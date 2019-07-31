Sprott Inc: This $8 Billion Precious Metals Manager Is On Sale

Whether gold rises or falls is less important to Sprott than if investor *interest* in gold and other PMs rise or fall.

Sprott Inc. is an asset management company that manages gold and other ETFs and funds, as well as private equity and royalty investments.

With many investors looking to hedge their portfolio going into the rest of this year, Sprott is in the sweet spot.

The price of physical gold and silver has begun to rise from the doldrums this year. This is partly because of dollar weakness, dovish actions by central bankers around the world fearful of taking action that might halt the current sleigh ride, and by investor interest in finding assets non- or poorly-correlated to the direction of the stock and bond markets.

Sprott Inc. (SPOXF in the US) focuses its asset management activities on precious metals and real assets. This is an area that has mostly languished as momentum stocks have roared ahead. I believe Sprott provides a fine counterpoint to volatile momentum investing for a portion of your portfolio.

I said above that Sprott is an asset manager. That is true, and important, because its ETFs and closed-end metals trusts are the side of the company most retail investors will see and recognize. But the company also provides wealth management to wealthy individuals, foundations and family offices.

Sprott also provides resource financing to companies in the natural resources arena. Such financing might include, inter alia, customized debt, public and private equity, and my favorite new area for the company, royalty and streaming solutions. Sprott Resource Lending offers flexible financing solutions to resource companies at all stages of development, from early-stage exploration through production.

Finally, the company has a merchant banking arm, Sprott Capital Partners, which provides capital raising and advisory services to corporate clients in the natural resources sector.

If this weren’t diverse enough, there is one new arrow in Sprott’s quiver. Earlier this year, Sprott and Tocqueville Asset Management formed a joint venture to co-manage a precious metals mining strategy. At the time of the formation of the JV, John Hathaway, general partner and portfolio manager at Tocqueville, noted, ““The valuation of many of these mid-sized to small companies are in the single digits for enterprise value to EBITDA. I’ve never seen these kinds of valuations.”

The joint venture gives the two asset managers the ability to invest in public gold mining companies, while also leveraging financing and Sprott’s technical, advisory, and M&A capabilities. After the long bear market, stressed gold mining companies have little access to capital. These two firms aim to change that – and profit for their efforts. (While physical gold and silver have languished, Tocqueville’s gold strategy returned 6.5 percent annually versus the benchmark’s return of 1 percent between 1998 and the end of 2018.

Whitney George, the president of Sprott, further noted that “Mining companies are at the lowest relative valuation against their own benchmark that we’ve seen in 20 years.” Sprott’s role in the venture is to add those capital market and investment banking capabilities.

FYI, as of the end of March, here is where the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, consisting of all listed gold mining stocks, stood in relation to the S&P 500. There is no guarantee that this massive disparity will lessen, but many analysts believe it will.

Gold Mining Equities Extreme Dislocation from S&P 500

Source. Bloomberg. As of March 31, 2019.

Asset Management

This is the best-known part of what Sprott does. Their exchange-listed ETFs and closed-end trusts include the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF). If that symbol looks familiar to investors who have in the past hedged runaway markets with physical gold and silver, this is the old Central Fund of Canada. (While Sprott is headquartered in Toronto, all these funds trade on the NYSE as well as the Toronto Exchange.)

As before, under Sprott the Trust's metals are held in custody by the Royal Canadian Mint, a Federal Crown Corporation of the Government of Canada. There is no financial institution between the unitholders and the Trust's physical bullion and no risk of financial loss in the event of a bankruptcy or nationalization of any financial institution.

Trust units are highly liquid, with average daily trading volume of Canadian $8 million, and can be sold on any open trading day for the New York Stock Exchange or the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Holding $2.7 billion worth of physical gold and silver, at its Friday close of (US) $13.67 CEF currently trades at a discount to net asset value of 3.6%. An investor can buy physical gold or silver and then protect them, store them, try to sell them if they must, etc. – or they can let CEF do the work for a 0.35% management fee. There are other expenses as well to pay for storage and transfers, so the total fee per annum is 0.59%, still a bargain compared to buying and selling the physical metals on your own.

Similar to the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are three other closed-end trusts. They are the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) for those want to own only gold; the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV), for those who prefer to own only silver, and the Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP), which holds those two metals and nothing else.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust, selling for US $11.37, has current assets in physical gold of $2.2 billion, and sells at a 1% discount to net asset value. The expense ratio is 0.46%.

Here is what Sprott has to say about owning gold:

Source for all graphics above: Sprott Inc website

Sprott Physical Silver Trust, selling for US $6.05, has current assets in physical silver of $928 million, and sells at a 0.3% premium to net asset value. The expense ratio is 0.68%.

Here is what Sprott has to say about owning silver:

Source for all graphics above: Sprott Inc website

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust, selling for US $11.74, has current assets in physical platinum & palladium of just $99 million, and sells at a 2.7% discount to net asset value. The expense ratio is 1.02%.

Here is what Sprott has to say about owning platinum and palladium:

Source for all graphics above: Sprott Inc website

I must express a personal caveat about SPPP. Unless we find many other new uses for the platinum group metals (“PGMs”) like platinum and palladium (and (I imagine we will) the supply/demand imbalance that currently exists in the metals’ favor is unlikely to continue far into the future. The advent of electric vehicles, while not appreciably lowering the use of fossil fuels, will most certainly lower the use od PGMs. Since that is the bulk of the current demand, new uses must be found to increase their value further.

Asset Management, Continued

Sprott also offers three ETFs, two in the gold mining industry and one in the small-cap value sector. Sprott does not compete with the big passively-managed, market-cap based gold ETFs. The company uses instead unique gold miners’ indexes that are designed to outperform such passive market cap-weighted offerings. These ETFs are distributed by ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is a “factor” fund in that it corresponds to the Solactive Gold Miners Custom Factors Index (Index Ticker: SOLGMCFT), which aims to track the performance of larger-sized gold companies whose stocks are listed on Canadian and major U.S. exchanges. The difference is that this index and this approach uses a rules-based methodology that seeks those larger-sized gold companies with the highest revenue growth, the highest free cash flow yield, and the lowest long-term debt to equity. The Index is reconstituted on a quarterly basis to reflect the companies with the highest factor scores.

In short, if you purchase this ETF you are still buying “some” very big names, but most likely in very different percentages from the standard market-cap ETFs and ranked in holdings position by highest revenue growth, highest free cash flow and lowest long-term debt to equity.

Source: Sprott Inc website

Please also note the transparency; the holdings by percent are updated daily, not weekly, monthly or at quarter’s end. SGDM’s total net asset value is $182,776,860 and the expense ratio is 0.5%.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) utilizes a similar factor approach but this time the factors are a market capitalization between $200 million and $2 billion, the strongest revenue growth and the strongest stock price momentum. The index used is the Solactive Junior Gold Miners Custom Factors Index (Ticker: SOLJGMFT), which tracks the performance of small-cap gold companies whose stocks are listed on regulated exchanges.

I doubt you will recognize as many of these names as you might have with SGDM!

Source: Sprott Inc website

SGDJ has total net assets of $66,766,923 and has an expense ratio of 0.5%.

The Closed-End Value 'Fund': A Horse of a Different Color

Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) may seem an anomaly for a company that is focused primarily on precious metals and real assets. It may not seem so anomalous when I remind you that before joining Sprott, its president, Whitney George, spent 23 years in senior roles at Royce & Associates LLC (“Royce”) in New York. He was co-Chief Investment officer of Royce from 2009 to 2013 and played a key role in the firm’s growth and evolution into a leading U.S. small-cap manager with peak assets of more than US$40 billion.

I think value investing is simply in Mr. George’s blood and he wants to occasionally look beyond the golden threads and silver needles of Sprott! FUND is actually a rather interesting little fund. If you look at the fund’s fact sheet, most of which I have copied below…

Source: Sprott, Inc website

…you will notice that

Mr. George’s interests are allied with shareholders – he and his family own ~ 9 million shares of the fund

The fund is slightly more volatile than the Russell 3000 – and with slightly higher returns

The fund pays a 6% per year managed distribution

The fund does not hold a single gold, silver or PGM company among its top holdings

The fund’s portfolio is quite focused, with its top 10 holdings comprising about 45% of the fund

Mr. Whitney seems to be agnostic when selecting sectors or market caps, and

(This from Morningstar) the fund is selling at a 12.15% discount from net asset value.

Like I said, “FUND is actually a rather interesting little fund.”

Moving right along…

Wealth Management

Sprott’s offerings for wealth management are bifurcated into one for Canada and another for the US, probably because of the different rules and regulatory authorities and regimes in each country.

In Canada, “Sprott Capital Partners” offers wealth management to (usually wealthy)Canadian individuals, families, and foundations seeking to preserve wealth. This unit creates individualized portfolios and other investment solutions to meet the client’s unique goals and perspectives.

Capital Partners offers everything discussed above from Sprott’s asset management arm, but also specialized precious metals and agriculture strategies, tax-advantaged vehicles and unique deal flow in the precious metals, mining and cannabis sectors.

In the US, “Sprott USA” functions in much the same way, but is larger and has more bells and whistles. For instance, Sprott USA is registered as a broker-dealer, particularly one focused on the natural resources sectors of precious metals, base metals, oil & gas, agriculture, water and alternative energy. The company’s geologists, mining and petroleum engineers, and specialists in the resources finance sector might well give them a leg up in providing investment brokerage services, especially for private placement products.

As they do in Canada, Sprott USA also offers managed accounts to those who prefer to delegate the management of their investments. As an SEC Registered Investment Adviser firm, they can offer advice, portfolio management and separately managed accounts, all within the client’s own portfolio.

Finally, in the US Sprott USA will also assemble private resource partnerships. These generally are offered only to qualified investors who understand their money may be tied up for some time as they are partners with others in a singe venue. Not my cup of arsenic, personally, but there are plenty of people out there who are willing to take these risks and don’t need the capital that is tied up for a long time yet to come.

Resource Financing

Everything I have discussed thus far deals with Sprott’s focus on offering products that investors, or certain subsets of investors, would be interested in considering. In Resource Financing, Sprott’s clients are not investors but rather the companies Sprott researches and analyzes.

Sprott believes its deep relationships and expertise in the natural resources sector provide them with a unique ability to offer resource companies a full range of financing solutions. The company notes that, given its more than 30 years of experience across different project types, management teams and geographies, it has the ability to assess and complete projects as quickly as the target company needs.

Sprott’s capabilities in this arena include highly customized debt, public and private equity, royalty and streaming solutions. Sprott Resource Lending offers flexible financing solutions to resource companies at all stages of development, from early-stage exploration through production. Their merchant banking arm, Sprott Capital Partners, can also provide capital raising and advisory services to corporate clients in the natural resources sector.

In this area, Sprott serves as a financier to the mining sector globally. Since September 2010, their team has originated and managed more than 40 investments totaling more than $1.7 billion in bespoke debt investments.

Also, under this broad umbrella, Sprott Resource Holdings is a publicly-listed holding company focused on owning businesses or shares of businesses in the natural resource industry. Based in Toronto, this division takes an active role in the businesses in which it operates as a partner to the management teams it backs and the co-investors who invest alongside Sprott.

I came across the graphic below while researching this article and it seems to me that, if Sprott really uses its knowledge of the natural resource industries, one of the ways in which it will profit is by understanding what acquirers want and what those being acquired need. In my opinion, this is an industry ripe for consolidation.

Source: RBC Capital Markets. As of 04/01/19.

Competitors?

Not specifically for all the things this company does. Of course, my favorite royalty companies, Franco Nevada (FNV) and Royal Gold (RGLD) are light-years ahead in terms of huge streaming / royalty commitments. But then Sprott doesn’t try to compete to do a royalty agreement with Barrick (GOLD) or Newmont Goldcorp (NEM). There are plenty of lesser lights that need financing and *if* they are well-selected might pay off even bigger -- since Sprott's terms would not be as favorable to them as the ones GOLD and NEM might be able to negotiate.

Actually, the biggest competition comes from two gold ETFs, SPDR® Gold Shares (GLD) and iShares Gold Trust (IAU). Since the bulk of Sprott’s earnings now come from two of its own offerings in the same area, CEF and PHYS, they need to be better-promoted. Sensing the competition, GLD finally dropped its expense ratio so all these are close to each other. But since all these are roughly in line, that shouldn’t be an investor’s deciding factor.

I think institutions run to GLD simply because it is the oldest and therefore the name they know. On a per unit basis I think CEF and PHYS both provide greater value (and both are selling at a slight discount to NAV. That levels the playing field considerably. On balance, I think GLD and IAU are bought solely when gold is rising whereas SPOXF has the more well-rounded portfolio. Time will tell.

Of course, SPOXF also pays a dividend of 3%. That is a rather small dividend. On the other hand, it is better than physical gold or silver pay. I like Sprott, Inc. and I have recently added a small position to my Growth and Value Portfolio, which is updated every 5 minutes during the market day for subscribers of Investor’s Edge ®.

Good investing,

Joseph L Shaefer

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPOXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

