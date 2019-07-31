Walmart's Valuation Becoming Frothy

Walmart Inc. (WMT) announces its second quarter earnings for this present fiscal year on the 15th of this month. We have had a great run with this stock. We bought close to the $68 mark which means we are up over 63% on the investment to date exclusive of dividends. However, the firm's valuation is beginning to get a bit frothy here which we will not delve into.

Before we do that though, we will state the following. Throughout that $43 per share rally, we have had many opportunities to simply liquidate the position and take profits. However, due to the strength of the S&P, in general, in recent times, we knew that Walmart had a high probability of joining the broader indexes in the sustained rally we have seen since the election.

In saying this, earnings provide an excellent opportunity to trade around our underlyings due to the elevated prices of the options (both puts and calls). One can either potentially buy more of a company they like or alternatively lighten up somewhat on an existing position. For example, Walmart currently at around $112 a share is trading with an earnings multiple of just under 40. The consensus EPS forecast for the period is around the $1.20 level for Q2 and Walmart's current book multiple comes in at 4.7.

We like to look at the book multiple in this sector to see how much higher the respective market cap of the firm is over the amount of equity on the balance sheet. At 4.7, this key metric has never been higher over the past decade. The last time this metric was trading well above its mean was in 2014 when it came in at 3.5. A swift move down in the share price (30%+) in 2015 reset the book multiple to a more standard 2.5. Therefore, we have to be cautious at this juncture.

As mentioned, we have almost 3 weeks before Walmart announces its second quarter numbers. If the share price, for example, was to rally into the announcement, we may sell something like a call option just before the firm announces. This would mean that we would have a covered call in play. This strategy is simply the combination of being long stock as well as being short call option(s). The call then in retrospect is not naked as the shares are there to protect the position in case the call buyer wants to avail of his right to take ownership of the shares.

For example, just say WMT shares were to rally to $115 by the 14th of August. This would mean that the firm's book multiple would be closer to 4.9. Taking this into account, we could sell something like the regular September $120 call which if realized would take Walmart's book multiple well past the 5 mark. Essentially, we wouldn't see much wrong with this because the chances would be high than one could buy once more underneath that $120 per share mark.

Obviously, we would have no interest in taking on this hypothetical trade if implied volatility was not at elevated levels. For example, at present, September's implied volatility in Walmart is hovering just below the 20% mark whereas it is around 26% in the front month. Depending on how these numbers stack up around the 14th would determine whether we would sell a call option on our existing shares. In essence, it is all about risk/reward. If we can get paid handsomely for potentially giving up our shares, then this may be an option come the 14th of next month.

Therefore, to sum up, earnings announcements provide an excellent way to either scale into a stock or to start liquidating a position through options. If Walmart rallies hard into its earnings announcement, we may use that binary event to sell some premium against our shares.

