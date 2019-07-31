Acadia May Have Lost The Battle In Its Phase 3 Study, But A Path Forward Remains

Another catalyst is expected by the end of 2019 in that results are expected from a Phase 2 study using pimavanserin to treat patients with negative symptoms associated with schizophrenia.

Despite failing on the primary endpoint for the Phase 3 study, pimavanserin was able to meet on other endpoints of the study that focused on negative symptoms associated with schizophrenia.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) announced that it had failed a Phase 3 study using its drug pimavanserin as an adjunct treatment for adults with schizophrenia. My take is that even though the primary endpoint wasn't met with statistical significance, the secondary endpoint of negative symptoms score did. This opens up a potential catalyst opportunity to target a specific subpopulation that predominantly targets those with schizophrenia who have negative symptoms. There will be top line data from the Phase 2 ADVANCE study expected to be read out by the end of this year. I believe that the biotech is in good shape as a speculative play, despite not meeting the primary endpoint in its latest readout. Especially, since the company already has an FDA approved drug in place.

Phase 3 Data

The Phase 3 ENHANCE study was a short six-week study that randomized 396 patients to receive either pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment with background antipsychotic or placebo with background antipsychotic. The hope here was that the addition of pimavanserin would be able to produce a statistically significant effect over placebo based on the primary endpoint. The primary endpoint was to see if the company's drug could improve patients based on the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score. Unfortunately, this PANSS total score failed to meet statistical significance.

Even worse than that, the p-value came nowhere near statistical significance. The p-value was p=0.0940. While this was not a good outcome based on the primary endpoint, there were several measures that did achieve statistical significance. These were two measures known as PANSS negative symptoms scale sub-score and PANSS Marder negative factor score with p-values of p=0.0474 and p=0.0362 respectively. Why are these even important at all? That's because there is another study which is using pimavanserin to treat patients with schizophrenia with associated negative symptoms.

This is the Phase 2 ADVANCE study. Being that pimavanserin showed some encouraging data in negative symptoms score using pimavanserin in this Phase 3, there is a good shot at the Phase 2 study possibly meeting the primary endpoint. The primary endpoint for this mid-stage study is the change from baseline on the Negative Symptom Assessment-16 total score. That means there is still another shot on goal for this schizophrenia population, just in a subpopulation. Results from this study are expected by the end of 2019. I believe the most important item to make note of is that there are no FDA-approved drugs for those with negative symptoms of schizophrenia. That could open up a huge market opportunity for Acadia.

Mainstay Drug Keeps Optimism Alive

The thing about Acadia is that it already has pimavanserin marketed as Nuplazid, which was approved to treat patients with Parkinson's Disease (PD) psychosis. It reported that in the first quarter of 2019, sales of Nuplazid reached $63 million. Still kind of low revenue, but when you compare it to the prior year, it is a bit of a jump. In the same time period last year, sales of Nuplazid was $48.9 million. That means sales of Nuplazid grew year over year by 29%.

Even better than that, the biotech slightly increased its sales guidance for 2019 as well. According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Acadia has cash, cash equivalents and investment securities of $414.3 million as of March 31, 2019. The biotech believes that it has enough cash to at least fund itself over the next 12 months from March of 2019. That means if it does raise cash, it probably may need to do so by the end of 2019.

Conclusion

It is quite disappointing that pimavanserin as an adjunct treatment for schizophrenia wasn't able to meet the primary endpoint of the Phase 3 study. However, as I evidenced above there is still another path forward for this indication. This would be the focus on negative symptoms associated with schizophrenia. In addition, Acadia is not just a research type of a biotech. It has already received FDA approval for Nuplazid to treat Parkinson's Disease psychosis.

The biggest risk would be the next readout expected at the end of this year, from the Phase 2 study using pimavanserin to target negative symptoms associated with schizophrenia. There is no guarantee that this study will end up meeting the primary endpoint. In that case, it's possible the stock could trade much lower. I believe that Acadia is still worth a look because of the pipeline that it has. The stock has since recovered since the announcement of the trial failure. I believe that Acadia is still a good speculative buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.