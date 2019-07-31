Why Investors Should Not Miss Out On The Entry Point In UnitedHealth

When UnitedHealth (UNH) reported second quarter results on July 18, it also raised its outlook for the year. And although the stock pulled back after rallying from ~$240 to nearly $270, the stock is still holding an uptrend. Does its quarterly earnings report suggest the stock will break out above its moving averages at the $253 level? If so, what is UNH stock worth?

UnitedHealth reported revenue growing 8%, driven primarily by the 19% growth in the Products division. Earnings grew 12.7% to $3.29 billion. Management is confident with its business that it is increasing its earnings outlook for the rest of 2019. At a full year EPS forecast of as high as $14.15, the stock trades at a forward P/E of 17.8 times. Its adjusted EPS is in the range of $14.70 to $14.90, $0.25 above the guidance it established at the end of last year. Still, UnitedHealth forecast 2019 revenue at or below the original $243 billion to $245 billion. This suggests that higher efficiency and cost cuts are adding meaningfully to profits.

Improving engagement with customers and assisting in better clinical decision making is improving health outcomes while cutting costs. Most notably, combining DaVita Medical Group with Optum Care’s nationwide network of physicians is paying off. United saw OptumRx gain employer health plans.

Adding simplicity to the services offered is lowering costs. For example, Navigate4Me simplifies and personalizes care for seniors who suffer from complex conditions. Such services will lead to as much as $20 billion in savings:

we see an opportunity for more than 20 billion in potential annual savings in spend, managed by United Healthcare’s employer and individual business alone and reducing unwanted variations in care, converting care to the most appropriate side of service and aligning with high performing delivery systems.

Growth Opportunity

OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx are the biggest growth drivers for UnitedHealth. In the last three years, revenue from OptumHealth grew by 50%. In a single quarter, the unit’s revenue grew 20% to $7.1 billion. Operating earnings increased by 21% to $688 million. OptumInsight is a diversified enterprise solutions organization. With payers, providers, life science companies, and governments involved, the unit generated $2.3 billion in revenue, up 7% from last year. OptumInsight established a new, multi-year relationship with John Muir Health. This deal added 20% growth Y/Y to its backlog, which now stands at $18.5 billion.

Below: Revenue by segment in the last three fiscal years.

Investors should not underestimate the importance of OptumInsight partnering with John Muir Health. With a delivery system and a healthcare services company together, the combination will lead to better offerings for customers. The integrated scope of services includes end-to-end information technology services, ambulatory care coordination, enterprise analytics, purchasing, and consulting services. If United succeeds here, it may establish similar partnerships with other community-based health systems of similar size.

In the second quarter, United helped its customers shop for lower prices on OptumRx. MyScript finder identified lower cost pharmaceutical alternatives and coverage status for people. In just 60 days, consumers ran over 1 million searches. Such initiatives are leading to market share gains for OptumRx. In the second quarter, revenue from the unit grew 12% Y/Y to $18.9 billion.

Valuation

All but one analyst issued a ‘buy’ call on UNH stock in the last two weeks:

The average price target is $303, which suggests that UnitedHealth stock could reward investors with a 19.6% appreciation. With the strong pace of revenue growth, this upside target may prove too conservative.

Admittedly, UnitedHealth stock trades at LTM P/Es that are at similar levels to its competitors. This might suggest the stock is already trading at a fair value.

Your Takeaway

UnitedHealth has strong business momentum that the market is slow to recognize. The stock rallied to close to $270 in mid-July but pulled back. This creates an entry point for investors who missed the mid-April low when shares traded at below $220. With a dividend hike in June and more to come annually, income investors should look at UnitedHealth stock.

