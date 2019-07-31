Momo: Tough Q2 Ahead, Tougher In The Long Run

In the long run, MOMO faces the competition of new giants such as Kuaishou.

Investment Thesis

Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) will be under pressure for both near term (Q2-Q3) and long term performance. We are overall passive on MOMO's stock price.

Live Streaming Market Slowdown

As we mentioned in our previous article about YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY), China's live streaming market is coming to a turning point. The most recent bankruptcy of China's third most-popular game live-streaming platform Panda TV proves how brutal the competition is right now. The logic is very simple behind this:

Live streaming is part of the broad entertainment market which will highly depends on macro-economic environment. As we see the economic slowing down, people's expenditures on entertainment will shrink as expected;

It has been 5 years since the live streaming industry really started to explode. We think the market is really coming to a point where it is getting harder and harder to attract new customers, after all, the population of young generation is fixed and you certainly can't expect everyone having more than one account right?

As the top player in the live streaming market, MOMO has long been suffering from the slowdown in the market, with its MAU QoQ growth sitting at low single digits:

Source: YY and MOMO's ER Results

Realizing the market trend, MOMO has been trying hard to diversify its revenue sources and lowering the concentration on live streaming business. The other major revenue source for MOMO is what they called "Value Added Service", or VAS. This includes the revenues from Virtual Gifting, Quick Chat and Party, etc.

According to MOMO's 2019 Q1 results,

Revenue from value-added services or VAS continue to ramp up fast and reached RMB903.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, a 285% growth on a year-over-year basis… Excluding Tantan, Momo's VAS revenue was RMB608.5 million, a 159% year-over-year increase.

The overall percentage of VAS revenues has grown to 24% in Q1:

Source: MOMO's ER Results

Q2 Outlook: It Will Be Tough

It looks like MOMO has found VAS as a good supplementary for the slowing live streaming business, but the fact is that they are still suffering from the transitioning pain. One good example is that although MOMO's total revenue has been growing at a high rate, its net income have been declining for consecutive quarters:

Source: MOMO's ER Results

This shows that although MOMO is doing their best to keep up the revenue growth, the new business is still not as profitable as the live streaming business.

Another important factor that will hurt MOMO's Q2 results hard is the suspension on Tantan since May 1st, as well as MOMO's "comprehensive self inspection". Although Tantan is back to the app store now, the impact of its suspension will show up in Q2 and Q3 earnings of MOMO.

Competition: Have You Heard About Kuaishou?

Although the market of live streaming is quite crowded already, there are always new players interested in sharing a piece of it. Chinese live-video streaming start-up Kuaishou, backed by Tencent, was known as the top short video platform at its origin. But now, Kuaishou has grown into a giant including social media, e-commerce and live-streaming. By March 2019, the platform's monthly active users grew to 361 million, up 56% from a year prior.

Source: Screenshot of Kuaishou's Live Streaming

Going into the live streaming business seems to be natural for Kuaishou, as users are already addicted to short videos published on the platforms. By adding a channel to the streamers, Kuaishou can easily transition into a streaming platform. With such a big customer base, the shock to existing players on the market will be huge.

Conclusion

Overall we think MOMO is facing a tough short-term (Q2-Q3) performance situation. In the long run, due to the overall live streaming market slowdown and increasing competition, we think it will be even harder for MOMO.

