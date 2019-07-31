Chipotle: Be Careful With Wild Targets

My updated '20 EPS target of ~$16 places the stock price value solidly at $400, if not lower.

After the close on Tuesday, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported better than expected Q2 results. The stock continues to hit new highs based on momentum while the raw numbers aren't supportive of the current valuation. The quarterly results only reinforce my bearish investment thesis of a stock that should trade closer to $400 than $800.

Digital Sales

Wall Street loves momentum plays and the digital sales growth of Chipotle fits right into the story. With Q2 digital sales surging 99.1%, the market has a lot of reasons to be happy and a lot of reasons to fret future quarterly numbers as growth decelerates.

Chipotle reported the following quarterly sales and growth rates from digital:

Q2'19: 99.1% growth, revenues $261 million

Q1'19: 100.7% growth, revenues $205 million

Q4'18: 65.6% growth, revenues $158 million

Q3'18: 48.3% growth, revenues $137 million

Q2'18: 33.0% growth, revenues $130 million

Q1'18: 20% growth, revenues $102 million

As is clear, Chipotle had a digital sales strategy that was building a solid base before Brian Niccol took over as CEO. The real inflection point came with the expansion of delivery during Q2 via a promotional partnership with DoorDash.

Based on the trend, the company should report another quarter of 100% growth in digital sales as the company only needs to generate $274 million in Q3 digital sales to reach that threshold. Starting with Q4, Chipotle will have a hard time replicating any further sequential revenue growth in the seasonably slower Q4, therefore a goal of $316 million in Q4 digital sales doesn't appear within reach.

As an example, if Q4 sales grow 10% YoY to reach $1.35 billion and digital sales reach 20% of total sales, the digital sales will only hit $270 million. Digital sales were 18% of sales in Q2. In such a scenario, digital sales growth will slow to only 70% and start scaling back significantly in 2020.

Restaurant Margins

The shift to digital sales where all the growth comes via delivery could serve to provide a further cap on peak restaurant operating margins this cycle. Chipotle has the key operating margins back above the 20% threshold, but the company needs to achieve up to 24% margins to justify a $400 stock price, much less a price approaching $800.

The latest quarter saw the restaurant level margins see the slowest advancement in about a year as follows:

Q2'19: restaurant margins - 20.9%, up 120 bps

Q1'19: restaurant margins - 21.0%, up 150 bps

Q4'18: restaurant margins - 17.0%, up 210 bps

Q3'18: restaurant margins - 18.7%, up 260 bps

Q2'18: restaurant margins - 19.7%, up 90 bps

Q1'18: restaurant margins - 19.5%, up 180 bps

In fact, the company typically shows higher sequential Q2 margins, but the numbers dipped during this quarter as a likely delivery push is pressuring the level of margin expansion that would normally occur with 10% comp sales growth. My updated 2020 model with higher sales, but a lower restaurant margin by 50 basis points would produce a similar EPS. The only reason for an EPS boost is a cut in the effective tax rate to 28%.

2020:

Revenues @ $6.13B

Restaurant margins @ 21.0% = $1.29B

OpEx @ 11% = $0.674B

Operating income = $0.62B

Net income = $0.441B (28% tax rate)

EPS = $15.94 (28M shares)

Analysts still appear far too bullish on EPS estimates with a 2020 boost up to above $17 per share. My estimate suggests analysts are far too positive including the Goldman Sachs call for Chipotle to reach $1,000 per share.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors are now paying 46x analyst 2020 EPS estimates for Chipotle based on a one-time boost in sales due to a ramp up in delivery. The financial impact is lower peak margins and comp sales growth that will quickly fade next year.

In my view, the stock is far too expensive at $800. A $400 target based on 25x updated 2020 EPS estimates of $16 is far more practical, if not still rich for a restaurant stock. The stock just can't be shorted now while the momentum plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.