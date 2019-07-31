Facebook's Privacy Red Tape Is Secondary To Its Potential

Going into Facebook's (FB) earnings last week, I wasn't sure how much it would outperform expectations. Going into Q1's print, I had high expectations, which were exceeded. I figured Q2 had some gas left in the tank, but it turned out it was a continuation of where Q1 left off.

Revenue Growth

Let's review Facebook's recent revenue track record compared to the somewhat vague guidance as this is important to my later points.

(Chart author's, data from Facebook earnings calls)

The 'original guide' line indicates what the company said several quarters ahead of the actual quarter it was guiding for (for instance, projecting Q4 2019's revenue growth while on 2018's Q4 call with language like "We... expect that our revenue growth rates will continue to decelerate sequentially throughout 2019."). The quarter-to-quarter guide is the guidance given for the immediately following quarter of the quarter just reported.

As the chart shows, since 2018's Q3's meeting of guidance, the company has downplayed revenue growth by citing some pretty significant sequential deceleration ever since, for every quarter. The most recent quarter was a re-acceleration of revenue growth and was "blamed" on 'optimizations and product wins, particularly with the Facebook app that fell in [its] favor and helped combat the overall trend of deceleration.'

Facebook has outperformed the market's expectations as well as its own, surprising itself with this sequential acceleration of growth. This coming after we had heard the word deceleration for four straight quarters. The combined outperformance has given the stock a boost in the face of macro headlines as well as company-specific headlines over the last three quarters.

Data by YCharts

Risks And Potential Problems

With that said, Facebook has been pretty open about the problems and potential risks it has faced and will continue to face. For example, we've heard about more spending on security and GDPR headwinds since a year ago. While some of these issues have appeared to affect operating margins, as they have gone from 50% in 2017 to 45% in 2018 to 40% thus far in 2019, the company has continued to perform on the most critical metric: revenue. In this recent time of more difficult bottom line growth, the company has stepped up its top line growth, allowing compressing margins not to be the bearer of bad news. In other words, even though margins have compressed, the higher than expected revenue has allowed the bottom line to grow still.

But, it appears Facebook is about to hit further problems and risks in the upcoming quarters now that the FTC investigation has come full circle. Some of the elements of the settlement will directly impact product development cycles. Examples include a new privacy committee over the board, just like an auditing committee for the financial aspect of the company. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the problem is, "it will take us longer to ship new products, especially while we’re getting this up and running."

This impact on product development cycles will slow down initiatives to keep revenue growth steady. One of the important things new products can do is create more ad inventory; places where ads can be shown that are currently not being displayed. Increased ad inventory then leads to building demand which then builds ad pricing, creating a new sustainable revenue stream.

But, new ad products yet to be rolled out - like Instagram's Stories a few quarters ago as an example - will take longer while privacy is ratified on the product. This is a hindrance in a world where getting the next tech product in the hands of users and advertisers fast is critical to top line growth.

So Facebook's growth is about to slow dramatically, right?

I'm not sure that's the end of the story.

We've seen this movie before and I talked about it in my last Facebook article where I stated management's narrative downplays growth runways of current products:

Management gave the market a narrative that the transition will impact revenue growth without letting on to the fact it can pull current levers further. In other words, management designs its buffers into its plan but not its narrative.

What caught my attention on the conference call was one of the last questions regarding Facebook Marketplace and Instagram shopping. When asked about the plans for Marketplace and other ways of buying and selling on Facebook-owned platforms, Mark Zuckerberg said, "... the business model around this is probably not going to be charging for listings but advertising."

This made a light bulb go off in my head and I said, "That's it! Bringing marketing to the general user." Now, this doesn't surprise me since Instagram has done a great job of leading users into their own marketing world by taking a post they already made and making it an ad to promote what they're selling or to grow their following. I've done it myself to gain exposure to accounts I run on Instagram - and it works.

This next step of bringing ads to sellers does not require a new product or a revamp of a product but rather the expansion of the same product to a different area of Facebook and Instagram. This is how Facebook will mitigate revenue growth risk - by growing current products to a broader user base.

This, in turn, adds demand to ads in current ad inventory. Adding demand and keeping supply the same will allow Facebook to work another lever: ad pricing. And Zuckerberg said as much at the end of his answer: "providing as affordably as possible to improve the user experience and complete transactions which will of course make the tools more valuable for businesses overall and should make the ad prices go up."

There are three keys to online ads: ad inventory, ad load, and cost per impression (ad pricing). Ad pricing is a key lever as it doesn't mean loading users up with more ads during every visit and deterring their use of the platform. The only way ad pricing rises in an auction-based system is if there is more demand than supply for a particular ad format/product. By opening up ads to be bought by users selling items on Facebook, ad demand can increase, and pricing will follow.

Facebook can continue working on complying with privacy standards set forth by the committee and the FTC while expanding current products to support revenue growth. The market is pricing in this lower revenue growth based on the narrative, as it usually has done. However, Facebook will outperform forcing the market to price in better results only after it reports in each of the next two-to-three quarters.

Conclusion

Overall Facebook is not saying anything we haven't heard before in the vein of slowing down or struggles. The company has done very well in its execution over the last few years compared to what it lets on to concerning risks or headwinds. With the FTC fine and headline scandals behind it, the stock can resume its upward trajectory and make up lost ground. We might get a short-term move downward in the coming weeks, but I expect things will turn back up in the next three months. If anything changes, I will update the risk versus reward proposition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.