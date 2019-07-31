Capital One Financial: Overreaction To The Data Breach

We believe that the intrinsic value of Capital One remains intact and that the price decline increased the margin of safety. We maintain our buy recommendation.

The extent of the damage pales in comparison to the breach experienced by Equifax Inc. whose stock price has since recovered.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) announced a data security incident affecting 100 million individuals in the United States and six million individuals in Canada. Consequently the market sold off on the stock for the day - resulting in a decline of almost 6%.

We think that the selling is overdone. This is especially easier to believe once we compare this data breach with that experienced by Equifax Inc. (EFX) back in 2017. As seen in the chart below - the short-term sell-off induced by their own announcement of a data breach has since recovered (several times, in fact).

We'll talk you through the three big differences between the COF breach and the EFX one. Next we'll talk through the implications of the COF breach on the earnings ability of COF. Finally we'll connect the earnings implication with our valuation of COF.

Three key differences

First, COF was very quick in determining the extent of the problem and in announcing it. Note that an external security researcher reported the vulnerability on 17 July 2019 and COF was able to discover the incident by 19 July 2019; by 30 July 2019 the company was able to announce the extent of the breach and its successful resolution of the vulnerability. In comparison EFX discovered the breach on 29 July 2017 and only reported it to the investing public on 7 September 2017.

Second, COF was able to not only resolve the issue but also apprehend the alleged perpetrator of the breach. This allows COF and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to extract relevant information from the alleged perpetrator and take necessary steps to minimize the potential damage of the breach. EFX was not able to identify any perpetrator linked to their data breach let alone capture anyone.

Third and most important, the headline number of 100 million affected individuals in the United States for COF is somewhat misleading in comparison to the 143 million affected individuals in the case of EFX. The data breach for COF failed to intercept credit card numbers, log-in credentials, and social security numbers for over 99% of the individuals affected. In the case of EFX, the compromised information included: social security numbers, driver's license numbers, and credit card numbers.

Implications

Consequently, we believe that COF will not be paying a meaningful amount of fees to the Federal Trade Commission unlike that of EFX (amounting to $425 million in settlement fees). COF was able to independently determine the existence of a vulnerability, to work quickly in closing the vulnerability, and to coordinate a response with investigators to apprehend the perpetrator. We believe that any penalty levied by the Federal Trade Commission or any other regulatory body will be a bad signal to the extent that COF has been a pro-active and good faith solver of the issue.

This view aligns with management's own view. COF only expects to carve out $100-150 million in additional costs in relation to this incident. Said costs will revolve mainly around customer notifications, credit monitoring, technology costs, and legal support. Consequently the company is able to affirm its 2019 operating efficiency guidance (which is inclusive of these costs) despite the incremental and unexpected costs form this incident.

Valuation

We now estimate a fair value for COF based on the latest financial information from the second quarter earnings, facts related to the data breach incident, and our own views. In particular, we will be using a justified price to book valuation methodology. It is an approach we feel comfortable using for financial services companies. We used a similar valuation methodology in this article pertaining to DFS and in this article on SYF.

Note that this approach was detailed in-depth in the Equities section of the Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") Level II materials. The summarized version of this can be found in The CFA Glossary Blogspot. It is essentially an implication of the Dividend Discount Model as seen in the derivation below:

We prefer this valuation method as financial services companies are primarily constrained by capital. More capital retained by the entity will almost always result in more earnings. Thus, we prefer to use a book value-based valuation model rather than an earnings-based valuation model.

We use the trailing twelve months average return on equity of 11% as the base case return on equity. We assumed a 2% risk-free rate based on the ten-year US treasury rate; a 6% implied equity risk premium based on the research of Professor Aswath Damodaran; and a market beta of 1.25, which we feel is appropriate for a financial services company concentrated in consumer lending (e.g., credit cards, auto, etc.). Cost of equity is the sum of the risk-free rate and the product of the implied equity risk premium and market beta.

We adjusted the shareholders' equity of COF by the $150 million charge related to this incident. This is reflective of our believe that this incident will be a non-event in the long-term (therefore not affecting the run-rate return on equity). The recent decline also increases the margin of safety all things held constant. Since our calculated upside of 45% is greater than our buy recommendation threshold of 15% - we recommend that investors go long COF. Note that our upside estimate is even higher now than from our prior article.

Run-rate return on equity 11.00% Trailing twelve months return on equity Cost of equity 10% Author assumption Sustainable growth rate 2% Author assumption Justified Price to Book 1.13 2Q19 Shareholders' Equity (USD millions) 55,617.00 2Q19 press release; Author adjustment 2Q19 Weighted average diluted shares (millions) 473.00 2Q19 press release 2Q19 book value per share 117.58 Target price 132.28 Upside 45% Current price 91.21

Conclusion

We think that the data breach is a non-event in the long-run. We continue to like COF fundamentals and recommend that investors maintain or add to their positions.

The EFX data breach (which was far worse than COF) shows that investors can move on from these incidents as long as there is a clear resolution. COF has not only demonstrated that resolution (by apprehending the perpetrator) but also shown great pro-activeness in dealing with the issue (via third party vulnerability reporting processes) and by responding decisively in the face of risk.

The recent price decline only enhances the margin of safety for patient investors. Long COF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.