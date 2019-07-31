Building After Tax Wealth Makes Sense

Investments yielding capital gains are the best candidates for after-tax investment, as part of an overall balanced and diversified portfolio.

It may even make sense to contribute less than the maximum to tax-deferred savings.

Author's Note, July 31: I realized just as this article was being published that it incorporated some errors in the tax treatment of Master Limited Partnerships. I have made revisions to correct this.

I spent decades thinking it made little sense to accumulate wealth in after-tax funds, if one could do so in tax-deferred funds instead. Some recent experience and thinking, in the context of present-day yields, inflation, and tax rates, has changed my mind about this.

Stimulated by a recent conversation with my daughter, I did the calculations discussed below. This might be useful to you, or perhaps to your kids.

The case for having after-tax funds

There are quite a few reasons why it is worthwhile to have a fraction of one’s portfolio in wealth that you own clear of tax obligations. I will refer to such wealth as after-tax funds.

Unique investment opportunities: A couple of years ago, I had the opportunity to participate in a venture capital fund. This was thanks to personal connections, I had nothing close to the normal necessary capital to buy a regular share. But I needed hard cash for that investment. You might also get some such opportunity.

Diversification: It is sometimes written that the only free lunch in investing is diversification combined with rebalancing. What is important is to diversify across uncorrelated categories.

Having hard cash gives one numerous options to invest in areas that are not well correlated with the stock market. Examples include venture capital/private equity, the limited partnerships discussed below, and various kinds of direct real estate investment.

Regulatory hedge: My personal view is that taxes are now at what will be a lifetime low for me. Paying whatever taxes it takes to move money to after-tax status protects one from future tax increases. I discussed the tradeoffs here.

I also find it quite plausible that some future congress will diddle with the rules for traditional IRAs ("TIRAs") and Roth IRAs in ways that extract increased taxes. We are seeing that now with regard to distributions of inherited funds.

Wealth in hand: Some of the politicians on the left edge of the democratic party have begun advocating a wealth tax. There are arguments that this is not constitutional, and there is no question that an attempt to impose such a tax would be held up in litigation.

My guess is that when the politicians get down to the business of extracting more money from the people, they will choose more certain and less disruptive paths and will leave wealth as such alone. I believe the safest option for you is to have funds that freely and clearly represent your personal wealth.

We explore the different options and their consequences with some models below.

What about Roth IRAs?

A Roth IRA can be a good choice, if you are allowed to open one and steadily put funds into it. Many working professionals exceed the income thresholds and have no opportunity to do so.

There are other options to create a Roth by what is known as a Roth Conversion. If you do a rollover out of a previous employer’s retirement fund into an independent IRA account, then you can pay the necessary taxes and place the remaining funds in a Roth IRA. Later in life, you can do a Roth Conversion with any TIRA funds you have control of, through age or retirement. There are no thresholds associated with Roth Conversions.

One significant fact about Roth IRAs is that one can withdraw one’s contributions (but not the earnings) at any age without penalty. This makes a Roth, if one is available, a good place to park and invest funds until if and when a compelling after-tax investment comes along.

The rules for Roth IRAs and Roth Conversions are written at present so that there is no difference vs TIRAs in the final cashout, if one makes the same investments and avoids withdrawal penalties. This will only prove true in practice if tax rates don’t change.

Why I never pursued after-tax investing

The argument against after-tax investing, for earners in high tax brackets, is simple. If my total incremental tax rate is 50%, then an investment must double the inflation rate to break even in real dollars.

A few decades ago, when my total tax rate was higher than 50%, and inflation seemed low at 4%, this made investing with after-tax dollars seem quite pointless. It would have taken a return greater than 8% to break even in real dollars.

I did not, however, think seriously about pursuing investments that produced long-term capital gains. Buying and holding individual pure-growth stocks seemed arduous and uncertain at best.

I did not then understand the full range of opportunities for capital gains that existed. Today, many more opportunities exist than did when I was young (see below) .

The taxation context

Any calculations of alternative investing categories that cross tax boundaries must account in some way for taxes. Table 1 shows the 2019 Federal US tax rates. State taxes add even more complexity.

Table 1. 2019 Federal tax brackets and rates. Source.

Beyond that, in any time period longer than a few years, tax rates will change. My own view is that we are now seeing a long-term low.

For the calculations below, I take the total marginal income tax rate to be 34%. This is a sensible intermediate value. It might occur for an income range (married filing jointly) of $79k to $612k, depending on which state one lives in.

I take the capital gains tax rate to be 20%. This is again an intermediate value. In low-tax states and for lower incomes in our range, it would be 15%. In high-tax states for higher earners, this tax plus the Investment Surcharge Tax can exceed 25%.

The calculations here are not so relevant to retirees who have already driven their taxable income to very low levels. Congratulations to them!

Assumptions for the calculations

In order to make the story more comprehensible, the calculations below use these simple assumptions:

All investments return 10% per annum, unless otherwise noted We compare an investment of after-tax capital with a tax-deferred investment using the funds necessary to produce this much after-tax capital. Thus, $10k of before-tax funds corresponds to $6.6k of after tax capital. We label the tax-deferred investment as a TIRA below, but the results will be the same for Roth IRAs, 401k's, and other categories of tax-deferred savings.

We compare the amount you get, after the relevant taxes, by cashing out the investment in each year. For tax-deferred investments cashed out before age 59 1/2, this introduces an additional 10% penalty tax.

As you look at the results, bear in mind that inflation will reduce the real dollar value of the investment by a factor of 2 to 4 over 30 years. Since this will affect everything equally, more or less, it is ignored in the following.

The simplest case

Let’s look first at a very simple case.

Start with $10k before tax, or $6.6k after tax.

Let the gain accumulate. This means we reinvest any earnings in the tax-deferred account and that the after-tax investment produces no earnings, only increased value.

Cash out and pay the necessary taxes.

Figure 1 shows the resulting wealth in hand vs time from the three approaches just discussed. The fourth case, shown in red, assumes an 11% rate of capital gains instead of 10%. There are several things to see in the figure.

Figure 1. Cashout value against time of one-time investments of tax-equivalent funds for capital gains or within a TIRA. Here 60+ refers to withdrawing funds from the TIRA after age 59 1/2, while 60- corresponds to early withdrawal. Calculations by author.

Comparing the after-tax investment with the tax-deferred investment, one can see that the after-tax case produces less net funds. This is a consequence of the additional capital gains tax on the earnings produced. However, the difference accumulates quite slowly. One could entirely make up for it if the capital-gains investment yielded 11% rather than 10%, as the red curve illustrates.

Comparing the after-tax investment at 10% with the early withdrawal of tax-deferred funds, one sees that there are no significant differences in the net cash produced. The mathematical details make the capital gains route slightly more lucrative in the short run, while the tax-deferred route is slightly more lucrative in the long run.

What this simple comparison says to me that it is worthwhile to pay the taxes necessary to pursue good investments with after tax funds. Of course, it never makes sense to forego an employer match. But beyond that, putting more funds into an IRA represents a portfolio construction choice. It is tax advantaged but not so strongly as it may seem.

Investing in Limited Partnerships

There are a few ways to invest for long-term capital gains without producing income. Pure growth stocks is the most common example. Precious metals also qualify.

Another common way to invest for capital gains is to invest in partnerships and Limited Partnerships ("LPs"). The most readily available opportunity is to invest in Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs"), which can be done on standard exchanges.

An example of such a Limited Partnership is Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP). This company engages in the transportation, storage and distributions of petroleum products and crude oil in the US.

There are quite a few midstream MLPs on the market, owning the infrastructure to transport energy products. A case can be made that many of the ones related to oil and natural gas are at present undervalued. Because of this, quite a few midstream MLPs have appealing yields at present.

There are also a number of shipping companies with an LP structure. An example is Golar (GMLP).

There are other opportunities to invest in MLPs and LPs. As one example, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) offers the (CEN) closed-end fund, focused on midstream assets and infrastructure.

Tax treatment of partnership distributions

The reason that investing in MLPs can be a good use of after-tax funds is the tax treatment of income from partnerships. Income from partnerships is labeled a distribution, and is not considered dividends.

Instead, in most cases, the distribution from a partnership is treated as return of capital. This reduces the tax basis on the investment, sort of. It does defer taxes. Formally, the tax basis is reduced by these distributions until it reaches zero.

It is worthwhile to mention that return of capital has nothing to do with returning your own invested funds. Eaton Vance has a nice explanation, noting that return of capital is a tax concept, distinct from the economic concept of return of principal.

One pays these taxes under current tax law:

Ordinary income tax on 80% of the distributions from any specific addition of capital, until the tax basis reaches zero, paid when one sells

Capital gains tax on 80% of the income from distributions received after the tax basis reaches zero, paid each year

Capital gains taxes on 80% of the net capital gain evaluated as the total capital less the invested capital but increased by the amount of the distributions that are paying taxes at ordinary income rates. This is paid when one sells.

If your head hurts I don't blame you. Useful reference links include this one and this one. See the comments for more information.

Because one does gain various complicated tax advantages, it is not optimum to hold MLPs within IRAs, which leads to paying ordinary income taxes upon withdrawal. In addition, some MLPs produce Unrelated Business Taxable Income ("UBTI"), potentially creating tax problems within IRAs.

I made these assumptions to model investments in MLPs.

All distributions were reinvested after paying any immediately applicable taxes.

There was no net taxable income. All distributions were return of capital resulting from depreciation of assets.

The tax rules above were applied both on an ongoing basis and at cashout.

Modeling cases with distributions from MLPs

I modeled two cases. In the first, I assume an initial investment of either $10,000 in a TIRA or $6,600 in an MLP. The ratio of these is the assumed 34% tax rate to get funds out of the TIRA (without the 10% penalty for early withdrawal).

This case might apply to a retiree who would pull the funds from the TIRA to make the investment. It also might apply to a younger individual who received some after-tax capital and can choose between investing it or spending it, if spending it enables an offsetting increase in TIRA contributions.

Figure 2. Cashout value against time of one-time investments of tax-equivalent funds in an MLP or within a TIRA. Here 60+ refers to withdrawing funds from the TIRA after age 59 1/2, while 60- corresponds to early withdrawal. Calculations by author.

Figure 2 shows the results for the one-time investments. The MLP is assumed to have a distribution of 10% and a growth rate of 2%. These are not unreasonable numbers, but do require investing in good companies when they are good values. If the total return is taken to be the same, the MLP results drop to about the level of the TIRA with early cashout.

The second MLP case is more relevant to a young investor. It assumes and investment of either $1,000 per year in MLPs or $1,512 per year in the TIRA. The MLP is again assumed to have a distribution of 10% and a growth rate of 2%. Figure 3 shows the results for cashing out.

Figure 3. Cashout value against time of annual investments of tax-equivalent funds in an MLP or within a TIRA. Here 60+ refers to withdrawing funds from the TIRA after age 59 1/2, while 60- corresponds to early withdrawal. Calculations by author.

Comparing Figures 2 and 3, one can see that one has the same story. Using after-tax funds to invest in MLPs produces results comparable to those obtained by investing at the same return within the TIRA and taking the funds out before 59 1/2. As we showed above, the difference would be made up if the MLP investment produced a return 1% above that of the TIRA investment.

Other options for after-tax investing

I have not mentioned Municipal Bonds, which can be a way to pay less taxes. In today's low-rate era, they are not terribly helpful. After interest rates have gone back up near historic averages, that may change.

It is worthwhile to take a quick look at how the numbers work out for dividend paying investments. Figure 4 shows results for two cases, compared to the same TIRA investment having 10% annual return.

One of them is an investment in quality stocks paying fairly low dividends, modeled loosely on the Dividend Aristocrats. The nominal price return is taken to be 9% and the dividend yield to be 2.5%, for a total return of 11.5%.

The other one is an investment modeled loosely after large-capitalization equity REITs. These pay higher dividends. Here the price return is 6.6% and the dividend yield is 5.5%.

One sees that both these investments suffer by comparison with the reference TIRA case, in spit of the fact that the total return is lower for the TIRA investment. The Aristocrats and the REITs fall short in effective return by an average yield of roughly 2% and 3%, respectively.

Figure 4. Cashout value against time of one-time investments of tax-equivalent funds within a TIRA, or in dividend-paying stocks like the Dividend Aristocrats (DAs) or large-capitalization REITs. Here 60+ refers to withdrawing funds from the TIRA after age 59 1/2, while 60- corresponds to early withdrawal. Calculations by author.

Conclusion: Doing some after-tax investing makes sense

On balance, a few things seem clear.

It can be worthwhile financially to hold after-tax investments that pay capital gains. The diversification this provides can be beneficial, and the ~1% cost in yield, compared to having an investment with an identical return in a TIRA, is smaller than the range of yields one will have in a likely range of investments.

The are also other, intangible reasons that it is good to hold some of one’s net worth in after-tax funds. These are a combination of being ready for opportunity and what one might call a regulatory hedge.

The comparative cost of holding after-tax investments that pay dividends is larger. It also increases as the dividend yield does. If one can, one should hold such investments in a TIRA or a Roth. This is a good option for the even higher-yield, small-capitalization REIT investments presented by High Yield Landlord.

It is a good thing to hold distinct investments. Investing in uncorrelated asset classes improves the resiliency and the returns of a portfolio. This increases the value of holding both tax-deferred and after-tax funds. Obtaining higher returns requires rebalancing, which can be done by differential investing, differential withdrawals, or moving funds, depending upon one’s phase of life.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.