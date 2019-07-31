Ferrari In An Investment Race With Ford: Fuggedaboutit, Try Lear

The best of over 2,700 alternative Market-Maker forecast Reward~Risk tradeoffs show (anonymously) how far behind the profit peloton are the auto stocks.

Picks from this gang of internal combustion metal-benders are not likely to win you any endorsements on the home front when that day comes.

For the next event of the Auto Industry contest series, there are two others at the pole position, Lear Corporation and Autohome, Inc. We look at their prospects here.

Today's auto investment starting line

Figure 1

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved for this article)

Intersections of these expected Reward (green horizontal scale) prospects and experience-demonstrated Risk exposures (red vertical scale) are the products of the current self-protective actions of the best-informed investment market professionals.

Most-favored positions on this trade-off map are down and to the right. Note the locations of SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at location [6] and Ferrari, NV (RACE) at [1], while Ford Motor Company (F) is at location [23].

But incidents, some possibly serious, may occur between this pole-position starting line and the 63rd market-day finish set by the life of the securities' derivative instruments contracts providing the Market-Makers' [MMs] forecasts. The best of over 2,700 alternative Market-Maker forecast Reward~Risk tradeoffs show (anonymously) how far behind the profit peloton are most of the auto stocks.

Our Today's Track Guide (Figure 2) includes prior race results from similar starts of the last 5 years.

Figure 2

source: blockdesk.com

This table lists current near-term investment attributes of the holdings of Ferrari, NV and other principal Automotive stocks currently of interest like Lear Corporation (LEA) and Autohome Inc. (ATHM), derived from proprietary analysis of the behavior of Market-Makers [MMs] as they seek to protect their firm capital necessarily put at market price change risk in the course of filling large volume block trades for big-money-fund clients.

Columns [B] and [C] are the extremes of price deemed likely enough to justify the cost of hedging deals in derivative securities markets. Column [E] measures the gain potential between [B] and [D]. Column [G], the Range Index, [RI] measures the percentage of the [B] to [C] range between [D] and [C] to have a sense of the proportions of upside to downside change seen likely. A 50 RI indicates equal up-to-down prospects, a 25 RI would suggest 3 times as much upside as downside.

All of the other columns are products of each security's past 5-year daily histories where prior RIs were similar to today's. [L] and [M] tell how large is the current RI sample from the available history.

Of particular importance is [H], the proportion of [L] resulting in profitable outcomes from buys in the up to 3-month holding periods subsequent to each forecast. The [H] odds and the [ I ] % payoffs condition the reward side of the tradeoffs shown in Figure 1. Its other side, the [F] Price Drawdown experience tells how severe a scale of price risk has been encountered during holding periods of [L] experience.

The [H] odds and its complement, 1-[H], weight Reward and Risk in [O] and [P] to be combined in the single-figure Net of [Q]. An adjustment for the average holding period time involved [J] helps to allow comparisons between alternative securities choices by means of [R] basis points per day of [Q]. Rows of Figure 2 beyond the ETF are ranked by [R].

The credibility of current [E] upside forecast is measured in comparison to prior payoffs [ I ] on a today vs. prior average basis. It may (or may not) be a comfort of the analysis producing [Q] and [R] outcomes. There likely will be a correspondence generally between [R] and CAGR history [K].

The rows of Figure 2 have not been ranked by the contents of columns [Q] and [R] because of the brevity of the table. The equity market proxy of SPY is at the bottom for comparison. Also present for comparative reference are the averages of over 2,700 stocks and ETFs for which MMs provide current credible price range forecasts.

Averages of the top 20 of that population, ranked by odds-weighted basis points per day results of prior forecasts - ones with upside to downside prospects like today's - offer a sense of what it may take to be early at the finish line.

MM best Auto-industry bets now

Both LEA and ATHM offer [R] column prospects of superior near-term rates of reward at good odds of seeing them actually appear. Lear Corporation is a major OEM provider of car interiors and seating. Autohome Inc. may be a less-familiar name, unless you have recently bought a (not-for-export-here) car in Beijing, China. The auto market there is active and ATHM is a principal factor.

MMs are particularly interested in the odds of seeing market prices be present so they can rebalance hedges constructed earlier into new positions of a more favorable balance to accommodate continually developing market demands. That is why we place particular emphasis on odds proportions of win~loss outcomes in [H] and the disruption potentials of price drawdowns [F] relative to the realized payoffs of [ I ]. These considerations converge in the Odds-Weighted Net rewards seen likely in [Q].

Figure 3 pictures the array of choices in Figure 1, but with a focus on the interplay of size of prospective payoffs, and the odds of their occurring.

Figure 3

Huh? Where'd they all go?

Figure 3 is set up like Figure 1, with the most favorable issues in locations down and to the right. Conversely, bad is up and to the left, where issues with forecast losses are driven, like F, GM, and others at location [4] up in the corner.

The desirably-colored green space is very critically limited vertically to payoff rewards above zero, and horizontally to Win Odds above 80. The latter restriction knocks out most of the Auto Industry stocks not crimped by loss outlooks. Besides RACE at [6] and LEA at [2], the other pretenders are over in the white space to the left, along with SPY at [5]. ATHM at [1] is down at a payoff of +10% with LEA, but at a less-convincing odds level of 71.

Because we recognize the compounding potentials for repeated near-term gains or losses, the translation of the Figure 2 column [Q]s into basis-points-per-day is important in the maximum 3-month holding periods of our portfolio risk-management discipline, TERMD. Information Technology advances have drastically reduced transaction costs and make Active Investing management strategies now far more productive than the passive (B&H) strategies favored in the 20th century.

Of interest at this point is the 14.1 bp/day score attained by LEA in Figure 2's column [R]. It is competitive with the top20 average of the best of the large MM forecast population.

A better sense of the difference in opportunities between the Auto Industry stocks and the best of the MM forecast population is provided by picturing how they look in their own version of Figure 3, named here as Figure 4.

Figure 4

Out of respect for our paying subscribers, we have redacted the symbols of the top 20 issues. Most of these carry odds of better than 80 profitable out of 100 prior forecast experiences, and most have scored payoffs between +10% and +15% in 3 months or less. A check of Figure 2 indicates their years' average CAGR of +104%.

Recent trends of MM Forecasts

Suggested in recent trends is a possibility of RACE slowing down in Figure 5, and LEA possibly gaining strength in Figure 6. Neither development is required to come to the preference we see for buying LEA.

Figure 5

The vertical lines in this picture are the forward-looking expectations of the market-making community for the coming prices of RACE, inferred from the hedging actions of that professional community in reaction to volume trade orders. The proportions of prospective price change to the upside vs. to the downside can have near-term influence.

The Range Index tells what percent of the forecast range is to the downside, hence a low RI suggests a higher propensity for price rise than for price drawdown. A frequency distribution of daily RI values in the most recent 5 years is pictured at the bottom of the figure. In the case of RACE the current RI is significantly above its typical average, suggesting less likelihood for price rise than decline.

Figure 6

Note the current RI for LEA, in relation to its history. There appears to be plenty of room to see higher prices and larger RIs. No guarantees, but there is plentiful opportunity, supported by history of like prior forecasts producing competitive price gains.

Conclusion

So, instead of fretting over a choice between F or Race, a much more likely to be capital-gain satisfying outcome may be found in buying LEA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. Early second-quarter closeouts of 400+ MM Intelligence List positions are running at net CAGRs of over +76%.