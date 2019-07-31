Tesla: Q2 Is More Than Just A Disaster

It should be no secret by now that Tesla (TSLA) missed both its earnings and revenue estimates pretty badly. If you think the worst is over though, think again. Not only did the shareholder letter paint a disastrous picture of Q2, but the future also looks pretty bleak as well. Tesla remains an extremely dangerous investment even at its current lower price level.

The record quarter

In our last article, we pointed out that despite Tesla's record deliveries number, it was likely going to report a loss for Q2 due to multiple factors. Well, that turned out to be true, but we were expecting a loss of $100-200mil without credits, not a loss of $370mil with credits. The massive loss caught us by surprise and makes us further question the sustainability of Tesla's business model.

The loss itself isn't very impressive. Tesla has reported far larger quarterly losses multiple times, including in Q1 2019. The impressive part is that Tesla managed to report this loss in a quarter in which it delivered record amounts of cars. Number of cars delivered in Q2 even beat Q3 and Q4 of 2018, in which Tesla delivered its first two consecutive quarters of profits.

If you exclude regulatory credits, the loss deepens to nearly $500mil. Its honestly quite hard to think of other companies that can have losses of this magnitude after reporting record revenues.

It should be quite clear by now that Tesla is structurally unprofitable as an automaker. They can't make sustainable profits on high-margin cars, the Model S and X, and they can't make sustainable profits on low-margin cars, the Model 3, even with record volumes.

This quarter does seem to have a silver lining though, as cash flow improved to positive $600mil. Problem is, this growth was mainly fueled by a capex decrease and a major change in working capital, which probably is not repeatable. Capex is now less than 1/2 of D and A, which probably doesn't bode well for a future production capacity increase. This is another interesting point in which Tesla's actions deviate significantly from what they say - Tesla is guiding for increased volumes and say their backlog has increased in Q2, yet they haven't spent on capex, even as their cash flow has improved. Notably, even legendarily frugal CEOs like Tom Murphy of Capital Cities are willing to spend on capex - because it's essential for creating shareholder value.

Tesla also made this interesting statement:

Additionally, we expect positive quarterly free cash flow, with possible temporary exceptions, particularly around the launch and ramp of new products. We believe our business has grown to the point of being self-funding. Q2 investor letter

Seriously? Tesla literally raised $2.4bil in Q1, and now it's apparently "self funding."

Tesla also reported $5bil in cash and reported just over $10mil interest income, which is much lower than other companies, even if you adjusted for timing differences and other factors. There have been suspicions that Tesla may be manipulating its cash balance, and with each quarter of low yielding cash and decreased capex, these arguments look more and more credible.

WY Capital

Future outlook

With Q2 results in mind, Tesla's future outlook looks even more bleak. Tesla has guided for profitability in Q3, though the language seems to be much more cautious than before.

That said, we still expect to achieve GAAP profitability in Q3 and Q4. Q2 2018 letter - guiding for Q3 2018 profitability As the impact of higher deliveries and cost reduction take full effect, we expect to return to profitability in Q3 and significantly reduce our loss in Q2. Q1 2019 letter - guiding for Q3 2019 profitability

As you can see, Tesla uses the word "expect" when guiding for Q3 profitability both last year and this year in Q1. However, the language changed dramatically in Q2 this year.

We continue to aim for positive GAAP net income in Q3 and the following quarters, although continuous volume growth, capacity expansion and cash generation will remain the main focus. Q2 2019 letter - aiming for Q3 2019 profitability

If you're doubting whether language analysis works, it has been used before in WWII and many other areas (like politics). Maybe Tesla really is confident in making a profit in Q3, but it feels like they are trying to prepare an excuse in case they miss expectations.

As for their other ventures, well... we're not very optimistic. We've already written an article on why their insurance offering is likely to fail. They're dead last in autonomous driving.

Not only that, but other metrics have continued to deteriorate, like customer satisfaction, just as we pointed out in our first article on Tesla. Recently, an article by CNBC showed that, surprise, workers were working in harsh conditions to meet Model 3 production deadlines last year. There's no guarantee that this year's record production numbers weren't reached in a similar way.

As for demand, we've learned our lesson - don't try and predict Tesla deliveries. Tesla has continuously surprised us in this regard, even if the extra demand hasn't led to profits. Maybe demand will grow sequentially in Q3? Who knows. Tesla has any number of levers it can use to stimulate this metric, so we're not going to speculate.

Nobody can predict the future, but we'll give a shot anyway. We think a combination of employee departures, failed promises, continued losses, and reduced growth spending will lead to an eventual bankruptcy, most likely in a recession.

Takeaway

Overall, Tesla continues to report losses and burn cash. It may have taken steps to quell investor concerns about its liquidity, possibly to prepare for another raise, but eventually its reputation will degrade and it will have a much harder time raising capital, and that will be its eventual demise.

We're not calling Tesla the next Enron, but the red flags are clear and many, and Tesla's actions stand in stark contrast to its words. Tesla continues to be uninvestable.

