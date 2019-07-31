Why Arrowhead's Promising Gene Silencing Technology Makes The Stock A Strong Buy

Company Thesis

Arrowhead's (ARWR) business model of developing innovative gene therapies based on only methods with well researched mechanisms of action is generating impressive clinical data. Two of its leading therapeutic candidates together addresses unmet medical needs in a combined patient size of over 200 million worldwide. The company's $1.6 billion research partnership with Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) will likely keep equity financing risks at bay for at least 4 years. In all, ARWR's clinical developments are well backed up by both science and institutional funding and offers top-line exposure to the emerging gene editing sub-sector of biotech investing.

Note: This is the first of the Author's gene therapy sector coverage exclusive to Seeking Alpha, you can find the complete list of candidates here.

Two of ARWR's most promising candidates, ARO-AAT and ARO-HBV, will be analyzed in this research. The rest of the company's pipeline are either Pre-clinical or undergoing Phase 1 research and have no published data to analyze. As a result, any commentary regarding this category of drug developments remains too speculative to be addressed.

RNAi Mechanism of Action

ARWR's targeted RNAi molecule platform utilizes RNA interference as its mechanism of action for its gene therapies. This is a regulatory mechanism of eukaryotic cells that uses small double stranded RNA (dsRNA) molecules to direct homology-dependent control of gene activity. First, the dsRNA is diced into small fragments of 21-23 nucleotides (siRNAs) by an enzyme. Next, one strand of the siRNAs bind to a specific class of proteins labeled as Argonautes (Ago) while removing the other in the process. Once bound, the Ago protein can then either cleave the attached RNA, or rearrange its base A-U and G-C pairings into other structures. As virtually any gene in a human's cell can have its expression silenced (negated) using this method, such research has the potential to cure many of the generic disorders impeding countless patients today. Below, we will examine two applications of this technology used by ARWR.

JNJ 3989 (ARO-HBV)

ARO-HBV is a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic candidate being developed as a potential treatment for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection. In its Phase 1/2 interim data release, an astonishing 40 out of 40 patients achieved a minimum of 1.0 IU/mL HBsAg reduction on a Log10 scale. Such results indicate a robust efficacy in reducing viral pathogens for hepatitis B. In addition, there were no drug-related serious adverse events reported, and only 10% of minor adverse events occurred in the target population. The drug was well tolerated among all chronic hep B patients, with no reports of abnormal pharmacokinetics.

This is a drug with an addressable patient size of 257 million as estimated by the World Health Organization. Currently, there are no effective treatment available for patients already diagnosed with the infection, and the virus will likely result in eventual cirrhosis or liver cancer. Although JNJ 3989 is in early stages of its development, the author is estimating a high chance of ultimate approval due to the therapy meeting all 4 of its study dimensions and possessing a mechanism of action that is well studied. While development may take 5-10 years to materialize into a NDA, ARWR has ample access to capital during this time to mitigate financial woes.

In a partnership with JNJ announced 2018, ARWR has received over $250 million in cash and stock payments, and may receive up to an additional $1.6 billion post development and sales milestones. As we will see later, this is more than enough cash for ARWR to invest in R&D for at least a couple of years. For now, let us look at another application of the company's RNAi gene silencing technology.

ARO-AAT

ARWR's subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic is also in development as a treatment for a rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, classified as ARO-AAT. In its pivotal Phase 1 AROAAT1001 study, 45 healthy volunteers experienced an average of greater than 90% reduction in serum AAT sustained over a period of 14 weeks. To supplement these robust results, ARO-AAT has been well tolerated at all doses and has been granted fast track status by the FDA. The most common adverse events during the trial were minor, such as upper respiratory tract infection, and headaches. Currently, there are no effective therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. If approved, the drug will be able to access a patient size of 1 out of 1,500 to 3,500 individuals in the U.S. and will likely be priced in the 6 figure range for an annual therapy. More discussion on its likelihood of approval will be discussed in the Probability Analysis section.

Burn Rate

ARWR has $218 million in cash + investable securities and $67.5 million in long term investments for a total of $285.5 million in available liquidity to fund operations as of Q12019. Given a quarterly operating expense of $26 million, this should allow the company approximately 10 quarters before equity financing on a theoretical basis. Luckily, ARWR is not a typical development stage biotech company. As discussed earlier, management was able secure a $1.6 billion partnership with JNJ with a run rate payout of $160 million in collaboration revenues for FY2019. This actually caused ARWR's FCFF to become positive for the quarter. Assuming the next tranche of milestone payment occurs at the end of JNJ 3989's Phase 2 success, ARWR should possess an estimated $285.5 million + $160 million = $445.5 million, or ~4.2 years of cash left to finance expenses. Given the difficulty of testing the efficacy profiles of gene therapy, this is a reasonable time frame for the company to operate and produce solid clinical results.

Probability Analysis

All optimism aside, investors must note the likelihood of approval for drugs indicated for infectious diseases and "other indications" are in the 16.3% to 19.1% range, on average. Breakthrough genetic therapies will be subjected to the same rigorous standards as traditional drugs in terms of undergoing clinical trails for efficacy and safety, no matter how exciting they are.

It is important to note, however, conditional probability plays a large role in Phase advancements. Given both JNJ 3989 and ARO-AAT have demonstrated superior clinical profiles in its Phase I and II trials (and due to a well-understood mechanism of action), the author estimates the probability of the therapies moving onto the next phase will be above average. That is, with a Phase 1/2 to 2/3 implied advancement probability of 90% for the former and a Phase I to Phase II advancement probability of 70% for the later. At minimum, one of these drugs should make it to the next stage and realize 8-9 figures in collaboration revenues as to push ARWR's burn rate further away from another equity raise.

Summary

Despite their infancy, two leading candidates in ARWR's pipeline have demonstrated clinical data which are superb even by Phase 1/2 standards. As the mechanism of action for RNAi is well known, the likelihood of approval of these therapies from its current Phase are well beyond 50%. The treatments combined have an addressable patient market of more than 250 million. With Hep B treatment reaching a $21 billion market in FY2019 and growing at 2.7% to 5.3% CAGR, every 1% of market share captured by ARO-HBV would translate into over $210 million in forward annual sales. To reach this target, the company is burning 8 figures of R&D expenses each year but has over 9 figures in cash, and has over $1 billion in milestone licensing revenues to offset development expenses. In sum, these factors should put the risk of shareholder dilution at bay for at least 4 more years. Therefore, readers with an active interest in exposure to gene therapy should consider ARWR as a rewarding long term addition to their portfolios. (07/25/2019)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARWR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.