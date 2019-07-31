GlaxoSmithKline Advances Forward With Zejula In Another Indication For Increased Sales

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced that it had obtained a positive finding in its phase 3 study using Zejula for patients with ovarian cancer as first-line maintenance therapy. These clinical findings are substantial, and it will allow the company to do well against competitors. That's because the primary endpoint was met regardless of biomarker status. This was just the release of whether or not the primary endpoint was met, which means that full detailed results will likely be released at an upcoming medical meeting. That means, once the results are released in the coming months, it will act as a catalyst opportunity for investors.

Phase 3 Study Pushes Program Forward

The phase 3 study was known as PRIMA, and it recruited first-line stage III or IV ovarian cancer patients. The trial compared the drug Zejula (niraparib) to placebo as it pertains to the primary endpoint. The primary endpoint of the study was looking to see if Zejula could be used effectively as a maintenance treatment, which was measured with progression-free survival (PFS). This trial had met on the primary endpoint in that treatment with Zejula saw a statistically significant improvement in PFS over placebo. The full clinical data itself will be revealed at an upcoming medical conference. The drug Zejula has massive potential for GlaxoSmithKline. That's because, besides this PRIMA study, Zejula is being used in other studies targeting other types of cancer. Especially, the phase 2 registration study known as QUADRA. That's because this study is looking to use Zejula for 4th or later line of therapy. That is patients had relapsed and failed on 3 prior therapies. This is another important population to explore, because these patients don't have many treatment options at this stage of disease. For late-line therapy in ovarian cancer, the overall response rate tends to be about less than 10%. The median overall survival after third-line therapy is 5 to 9 months. As you can see, a new treatment option for this portion of ovarian cancer patients is desperately needed. The program also is using Zejula in a phase 3 trial to treat metastatic breast cancer patients with germline BRCA mutation.

Competitors

With the phase 3 meeting the primary endpoint, Zejula has a good shot at taking some market share from Merck (MRK) and AstraZeneca (AZN) with Lynparza. That's because both of these companies have already received FDA approval for Lynparza to treat ovarian cancer patients as maintenance treatment after having responded to platinum-based chemotherapy back in December of 2018. However, as I highlighted above, Zejula is able to target this population regardless of BRCA mutation status. That will allow GlaxoSmithKline to go after a larger market opportunity. Hopefully, if and once Zejula is approved, it will help improve sales for it. That's because GlaxoSmithKline generated $47 million in sales for Zejula since January 22, 2019, when the transaction of Tesaro was completed. The addition of this market opportunity will only serve to increase sales.

Conclusion

GlaxoSmithKline meeting the primary endpoint for a phase 3 study using Zejula to treat first-line ovarian cancer patients is good news for patients and shareholders. The full results are expected to be released at an upcoming medical meeting, which will act as another catalyst. A big risk would be competition from Merck and its partner AstraZeneca with Lynparza. Especially because Lynparza has achieved some impressive sales in the market to date. Lynparza generated $647 million in sales in 2018. On the flip side, Zejula works well as first-line maintenance therapy for ovarian cancer patients regardless of mutation status. That means it will have a more broad reach for this specific indication, which will be a major advantage. The risk is that more detailed data will need to be revealed to determine how well exactly Zejula will be able to compete against Lynparza. Still, meeting the primary endpoint gets the ball rolling towards potential FDA approval of Zejula for this first-line maintenance ovarian cancer indication. Should GlaxoSmithKline ultimately receive FDA approval for this drug, it will be a major win for it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.