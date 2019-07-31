Caterpillar: Not Buying Yet, With Some Concerns Mounting

I like the earnings power, and margin progress being made, yet realise that Caterpillar is probably more volatile than management wants us to believe.

Caterpillar (CAT) continues to be a very interesting stock, one that is notoriously cyclical and volatile, yet at the same time has delivered on solid long-term returns for investors. While Caterpillar is a core holding for some, management lost quite some credibility after doubling down on the mining sector at its peak around 2010.

With shares having peaked at +$100 in the period 2010-2014, shares fell to the low sixties in 2016 as the energy sector rolled over and mining equipment sales were soft as well. From a low of $60 in early 2016, shares nearly tripled to $170 in January of 2018 as energy recovered a bit, and hopes for a revival of economic growth and infrastructure has boosted the stock.

With shares tripling in such a relatively short period of time, such a move is certainly not sustainable. In the last one and a half years, shares have been largely stagnant and have drifted lower to $133 per share at this point in time.

The Business

For the year 2018, Caterpillar reported total revenues of $55 billion, divided across four major segments. Construction industries and energy & transportation each generate about $23 billion in sales. This is complemented by a $10 billion resource industries segment and a modest $3 billion in revenues from the financing unit. The company was quite profitable last year with operating margins equal to an impressive 15.7% of sales.

To put home historical perspective to these numbers. Following peak sales of $66 billion in 2012, accompanied by peak margins of 15%, the operating performance of Caterpillar has been stalling. Both sales and margins have been gradually falling to sales of $39 billion and margins of 7% in the year 2016. That meant that operating profits fell by nearly three quarters over this period of time.

Ever since, revenues have recovered a great deal, yet margins are actually hitting a new record at 16% of sales in 2018, as margins are now actually 5 points higher than the 11% reported in 2014 when sales came in at $55 billion as well. Given the improved cost structure, Caterpillar strongly believes that operating margins will come in between 10% and 20% of sales in the future. The great improvements in the cost structure results from 57 facilities being closed since 2014 involving about a 25 million square foot reduction in the footprint.

About The Current Results

With sales approaching $55 billion in 2018, Caterpillar reported relatively strong earnings of $11.22 per share, with margins coming in the middle of the long-term margin guidance. The company guided for relatively small improvements in 2019, yet still foresaw earnings improve to $11.75-$12.75 per share on the back of modest sales growth.

In April, the first quarter results were released and revealed 5% revenue growth to $13.5 billion, as operating profits improved by similar percentages to $2.2 billion. A lower tax rate and the impact of some share repurchases made that earnings per share improved from $2.74 per share to $3.25 per share. The company hiked the full year earnings guidance by 31 cents, entirely thanks to a tax refund.

Second quarter revenues rose by just 3% on an annual basis as revenues came in at $14.4 billion. Operating profits improved by similar percentages yet reported net earnings fell from $1.71 to $1.62 billion amidst a higher tax rate, with reported earnings improving by a penny to $2.83 per share thanks to share repurchases. The results were a bit softer than management anticipated. Hence management now believes earnings to come in at the lower end of the $12.06-$13.06 per share earnings guidance, driven by weakness in Energy & Transportation.

At this rate sales come in at $56-57 billion this year and margins in the mid-teens, yet investors clearly grow concerned about the performance. If we assume the lower end of the adjusted earnings guidance of $11.75 per share becomes reality, it is apparent that share trade at just 11 times earnings.

The balance sheet warrants another look as well. The company ended the second quarter with $7.4 billion in cash and equivalents. Total debt amounts to $36.3 billion, for a roughly $29 billion net debt load. This debt load however includes financial debt related to the finance unit. Therefore, we have to include receivables from the financing unit as well, totalling $22.0 billion. Adjusted for this, net debt of $7 billion is relatively limited with EBITDA totalling nearly $6 billion the first half of this year.

Even if we include $7.5 billion in post-retirement liabilities in the long run, adjusted net leverage comes in around $15 billion, for a leverage ratio of around 1.2-1.3 times. Treating receivables as cash and equivalents is not really fair practice however by all means as pension liabilities have a tendency to become higher than reported as well. Nonetheless, I have no major concerns about the state of the finances, although leverage ratios can shoot up quickly if sales and margins fall.

What Is The New Normal?

With sales more or less ranging between $40 and $70 billion (adjusted for inflation) throughout the cycle, and margins supposedly coming in between 10-20%, Caterpillar itself more or less suggests that operating earnings going forward should come in between $4 and $14 billion, still a very wide range.

Including about half a billion in interest (outside of the finance business) and working with a 25% tax rate, I see net earnings across a range of $2.6 to $10.1 billion. With a share count of 573 million shares that more or less works down to $4.50-$17.50 per share, a very wide range by all means, with current earnings power more or less at the middle of the range.

This means that if the current earnings power is representative for the average earnings power across the cycle, albeit very volatile, the earnings multiple attached to the business is relatively reasonable at just 11 times earnings.

This more or less suggests that investors might be sceptical about the long-term margin guidance issued by management. If margins currently represent peak conditions and 5-15% margins are the normal, that suggests operating earnings power between $2 and $10.5 billion throughout the cycle, for earnings of $1.1 to $7.5 billion, equivalent to $2.00-13.00 per share. The midpoint of the guidance works down to average earnings power of $7.50 per share, suggesting that shares trade at 17 times earnings based on the midpoint of the earnings range.

Last time I checked upon Caterpillar was October of last year with shares trading at $115 at the time, as I concluded that I would become a buyer at around $100 per share. Unfortunately, we have not seen these levels in the shares anymore. While I am becoming a bit more impressed with the margin performance, I am only upping my entry target to $110 based on the fundamentals, recognising that Caterpillar probably remains a bit more volatile than management wants us to believe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.