Nornickel: 7 Things To Know

The 2014 collapse in the Russian ruble has resulted in Nornickel having a lower cost structure, even in the face of declining reserve grades.

Introduction

Russian-based Nornickel (MNOD - London; OTCPK:NILSY) is one of the largest diversified mining Majors. The following investor presentation slide is helpful for understanding the location of Nornickel's assets and its ranking in the production of its key metals - nickel, copper, palladium, platinum, and cobalt:

Most of Nornickel's current production comes from polymetallic nickel-copper-platinum group metal ("PGM") mines in the Taimyr Peninsula of Northern Russia which is known as the company's Polar Division. These assets are near the city of Norilsk, from which the company derives its name. Norilsk is the coldest city in the world. The concentrates produced from the Polar Division go to the nearby Nadezhda smelter to produce nickel matte. This matte is shipped to refineries at its Kola Division in Northwestern Russia and Harjavaita in Finland where it is made into saleable products.

Nornickel is the world's #1 producer of nickel and palladium and the #4 producer of platinum. It is also a relatively large copper producer, having ranked #11 last year with 474,000 tonnes of total copper production.

In this article, I will look at what I think are the 7 most important things to know about the company right now.

#1 - Superior Low Cost Nickel Assets

The following presentation slide shows how Nornickel's Polar Division assets dominate the low-end of the cost curve:

As you can see in this chart, the nickel C1 Cash Costs for the Polar Division are actually negative under the C1 calculation because of all the by-product credits. In other words, the revenue they get from copper, platinum, palladium, and gold is more than the total costs of producing the nickel.

I find the whole by-product credit calculation to be confusing. What I like to do is simply calculate C1 Cash Costs on an equivalent basis by simply dividing the total of all the C1 Cash Cost components by the total nickel equivalent production. Doing this, over the last 4 years, and notably since the ruble collapsed against the dollar in 2014, Nornickel's C1 Cash Costs on a nickel equivalent basis have averaged $1.87 per lb. My long-term nickel price of $7 per lb. is more than 3 times this. This low-cost structure ensures strong margins for Nornickel going forward.

The Taimyr Peninsula deposits hold 683 million tonnes of Proven & Probable Reserves grading .92% nickel, 1.73% copper, 4.23 g/t palladium, 1.12 g/t platinum, and .24 g/t gold. This equates to 6.3 million tonnes of nickel which is roughly enough class 1 nickel to supply the world for 6 years at current global consumption levels. Moreover, within these 683 million tonnes is a 131.2 million tonne portion grading roughly 2.8% nickel, 3.6% copper, 6.7 g/t palladium, and 1.35 g/t platinum. These assets have Nornickel poised to continue to dominate the low-end of the nickel cost curve for decades to come.

#2 - Revenues Are Generally Balanced Between Nickel, Copper, and Palladium

In recent years, Nornickel has derived a higher percentage of its revenue from palladium as the price of that metal has soared while nickel prices have been in the basement. 34% of 2018 revenues came from palladium versus only 28% for nickel.

The following graphic shows the percentage of overall revenue for each metal over the last 11 years and also my expected percentages going forward through 2027 based on the company's disclosed future production expectations:

source: True Vine Investments

As you can see here, it is more accurate to think of Nornickel as a diversified Major and not just a nickel producer. At my long-term average nickel price of $7 per lb., I see nickel only comprising about 1/3 of overall metal revenues going forward (as the price of palladium comes back down).

#3 - Nornickel's Metal Basket Provides Balanced Exposure To Vehicle Growth Markets

Nornickel's metal production profile really provides balanced exposure to the automotive growth outlook. The following investor presentation slide shows the metal value of its 3 primary metals (nickel-copper-PGMs) per vehicle type:

Hybrids generally contain twice the overall metal value of diesel and gasoline powered vehicles. This is important to note because most automakers are expected to produce more hybrid models than battery electric models (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) combined over the next several years, as shown here:

Source: Nornickel 2018 Capital Markets Day Presentation

According to Nornickel, the market consensus for the expected compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of hybrid adoption is almost twice that for BEVs and PHEVs (combined) -15% versus 8%. This is important for Nornickel because like conventional internal combustion engine ("ICE") vehicles, hybrids require palladium for autocatalysts within catalytic converters to detoxify exhaust fumes. 80% of all palladium consumed by industry is from exhaust treatment systems. Moreover, hybrids use more palladium than ICE vehicles. Nornickel's 2018 Annual Report noted: "Having the same displacement as the internal combustion engine, the hybrid uses more of the metal [palladium] than a traditional petrol engine due to more frequent cold starts."

#4 - Long-term Grade Decline Offset By Devalued Ruble

10 years ago, Nornickel's Taimyr Peninsula deposits had 359 million tonnes of Proven & Probable Reserves grading 1.36% nickel, 2.32% copper, 5.42 g/t palladium, and 1.43 g/t platinum. As of December 31, 2018, Taimyr Peninsula deposits had 683.6 million tonnes of Proven & Probable Reserves - almost twice as much as a decade earlier - but grades have declined to .92% nickel, 1.73% copper, 4.23 g/t palladium, and 1.12 g/t platinum. So although the size of Reserve deposits have increased, the overall grades are now lower as the company continues to mine the higher grade stuff first. All else being equal, this tends to lead to higher costs over time as more ore has to be moved to produce the same amount of metal.

However, the grade decline of Reserves has been offset by the 2014 crash in the Russian ruble shown here:

Data by YCharts

Many of Nornickel's mining costs are in rubles, but its metal sales are priced in U.S. dollars so the collapse in the ruble exchange rate versus the dollar lowered the cost structure of the company.

The net impact of these 2 forces - the former slow and gradual and the latter quick and powerful - has been a lower cost structure for Nornickel's production. The following chart illustrates the effect on the company's C1 costs per lb. of nickel equivalent production:

source: True Vine Investments; 2019 onward my estimates

Going forward, if the ruble stays near current levels, I see Nornickel's costs trending sideways as the glacial paced decline of Reserve grades is offset by increased operational efficiencies driven the company's adoption of new mining technologies.

#5 - Nornickel's High Dividend Yield Is Unlikely To Continue

Looking forward, based on my long-term metals price assumptions ($7 per lb. nickel, $2.75 per lb. copper, and $800 per oz. palladium and platinum), I see Nornickel good for about $4 billion of average annual net operating cash.

For now (2019) through the end of 2022, the company has plans for $11 billion of investment CAPEX. $16 billion ($4 billion x 4 years) of net operating cash less $11 billion of CAPEX is $5 billion in free cash flow for 2019 through 2022. Nornickel paid out $3.4 billion alone in 2018 in dividends. On the surface, this would imply that the dividend could fall substantially, however, Nornickel is also looking to increase its leverage (debt) to finance this significant investment program. The company has a dividend policy whereby the dividend payout (as a % of EBITDA) will fall as leverage increases (see chart extract below from Nornickel's 2018 Capital Markets Day presentation). Putting it all together, I see the dividend yield falling from 10% in 2019 to 7.3% in 2020, to 5.3% in 2021-2022 assuming the company increases net debt to EBITDA to 2.1 in 2022. Looking out further, I see a 7% dividend yield as being sustainable assuming net debt to EBITDA leverage of 2.1. However, should the company look to start deleveraging 2023 onward, the dividend could initially suffer as free cash flow is devoted to debt repayment.

The key takeaway here is that investors should not expect the 10% to 15% dividend yields of recent years to continue.

#6 - Nornickel's Investment Plans Are More About Sustainability Than Growth

As mentioned, Nornickel has an $11 billion investment plan underway for 2019 to 2022. However, only a small amount of this - $1.3 billion or 12% of it - is going towards growth initiatives. A significant amount of this CAPEX is going toward infrastructure modernization, equipment replacement, and environmental programs. The following presentation slide breaks this down:

Looking out to the 2023 to 2027 timeframe, this will likely only boost production levels by about 10% and result in a minimal amount of earnings growth. This could also ding this Major's industry-leading returns on invested capital.

#7 - Presently Riding High On Nickel Sentiment, Nornickel Is Overvalued

I have Nornickel trading roughly at fair value on an earnings basis, however, on a free cash flow basis, the stock is overvalued.

Data by YCharts

The stock will continue to pay a high dividend, however, over the next several years, there are other diversified Majors that pay similar dividend yields but are more undervalued.

I like Nornickel's low-cost nickel assets, however, nickel is only about 1/3 of revenue and will eventually be buffered by palladium prices coming back down to earth.

Nornickel could get interesting to me after they complete their sustainability investment plan and begin to deleverage. For now, though, this is more of a dividend play. It will be interesting to see if the company's investments in infrastructure modernization, IT, and automation projects lead to meaningful efficiency improvements that lower costs.

Industrial Minefinder™ Looking for a unique perspective on industrial metals and miners? Check out my Industrial Minefinder™ Marketplace service which provides in-depth coverage of the sector. I present opportunities across the full spectrum of majors, intermediates, and juniors. Subscribers especially like my in-depth fundamental analysis of metals and how I provide ongoing rankings and target prices for the stocks I recommend. If you are interested in subscribing to Industrial Minefinder™, you can sample my work by reading my "author's picks" accessible from my Seeking Alpha profile. Direct message me with any questions you may have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm an investment advisor and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption. Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. All data presented by the author is regarded as factual; however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis. Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment advisor.