Asian REITs Discovery Weekly: Thailand Laggard, Hong Kong Suburban REITs

This week's edition of the Asian REITs Discovery Weekly continues the search for Asian REITs in the following categories: 1) REITs either having certain unique characteristics that differentiate themselves from their peers or owning assets that are located in specific geographies or property sub-segments, 2) REITs which are filtered from quantitative or qualitative screens, and 3) REITs with recent news flow or events such as financial results, M&A or other fund raising activities.

Property Sub-Segment/Unique REITs: First Thailand Hospitality REIT To Own Overseas Properties

Last week, I screened for laggards in the Asian REITs sector using 2019 year-to-date total shareholder returns as a quantitative screening metric. Thailand-listed Strategic Hospitality Extendable Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust [SHREIT:TB], or SHREIT, was found to be worst under-performer, delivering a negative year-to-date total return of -20.6%. This week, I profile SHREIT to see if its absolute and relative under-performance is justified.

SHREIT is the first Thailand-listed hospitality REIT to own overseas properties. Specifically it owns three hotels with a total of 632 rooms and a combined floor area of 26,080 sq m: Pullman Jakarta Central Park, a 5-star hotel located in West Jakarta, Indonesia; Capri by Fraser, a 4-star hotel located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Ibis Ho Chi Minh City, a 3-star hotel also located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. SHREIT generated approximately 74%, 17% and 9% of its FY2018 gross operating income from the Pullman Jakarta Central Park, Capri by Fraser and Ibis Ho Chi Minh City hotels respectively. Details of SHREIT's portfolio are found below.

Details of SHREIT's Hotel Portfolio

Source: SHREIT 1Q2019 Investor Presentation

With its portfolio of international hospitality properties, SHREIT is a proxy for growing tourism demand in Southeast Asia, particularly Indonesia and Vietnam.

Indonesia welcomed 15.8 million foreign tourists in 2018, and Indonesia is targeting 17 million and 20 million international tourists for 2019 and 2020 respectively. As a 5-star hotel located in West Jakarta and approximately half an hour's driving distance from the Central Business District and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, SHREIT's Pullman Jakarta Central Park serves a mix of both business and leisure travelers and was named "Best City Hotel Indonesia 2018–2019" at The International Hotel Awards. Besides foreign travelers, Pullman Jakarta Central Park also attracts local guests with its reputation as a leading wedding and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) hotel hosting over 40 weddings every year leveraging on its ballroom facilities with a capacity of 8,000 guests. Pullman Jakarta Central Park's historical occupancy rates in the 70-80s are higher than Indonesia's overall average occupancy rates in the low 50s.

SHREIT's two Vietnam hotels, Capri by Fraser and Ibis Ho Chi Minh City, are leveraged to tourism growth in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. International tourist arrivals in Vietnam grew 19.9% YoY to 15.5 million in 2018. Vietnam is targeting 20 million foreign tourists by 2020, which will be partly driven by a further relaxation in visa policies such as visa waivers for certain countries. The two Vietnam hotels target different segments. Corporate guests account for 86% of Capri by Fraser's customers, while leisure travelers make up 69% of Ibis Ho Chi Minh City's clients. Capri by Fraser is located in an area where many MNCs have their local offices and it is next to the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, which attracts guests staying for business trips or MICE-related activities. As the only international branded 3-star hotel in District 7 of Ho Chi Minh City, Ibis Ho Chi Minh City is a draw for tourists visiting Ho Chi Minh City on short stay.

SHREIT's unit price declined from a peak of Bt9.90 on November 11, 2018 to a low of Bt6.55 on April 21, 2019. SHREIT last traded at Bt6.85 on July 26, 2019 (July 29, 2019 was a trading holiday in Thailand), implying a forward FY2019 distribution yield of 8.9% and a forward FY2020 distribution yield of 7.6%.

SHREIT's under-performance and under-valuation is due to both short-term headwinds and long-term structural issues, which I will elaborate on.

The first and most significant near-term headwind impacting SHREIT was the cancellation of acquisition and fund-raising plans with respect to two hotels in Indonesia and Malaysia due to weak capital market conditions. SHREIT had earlier planned to issue up to 410 million new units at a price of Bt9.45 each to acquire a leasehold interest in Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort (5-star hotel with 398 guestrooms, 17 villas) located in Bali, Indonesia and a freehold interest in Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (4-star hotel with 532 guestrooms). The curtailing of growth expectations for SHREIT with the cancellation of the hotel acquisitions was the most important factor leading to the REIT's weak stock market performance.

With acquisition plans falling through, SHREIT continues to be reliant on its Pullman Jakarta Central Park hotel located in Jakarta, Indonesia, which contributed 74% of the REIT's FY2018 gross operating income. There are expectations that 2Q2019 results for SHREIT will be weak, particularly for Pullman Jakarta Central Park whose performance is expected to be hurt by post-election protests in Jakarta in May 2019.

Another short-term headwind is the current market environment which favors REITs with long Weighted Average Lease Expiry or WALE. The concept of WALE does not apply to hospitality REITs owning hotels like SHREIT, with travelers walking in and out of the doors of the hotels every day and week. Hotels are also perceived as the most economically sensitive of the different property segments, as leisure travelers usually cut back on discretionary travel in difficult times and MICE activities are delayed or even cancelled when the economy is poor.

Apart from these short-term negative factors, SHREIT also has certain structural issues, which could have depressed its valuations.

Firstly, SHREIT's asset concentration risk is high. It owns three hotels in two cities, and the Pullman Jakarta Central Park hotel contributes close to three-quarters of its gross operating income. Any negative unexpected events in Jakarta or Ho Chi Minh City are going to have an adverse impact on SHREIT.

Secondly, SHREIT faces significant foreign exchange risks. As a Thailand-listrd REIT, SHREIT's reporting currency and dividend payments are in Thai Baht, but its hotels are earning in their respective local currencies, the Indonesian Rupiah and the Vietnamese Dong. To partly mitigate such foreign exchange risks, SHREIT receives distributions in USD from the master lessors for the three hotels via offshore holding companies. Nevertheless, a weakness in the Thai Baht Indonesian Rupiah and the Vietnamese Dong relative to USD will hurt SHREIT's reported operating performance and its distributions in Thai Baht.

Thirdly, SHREIT's distributions are partially supported by net operating income guarantee for Pullman Jakarta Central Park provided by its asset sponsor, PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk. Agung Podomoro Land is contracted to fund a maximum shortfall of $2.5 million annually for three years between 2018 and 2020, if net operating income for Pullman Jakarta Central Park falls below $8.25 million in any 12-month period. Such net operating income support amounted to Bt78.9 million or 22% of total income for FY2018. Furthermore, asset sponsors and unit holders, Agung Podomoro Land and B.B. Dai Minh will start to receive distributions in FY2020 after waiving such entitlements for FY2018 and FY2019.

In summary, while SHREIT trades at an attractive forward FY2020 distribution yield of 7.6%, I think the under-valuation is justified due to factors mentioned above. I will only consider SHREIT again, if it can execute on yield-accretive acquisitions to reduce its asset concentration risks.

Bottom-Up Metrics: Laggards Trading At Close To Historical Unit Price Lows

As mentioned earlier, I screened for REITs listed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand with the lowest year-to-date total returns in an effort to identify laggard REITs, which could potentially play "catch-up" with their out-performing peers in time to come. This week, I use historical unit price lows as the quantitative screening criteria to screen for laggard REITs listed in Asia.

The 10 Asian REITs with current unit prices closest to their historical 3-year lows are presented below. All data are accurate as of July 29, 2019:

Asian REITs Trading Closest To Their Respective 3-Year Unit Price Lows

Thailand-listed WHA Business Complex Freehold & Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust [WHABT:TB] is trading at 1.5% above its historical 3-year unit price low. Thailand-listed MFC Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust [MIT:TB] is trading at 1.7% above its historical 3-year unit price low. Singapore-listed Soilbuild Business Space REIT [SBREIT:SP] is trading at 5.4% above its historical 3-year unit price low. Thailand-listed Sub Sri Thai Real Estate Investment Trust [SSTRT:TB] is trading at 6.8% above its historical 3-year unit price low. Malaysia-listed Capitaland Malaysia Mall Trust [CMMT:MK] is trading at 8.2% above its historical 3-year unit price low. Singapore-listed IREIT Global [IREIT:SP] is trading at 9.9% above its historical 3-year unit price low. Singapore-listed EC World REIT [ECWREIT:SP] is trading at 10.3% above its historical 3-year unit price low. Hong Kong-listed Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust [87001:HK] is trading at 11.9% above its historical 3-year unit price low. Hong Kong-listed New Century Real Estate Investment Trust [1275:HK] is trading at 13.3% above its historical 3-year unit price low. Hong Kong-listed Spring Real Estate Investment Trust [1426:HK] is trading at 15.7% above its historical 3-year unit price low.

As a comparison, I also provide a list of the 10 Asian REITs trading closest to their historical 3-year highs.

Asian REITs Trading Closest To Their Respective 3-Year Unit Price Highs

Singapore-listed Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCPK:MPCMF) [MCT:SP] is trading at 1.9% below its historical 3-year unit price high. Singapore-listed Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCPK:MAPIF) [MINT:SP] is trading at 3.4% below its historical 3-year unit price high. Singapore-listed Keppel DC REIT [KDCREIT:SP] is trading at 3.4% below its historical 3-year unit price high. Malaysia-listed IGB Real Estate Investment Trust [IGBREIT:MK] is trading at 3.5% below its historical 3-year unit price high. Singapore-listed SPH REIT [SPHREIT:SP] is trading at 3.6% below its historical 3-year unit price high. Hong Kong-listed Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at 3.7% below its historical 3-year unit price high. Malaysia-listed Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust [SREIT:MK] is trading at 4.0% below its historical 3-year unit price high. Malaysia-listed Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust [PRET:MK] is trading at 4.1% below its historical 3-year unit price high. Thailand-listed Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust [GVREIT:TB] is trading at 4.5% below its historical 3-year unit price high. Thailand-listed Amata Summit Growth Freehold and Leasehold REIT [AMATAR:TB] is trading at 4.7% below its historical 3-year unit price high.

Events: Hong Kong Sub-Urban REIT Reports Half-Yearly Results

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust [778:HK] [FRT:SP], or Fortune REIT, is a Hong Kong sub-urban retail REIT dual-listed in both Hong Kong and Singapore. With Fortune REIT planning to be voluntarily de-listed from the Singapore Stock Exchange (but retain its listing in Hong Kong) by October 2019, I will focus on Fortune REIT's Hong Kong listed shares for the purpose of this article.

Fortune REIT has a portfolio of 16 sub-urban or neighborhood malls comprising approximately 3.0 million sq ft of retail space and 2,713 car parking lots. Fortune REIT is regarded as a very defensive REIT for a few reasons.

Firstly, tenants in the non-discretionary retail sectors such as food and beverages, supermarkets, wet markets, community services and education, which Fortune REIT refers to as "necessity trades", accounted for 62.8% and 70.6% of Fortune REIT's gross rental income and gross rental area respectively as of 1H2019. In addition, Fortune REIT has a diversified base of over 1,300 tenants, so concentration risk is not an issue.

The resilience of the non-discretionary retail segment is validated by industry statistics. Data from the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department showed that while overall Hong Kong retail sales declined by -1.8% in the first five months of 2019, non‐discretionary retail sales grew by 2.9% over the same period instead. Looking further back in history, overall Hong Kong retail sales decreased by -0.2%, -3.7% and -8.1% in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. In comparison, non‐discretionary retail sales in Hong Kong increased by 5.4%, 3.2% and 1.2% in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. In fact, there has been year-on-year growth for non‐discretionary retail sales in Hong Kong every year since 2009.

Secondly, Fortune REIT has managed to consistently leverage on asset enhancement initiatives, or AEIs, over the years as an organic means of boosting revenue and distribution per unit or DPU growth. Its historical AEIs had delivered positive effects such as increased shopper traffic, improvement in leasing interest and higher rental from new tenants, with high Return on Investment or ROIs as detailed in the table below.

List of Fortune REIT's Historical Asset Enhancement Initiatives

Source: Fortune REIT 1H2019 Investor Presentation Slides

Fortune REIT currently has an ongoing AEI at its largest property in terms of gross floor area, which I will discuss later.

Thirdly, Fortune REIT has done well in terms of cost efficiency and capital management. The REIT's cost-to-income ratio of 20.8% for 1H2019 is the lowest among Hong Kong-listed retail REITs, which it attributes to "stringent cost control" and "a more efficient operation."

Fortune REIT's gearing of 20.5% is among the lowest in the Hong Kong REITs sector, slightly higher than Champion REIT [2778:HK] and Link REIT [823:HK] with gearing ratios of 17.6% and 10.7%. It also has 59% of its debt hedged on fixed-rate terms, which balances competing priorities of having certainty on interest cost and benefiting from future interest rate cuts. Fortune REIT does not have any debt maturing in 2H2019, limiting refinancing risks for the remainder of the year.

Good capital management also involves the right buying and selling decisions. Fortune REIT started with a portfolio of five malls at its listing in 2003, and acquired 13 malls between 2005 and 2015, which grew the REIT's assets under management or AUM by more than 10-fold from HK$3.3 billion in 2003 to HK$42.7 billion as of 1H2019. When the Hong Kong property market becoming a seller's market in recent years, Fortune REIT turned from buyer to seller, disposing of the Nob Hill Square and Provident Square malls in 2015 and 2018 respectively. Nob Hill Square was sold at a 48% premium to its book value, while Provident Square was divested at an even higher 89% premium to book value. Fortune REIT's current low gearing also benefited from the disposal proceeds of Provident Square used to repay debt.

Fortune REIT reported 1H2019 results on July 26, 2019, and there are a couple of insights that investors can draw on.

Operating metrics remained strong, with portfolio occupancy increased from 93.1% as at end-December 2018 to 97.4% as at end-June 2019, driven by new tenants at Fortune Metropolis, Fortune Kingswood and Ma On Shan Plaza. Fortune REIT also recorded a positive 7.8% rental reversion for leases renewed in 1H2019.

Fortune REIT started a major HK$150 million AEI at the West Block of Fortune Kingswood since June 2018, with completion expected in September 2019. Fortune Kingswood is Fortune REIT's largest property in terms of gross rental area (665,244 sq ft), and also Tin Shui Wai's largest shopping mall. Fortune Kingswood also houses the largest supermarket and the only cinema in Tin Shui Wai. The positive impact of the AEI at the West Block of Fortune Kingswood is already felt with new tenants such as a jewelry retailer and some eateries committing to new leases, resulting in the occupancy rate of Fortune Kingswood increased from 88.4% as at end-December 2018 to 95.6% as of end-June 2019.

Fortune REIT has an estimated debt headroom of HK$19.3 billion, assuming it increases its gearing to 45%, the statutory leverage limit for Hong Kong REITs. While the REIT has the financial capacity for acquisitions, high physical property market valuations in Hong Kong imply that yield-accretive acquisitions are challenging. Fortune REIT is currently exploring the possibility of acquisitions in Mainland China, in southern China closer to Hong Kong or the Greater Bay area, but this could take time to come to fruition.

Fortune REIT currently trades at 0.61 times P/B, a forward FY2019 distribution yield of 5.0% and a forward FY2020 distribution yield of 5.2% based on its unit price of HK$10.34 as of July 29, 2019.

Closing Thoughts

Thailand-listed Strategic Hospitality Extendable Freehold and Leasehold REIT, or SHREIT, has under-performed its peers year-to-date for valid reasons. An attractive forward FY2020 distribution yield of 7.6% prices in asset concentration and foreign exchange risks.

Hong Kong-listed sub-urban retail REIT Fortune REIT is defensive, due to a high proportion of non-discretionary retail tenants, history of value creation via AEIs, and excellent cost efficiency and capital management. A key re-rating catalyst for Fortune REIT will be the utilization of its huge debt headroom of HK$19.3 billion for yield-accretive acquisitions.

I continue the search for laggard REITs listed in Asia this week using historical unit price lows as a guide. The 10 Asian REITs currently trading closest to their historical 3-year lows are presented above.

