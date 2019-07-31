I.D. Systems/Pointer Telocation Merger Provides An Interesting Opportunity With 8% Upside

Offer: $16.20

Current price: $15

Spread: 8%

Closing: Q3

Israeli based telematics and mobile IOT solutions provider Pointer Telocation (PNTR) is being acquired by its U.S. peer - industrial vehicle management company I.D. Systems (IDSY). Consideration stands at $8.5 in cash + 1.272 IDSY shares per each PNTR share. Transaction is priced at (NYSE:LTM) 11.4x Ebitda multiple and 20.4x P/E vs median peer acquisition multiple of 10.4x and 16.1x P/E. A majority shareholder approvals of both firms will be needed and meetings are set on the 29th of August. So the overall the deal looks interesting and the borrow is cheap. However, even though that 20.4% of votes are already guaranteed for PNTR (management), the target firm's shareholder approval is still a bit concerning as it is merging with the company that has hardly created any value for its shareholders over the last 5 years, is burning cash fast and is constantly operating at loss.

Nonetheless, both companies have collaborated for the last 2 years and made some award winning products that so far are performing well in terms of sales too. The combined entity is expected to have the overall costs cut by $3.5m. Moreover, subscriber numbers are expected to increase by 20% and EBITDA margin to grow from 11% to 15%-20%.

The transaction will be funded through a combination of $50 million convertible preferred equity investment by private equity firm Abry Partners and a $30 million debt financing by Bank Hapoalim.

Downside to pre-announcement is about 3%, but it might be slightly more as PNTR Q1 results were not the greatest.

I.D. Systems

The company operates in three segments:

Source: Merger presentation

So far the company is always operating at loss and still didn't have any profitable quarter yet (Q1- $2.2m loss and FY 2018 - $5.8m losses). Part of it is due to high SG&A and R&D expenses - although IDSY has $20m (30%) less revenues than PNTR, their SG&A expenses are the same. Nonetheless, IDSY has higher growth (20% average for last 2 years vs 10% of PNTR), but part of it definitely comes from the M&A activity:

In 2017 IDSY has acquired privately held manufacturer and marketer of safety systems for industrial lift trucks Keytroller.

In 2019 January IDSY has closed the deal with CarrierWeb ($5m transaction), a provider of real-time in-cab mobile communications. According to the Q1 earnings call, the company is successfully implementing the acquisition. In two months they already got orders for $1m and according to the CEO: "the pipeline looks full."

IDSY shareholders:

Management: 15.65%

Cannell Capital - 14.56%

Emancipation Management - 9.44%

Archon Capital - 6.34%

Avis Budget Group - 5.49%

In Q1 the company had $9.5m of cash, which is close to its quarterly cash burn rate. So IDSY definitely wants to get their hands on PNTR cash, even though it also doesn't have that much of it (comparing to cash burn). The combined entity is expected to have $20m.

Overall, I don't think there is going to be any problems with IDSY shareholder approval.

Pointer

Pointer provides asset tracking, fleet management and connected cars services.

Source: Merger presentation

It manages to operate profitably, but in the 2018 has struggled with growth (-0.5%).

3 insiders (chairman, director and CEO/president) own 20.4% of the company and are the largest holders. Other two major owners are Pheonix Holdings (Israeli holding company with US$1.5bn market cap) -13.9% and Mr. Eduardo Elzstain (prominent Argentine billionaire) - 7.9%. Mr. Elzstain has acquired a majority of his stake (5.67%) in last year July (PNTR was trading at $11.40 vs current $15.12/share. Pheonix Holdings has acquired their stake in 2017 August 16th at estimated price between $12/share and $13.45/share. So both holders would sit on a considerable profit if the transaction went through.

With this transaction PNTR will also get larger scale, cross selling opportunities and an entry into NA market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.