Hookipa Gains FDA Signal To Begin HPV-Cancer Drug; Allows For Catalyst In Late 2020

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) announced that an IND was cleared by the FDA so that it could begin its phase 1/2 study treating patients with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)-positive cancers. The reason why this latest development is important for the biotech is because it will be the first immuno-oncology program from the pipeline. As a catalyst, investors have data to look forward to approximately 1-year from now because Hookipa intends to release preliminary data in late 2020/early 2021. Another promising aspect is that this biotech has partnered with Gilead Sciences (GILD) to treat HIV and Hepatitis B. Its most advanced program involves a phase 2 study using HB-101 to treat cytomegalovirus.

IND Clearance Moves First Immunotherapy Program Forward

As I noted above, Hookipa announced that the FDA cleared a phase 1/2 study treating patients with HPV positive cancers. These patients will be treated with the biotech's clinical product known as HB-201. This clinical product makes use of a tech known as TheraT which is an immunology technology that induces a high rate of CD8+ T-cell responses that are durable (long-lasting). This is a new type of technology, and if it works out, then the payoff will be substantial. TheraT also incorporates the company's VaxWave technology, which in itself also boosts the immune system. VaxWave, in essence, infects individual dendritic cells and delivers proteins that act as antigens to recruit the immune system. With TheraT, the immune system response is enhanced, thus the reason why Hookipa is using this technology specifically for oncology. A phase 1/2 study using HB-201 is expected to begin in the second half of 2019. In addition, investors can expect preliminary results in late 2020 or early 2021. This is an important program because it will be proof on whether or not TheraT can achieve substantial immune responses in oncology. The first target, HPV positive cancers, is a good target indication. The reason why is because this therapy will be used for HPV16+ cancer indications. That is, the majority of HPV associated cancer are caused by the HPV serotype 16. There is another important positive aspect about this program. That positive aspect being that investor risk is reduced in terms of this program for two reasons. The first reason is that HB-201 is only the first product to target HPV+16 cancer. There is a second product in the pipeline that is going after this target indication as well-known as HB-202. The second reason is because Hookipa has plans to explore both HB-201 and HB-202 with and without a checkpoint inhibitor. Such a combination for a phase 1/2 study is expected to begin in the second half of 2020. Both of these phase 1/2 studies will be exploring refractory HPV16+ cancer populations.

A Couple Of Indications Already Partnered With Pharmaceutical Company

A good thing about Hookipa is that it has already been able to partner two indications in the pipeline with Gilead Sciences. The partnership was created to develop treatments for Hepatitis B and HIV. The research collaboration was established back in June of 2018. Gilead obtained exclusive rights to TheraT and VaxWave tech for the development of immunotherapies targeting HBV and HIV. Hookipa received an upfront payment of $10 million and could receive up to an additional $400 million in development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments. It will also be eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales. That's a pretty good deal, especially when you consider that Gilead will be responsible for all the research and development costs associated with these programs. Just several months ago, Hookipa completed a milestone and received a payment. Specifically, it delivered research grade vectors to Gilead for the HBV program. The goal is to get these products through preclinical research and then eventually test them out in combination with other therapies.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Hookipa Pharma has cash and cash equivalents of $70.5 million as of March 31, 2019. A lot of the cash was raised from an initial public offering in which the company sold 6 million shares of common stock at a price of $14 per share. The selling of common stock helped the biotech to obtain $84 million. It believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. Being that biotechs tend to not wait until the last minute to raise cash, I anticipate a cash raise at least by the end of 2019 right before Q1 of 2020. The partnership with Gilead Sciences is good, but for the moment, the milestone payments are not substantial enough that the biotech can stop raising cash through offerings.

Conclusion

Hookipa getting clearance for HB-201 to begin its phase 1/2 study was an important step for the company's history. That's because it is the first immuno-oncology product it is moving forward with from its pipeline. Investors won't have to wait long to see any data either. That's because results are expected from this study by late 2020 or early 2021. This means there will only be a 1-year wait for clinical data. The risk is that there is no guarantee that this study will be successful. In that case, that would be a setback for the immuno-oncology platform in terms of HB-201. The good news is that the biotech has a backup clinical product known as HB-202. In addition, it does have two products that it is developing in partnership with Gilead Sciences. Lastly, Hookipa is also exploring its product HB-101 to treat cytomegalovirus (CMV) and HB-301 for prostate cancer. Results from the phase 2 study using HB-101 to treat CMV are expected in the first half of 2020. Based on all these catalysts and clinical developments, I believe Hookipa is a good speculative buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.