Howard Hughes: Buy The Rumor Sell The News

Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) owns and develops mixed use real estate across the United States. The company was founded in 1913 as an oil drilling business until Howard Hughes Jr. turned it into a real estate development empire. The current business cannot be directly connected to that of The Aviator; it is really a spin-off of General Growth Properties which, before bankruptcy, acquired a firm the Rouse Company which had previously acquired the true Howard Hughes Corporation.

While this may seem like a trivial point, I see it as a key point when analyzing the company as they go to great length to promote their image. The result is a richly valued company with low revenue growth and poorly performing assets.

After falling about 30% last year the company released a paragraph long statement admitting that stock performance has been weak and that they may spin-off company assets, recapitalize the company, or change its "corporate structure". This statement provided no concrete information or timeline and simply casting a wide net to appease investors. It worked, the stock subsequently gapped 35% higher and is 43% higher since late June and the market seems to expect a turnaround, but to me this is a classic "buy the rumor sell the news" trade.

High Valuation and Poor Margins

The current price to earnings ratio of the company is 65X while its estimated forward "P/E" is 47X. Similarly, it's TTM "EV/EBIT" is currently 55X while its forward "EV/EBIT" is 45X. Clearly the company is growing at an extremely high rate correct? No, not really. It has a decent, but not stellar, 12.5% 3-year CAGR revenue growth rate with rapidly declining margins.

Take a look at this income slip below:

Source: UncleStock

The divergence between revenue and income is seen best in its falling gross margins:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Admittedly, this figure is largely out of the range of control for the firm. Rising costs in hospitality services and land costs have been chipping away at the firm and it is unlikely they can reverse that effect without shifting focus to more cost effective areas of the United States.

The company has few great peers but the closest is the St. Joe's Company (JOE) which has a similar development/ownership business model but has a higher gross profit margin of 54% and a lower "P/E" ratio of 34X. Clearly, Hughes Corp company is overvalued from an income standpoint. Next we will take a look at its balance sheet.

The Market Undervaluation Myth

Throughout its 2018 10-K the company touts that its "book value is significantly below market value" due primarily to appreciation in the value of their operating assets. This is probably true as with many real estate investment businesses, but the company may be pushing the line too far.

In 2018, the company listed the book value of its operating assets at 3.1 billion with those assets generating an operating income of $178M. This gives the assets a cap rate of 5.7% when book value is used. Nationally, cap rates are currently between 5.1% and 6.8%, indicating book value may be closer to market value than management may want to admit. The majority of their operating assets are in Woodlands Texas and Colombia Maryland which have cap rates inline with the national average.

The next major segment of their assets are Master Planned Communities. When Bill Ackman bought his currently 2.8% stake in the company in 2017, he did so with the hope of achieving the same stellar results of the famed Donald Bren in Irvine Ranch. The company's five current projects have a balance sheet listed value of $2 billion dollars and are estimated to be completed from 2023 to 2039. While sales remain solid, the company's sale price per acre has failed to grow for most of their projects despite increases in real estate land values in their given regions. This is found in their recent quarterly investor presentation:

For the company to achieve Donald Bren-like results they will need those figures to grow because it indicates that they are truly adding value to the areas they are developing. Without adding value, long term investment success is impossible.

These facts are interesting in light of their recent press release that greatly boosted equity performance:

"Our business continues to perform extremely well across our three core segments, with price per acre of land sold, net operating income, and condo sales all exceeding our expectations; however, our stock continues to languish below its net asset value per share." - 6/27 Press Release

There price per acre of land sold is subpar and the true net asset value is simply not languishing below market value. Certainly the company's small portion of assets it inherited prior to its creation are likely marked below their true value, but from a return on investment standpoint, they are in range of being fairly valued.

To the company's credit, it did post decent NOI growth of 7.7% in its operating segment and ranked very high in top selling master planned communities last year. That said, those statistics do not necessarily reflect true performance as sales can change dramatically depending on the development timeline and NOI fails to account for interest expense.

Short Selling Risks and The Bottom Line

Due to the above information on the fundamentals of the company combined with its recent roughly 43% 30-day performance the company may be a profitable short term short selling opportunity. The primary catalyst I see is the rumor regarding a potential takeover. I see it as highly unlikely that the company finds an investor willing to acquire the firm or even a large portion of its assets at a value that would be profitable to shareholders. As rumors meet reality over the coming months, I expect the company to fall 30-50% as it converges toward fair value.

That said, I am unwilling to directly short the company and would only due so via long put options or with a call cover. In this low interest rate world some businesses and investors will acquire anything, even at a bad price and I don't want to caught on the wrong side of a large takeover premium. While I view the probability of that occurring as low, it is still a major risk because there is no limit to how high some will bid.

Finally, I reemphasize that this is a short-term trade idea not a long term one. Over the long run the company will probably perform well as their many recent projects become profitable. Personally, I would not buy it at this valuation and expect poor performance over coming months, but admit that the company has low leverage and in-demand properties so it is better than many in its industry.

For the short-term trader I would rate Hughes a "sell", for the long term a "hold".

Interested In Closely Following Global Events?

We will soon be launching our first marketplace service "The Country Club." This will be a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We take in-depth fundamental analysis such as this and apply it to entire nations. Please give us a "Follow" if you would like to be notified upon our launch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in HHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.