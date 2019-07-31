National Presto: A New Recurring Revenue Stream

Just last week, National Presto announced the acquisition of SaaS monitoring system provider, OneEvent. The acquisition could help meet the company's target of a steady, recurring stream of revenue.

From 2010 to 2015, its capital investment and persistence regarding the segment certainly seemed questionable considering the low margins and competitive pressures. It finally sold the segment in 2017.

Presto's management isn't as transparent as desired on goals. It appears a steady revenue stream has been a target. It seemed to be the impetus behind the Absorbent Products segment.

National Presto first popped up as a potential candidate for my investment club in 2013. Like many, I was drawn to this workhorse of a company with no debt and paying a healthy dividend. But, as I researched and monitored the company, I became disenchanted with management's capital allocation decisions and lack of transparency.

Though my disenchantment regarding National Presto may have felt warranted, the market continued to show enchantment. The share price not only appreciated handsomely but dividend payments since 2015 total $20.60 per share. Source: Seeking Alpha

Oftentimes, if Seeking Alpha contributors don't own a position in the companies they write about, they are criticized by readers. If the opinion is positive, readers argue the author should have skin in the game. If its less than positive, readers question why the author bothered spending time on the analysis.

Surely, the Seeking Alpha community can appreciate that authors, too, have a list of companies they follow. In reality, there are a myriad of reasons a contributor may compose an article. And, assuredly, every analysis uncovering negatives and exposing concerns didn't start as a “hit” piece.

Perhaps an author isn't invested due, simply, to a lack of available funds. Or, perhaps the author is determining which investment to make next. Or, perhaps the author is waiting on a critical turning point at the company.

Such a critical turning point transpired last week at National Presto (NPK).

National Presto Story

For more than a century, National Presto shifted its focus depending on society's needs - making an indelible mark on Americana. In 1905, National Presto's predecessor, Northwestern Steel and Iron Works, manufactured pressure canners for commercial use. When the USDA endorsed pressure canning as the only safe way to can low-acid foods in 1917, commercial canneries were forced to implement pressure canning equipment. Between commercial pressure canners and home pressure canners, the company grew to one of the largest in the world. A name change to National Pressure Cooker Company followed. In the late 1930's, the "Presto" brand was born after the company developed a saucepan-style cooker.

World War II rerouted the company's history. National Presto, like many American manufacturers, temporarily discontinued its production. To support the country, it began producing artillery fuses, aerial bombs and rocket fuses.

When the war ended, the company returned to its roots manufacturing products for home use. As the country recovered, its product line grew. The name changed again - to National Presto Industries. Fifty years ago, in 1969, National Presto listed on the NYSE.

In 2001, National Presto returned to its military affiliation when it acquired AMTEC Corporation, a manufacturer of ammunition, fuses, firing devices and other precision products for the U.S. Department of Defense. With the acquisition of more munitions manufacturers, the product line expanded to LAP (Load, Assemble and Pack) work, cartridge cases, and less than lethal ammunition such as smoke grenades, tear gas grenades, stun munitions, gas masks and others.

In 2001 and 2003, acquisitions led to National Presto's foray into a third business segment, absorbent products. This segment focused on private-label adult incontinence products.

Sources Of Disenchantment

My primary disenchantment with National Presto centered on its capital investments in the Absorbent Products segment. The company had always acknowledged the business was “a very competitive, high volume-low margin business”. Expansion projects from 2010 to 2015 resulted in jaw-dropping investments totaling nearly $57 million while net losses sunk to nearly $13 million. In the 2015 third quarter, after half a decade, the company was still struggling with the installation and startup of new equipment. The persistence, and its ongoing costs, seemed quite illogical. It appears the company was targeting a steady and recurring revenue stream.

National Presto finally sold the business in January 2017 and recorded an $11.4 million net gain on the divestiture.

Another of my concerns with National Presto focused on the Defense segment and its reliance on the government.

In 2005, the U.S. Army selected two providers for a high volume, five-year contract for 40mm practice and tactical ammunition. National Presto's AMTEC was awarded the majority portion of the two providers selected. Final deliveries under that contract were made in 2013.

In 2010, the Army awarded AMTEC a second five-year contract for 40mm ammunition and, again, awarded it the majority share. The minority share was awarded to DSE. In November, 2013, National Presto acquired DSE, inclusive of its backlog. Final deliveries under the second contract were completed in 2018.

In June of 2015, the U.S. Army awarded AMTEC two contracts to develop the next generation of 40mm high-velocity and low-velocity training rounds. These contracts were lost to two other competitors.

AMTEC was awarded the contract for 40mm ammunition for the Army's fiscal year 2016. Final shipments under this contract should complete in 2019.

In the latter half of 2017, the Army awarded a third five-year 40mm contract solely to AMTEC for 2017 through 2021. Deliveries were to commence in late 2018.

The impact was obvious in the 2019 first quarter. Sales in the Defense segment declined $16.63 million due to a decrease in units shipped. Source: Author-created from company data

Future spend on the balance of this contract is dependent on the government's military requirements and funding.

The company's oldest segment, Housewares and Small Appliances, did not escape my list of concerns. From the onset of my research, I've been bewildered with the apparent lack of attention devoted to the segment. The sales force is questionably thin. Securing shelf space in a retailer's location is not a task to be taken lightly.

“The Company has a sales force of 12 employees that sell to and service most customers. A few selected accounts are handled by manufacturers' representatives who may also sell other product lines.”

From 2010 to 2018, sales have fallen from over $150 million annually to below $100 million.

These pressures have been eroding the company's top line.

Potential investors' frustrations are expounded because National Presto's management foregoes conducting an earnings call. The lack of transparency is exasperating. Much is left to assumption and speculation.

And, yet, there are enchanting characteristics.

Yet Enchanting

National Presto's balance sheet is stable. Cash and marketable securities total almost $160 million as of the 2019 first quarter. The company still operates without long-term debt.

Though the top line has been showing signs of ailment, the bottom line is just starting to soften.

The company typically pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share every year in March. As well, shareholders have come to expect a sizable special dividend payment.

Though management cannot be accused of being wholly forthcoming, insider ownership is strong at nearly 30%. Chair of the Board, CEO and President Maryjo Cohen is considered a >10% owner.

A Turning Point

Last week, National Presto announced an acquisition that could well be considered a turning point for the company.

Manufacturers like National Presto generate revenue through product sales. The attraction of selling adult diapers in the Absorbent Products segment was the consumable nature of the product – meaning sales would likely recur. The same is true of the practice ammunition sold in the Defense segment – demand for the product should have been steady and recurring. In contrast, the majority of households have only one of each appliance. But, in the Housewares segment, revenue generated from the sale of a product is not likely to recur unless that product breaks or its features are attractively upgraded.

Comparatively, an appealing characteristic of service revenue is its recurring nature. Thus, revenue generated by a software as a service (SaaS) model would be attractive, especially to traditional product manufacturers.

On July 23, National Presto announced it would acquire OneEvent Technologies, an SaaS monitoring system provider. Unlike most monitoring systems, OneEvent Technologies is focused on preemptively protecting property and life by predicting and alerting on potential risks and disasters rather than reacting to them. Using smart sensors, machine learning and predictive analytics, OneEvent's cloud-based software, OnePrevent, monitors an environment for changes that could be signaling a problem.

Adapting this IoT technology at National Presto is a logical next step.

“There are numerous synergies and integration opportunities for OneEvent that we look forward to developing.”

But, of even more appeal is the recurring revenue stream which should help National Presto's top line recover. In 2017, according to cnet.com, the OnePrevent home system sold for approximately $300 while the monitoring and alert subscription fee was $25 per month.

The OnePrevent system can be adapted for use in homes, businesses and public buildings. For example, it facilitates independent living and provides peace of mind for aging Baby Boomers and their families. As well, it can marry routine monitoring, such as for smoke or power outage, with monitoring for changes in temperature or humidity or motion in a business, school, church or other public building.

“The OneEvent patented technology will change the way building managers, first responders, cities, the hospitality industry, healthcare facilities, property and casualty insurance carriers, and homeowners think about building and home safety and security.”

Just as OneEvent is changing the playbook on monitoring, predicting and alerting, this acquisition should dramatically change National Presto's playbook for its Housewares segment as it introduces the potential for steady and recurring revenue. As well, margins on SaaS revenue are typically greater than margins on product.

Considerations

So, though there were a few readers in the past who suggested I move on from monitoring National Presto because of my frustrations with management's capital allocations and lack of transparency, I'm very glad I didn't. Its acquisition of OneEvent should be a critical turning point in its oldest segment. As such, it's now a candidate worthy of moving from watch list to potential buy list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to review NPK with my investment club at our August meeting.