equity grew 13.2% and the Debt to Equity (the version of the formula using Total Liabilities for Debt) went from 1.25 in 2017 to 0.91 in 2018, again another fantastic result despite the difficulties in the global economy and with exports to China. I get the fact that Wall Street is generally forward looking and cares much more about the next 3 months rather than the next 3 years, but considering that this annual report was released in February 2019 and much of the large decrease in the stock price happened before that still baffles me. Perhaps the market is spooked by lower guidance, but as a very long term investor I don't care about some temporarily less-than-ideal profitability as long as the business is healthy.

As I see it today, WLK hasn't been this good of a bargain since I first went long the stock in October 2016. It's something I'm keeping in mind as I adjust my allocations from month to-month, and I haven't seen anything in my research that causes me to worry about holding it for the long term. Investors who get into the stock today get some yield at 1.45%, and get to buy assets that have proven to be quite profitable in the past at a fairly good price of 1.57. You can argue that it's a phenomenal price when you consider the P/B of the stock market today, and at the very least you're getting a great deal based on P/E and P/S on a stock that is showing it acts in a shareholder friendly way by paying down debt for good, conservative capital allocation. Some of its main valuations are below:

The company doesn't seem to be phased by the expected tailwinds for the various business segments, even though Mr. Market has really hated the stock lately. Investors and prospective investors who hear that shouldn't feel worry, but should instead perk up and wonder how much they should invest in a stock positioned in an industry that's expected to grow. This are all bullish considerations for an investor and I haven't even touched on the possibility of the China trade conflict becoming settled and many export stocks quickly recovering all of the tough losses that this development has caused. I continue to stay very bullish on this stock for these reasons and more, and will continue to until some financial data shows up to make me consider otherwise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.