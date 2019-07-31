Biogen Q2 Results Show Resilience

Biogen has been very volatile, so is not for the faint of heart.

Biogen (BIIB) has been a long-term winning stock. Over shorter periods of time it has been very volatile. This stems partly from the binary nature of the pharmaceutical discovery business: clinical trials either produce results that lead to commercialization, or they do not. Most recently, back on March 21, Biogen announced its potential Alzheimer's therapy aducanumab trial would be discontinued due to lack of effectiveness. That lead to a roughly 33% drop in the stock price. For the most part investors have stayed away since that time.

If you look at the fundamentals, the ongoing ramp of revenue and profits, Biogen is doing just fine. It has a broad, diverse pipeline of potential new drugs. I believe that very little of the value we would have seen from positive data from aducanumab was built into the stock price, yet investors overreacted and sold down the stock price far more than the failure of any one trial warrants. I believe Biogen is at a very attractive price currently. I like its potential to generate growth from the current drug portfolio and the pipeline. Since I already own the stock and consider it a core asset, I am continuing to hold and could even add to my position. If I have a complaint it is that Biogen does not pay a dividend, though it is plenty profitable to do so.

In this article I will review some of the high points of the Q2 2019 earnings report and conference call. You should check out the BIIB Q2 call transcript, the full Biogen pipeline, and of course SEC filings if you think my points are well made. I will also briefly remind readers of the caveats about buying any biotech pharmaceutical stock, even Biogen.

Data by YCharts

10 Year Stock Price Chart

Data by YCharts

1 Year Stock Price Chart

Biogen Q2 2019 Financial Results

Biogen revenue was up 8% y/y in Q2 2019, as reported on July 23. When you consider the growth rate of the U.S. or global economies as a comparison, Biogen's $3.6 billion in revenue represented strong growth.

The revenue was very profitable as well, both on a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis. GAAP Net income $1.49 billion, up 6% sequentially from $1.41 billion and up 72% from $0.87 billion in the year-earlier quarter. GAAP earnings per share (EPS, diluted) were $7.85, up 10% sequentially from $7.15 and up 88% from $4.18 year-earlier.

Adjusting for special items, non-GAAP net income was $1.74 billion, up 27% sequentially from $1.37 billion and up 45% from $1.20 billion year-earlier. Non-GAAP EPS was $9.15, up 31% sequentially from $6.98 and up 58% from $5.80 year-earlier. Cash flow from operations was $2.0 billion.

Despite the rapid growth of revenue and earnings, Biogen has a Forward P/E of just 7.4. Way below the S&P average. The stock price would need to double or more to get the P/E to the level its numbers alone would indicate. I believe Biogen is so discounted because of investor sentiment due to the Alzheimer's program and exaggerated worries about drug pricing and future generic competition.

Product Sales Trends

Pharmaceutical companies are on a treadmill. To invent a new drug, and get regulatory approval, they must invest heavily upfront, with no guarantee of success. Even before a new drug is launched the clock is ticking: when the patent expires generic drug makers will jump into the market at lower price points. The only workable strategy is to keep inventing novel drugs that are better than their predecessors.

The following table shows the revenue Biogen received from its individual drugs.

TherapyRevenue in Millions Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 y/y % Tecfidera $1,150 $999 $1,087 6% Avonex + Plegridy 554 501 626 -11% Tysabri 475 460 467 2% Fampyra 24 23 23 5% Benepali 120 124 116 4% Imraldi 47 36 0 na Flixabi 17 15 11 50% Fumaderm 4 4 6 -33% Spinraza 488 518 423 15% Rituxan+Gazyva royalty 394 406 377 4% Ocrevus royalty 183 112 113 62% Other 160 292 109 47%

Table compiled by the author from Biogen releases

Even before patents expire, drugs often have competition against others that treat the same disease. Biogen is still known mainly for treating multiple sclerosis, a neurological disease. It is not the only company with MS therapies on the market. When Biogen introduces a new MS therapy, to some extent it cannibalizes revenue from its older therapies. Only a few years ago Avonex was the best-selling Biogen therapy. Now it is Tecfidera, first approved in 2013. Ocrevus is the most rapidly ramping MS therapy (it is sold by Genentech, with Biogen receiving royalties). While MS will continue to be a big part of the Biogen story, it is now rapidly developing a pipeline to treat other neurological therapies.

The first main branching out is illustrated by Spinraza, an RNA-based therapy licensed from Ionis (IONS) for the rare but deadly genetic disease SMA (spinal muscular atrophy). Because Q2 revenue dipped from Q1, some analysts expressed gloom over Spinraza's prospects (also, a competing gene-therapy has entered the market recently). But quarters fluctuate, and the 15% y/y increase in sales is probably a better indicator of the future than the monthly decline. On the Q2 2019 analyst call Biogen management indicated there is a great deal of room for expanding Spinraza revenue: from identifying more SMA patients in the U.S., from the fact that they now don't die off, and from global expansion.

While a smaller piece of the pie, it is worth noting three lines in the table above: Benepali, Imraldi, and Flixabi, with Q2 revenue of $184 million between them. All of these are biosimilars, that is, generics of complex, expensive biologics. Biogen invested in biosimilars on the theory that they are hard to manufacture, so there would be less competition than in ordinary generics, and much better margins. It looks like management was right.

Acquisitions and Pipeline Highlights

While much of the Biogen pipeline was developed internally, licensing from other companies and acquisitions has broadened and spread up the development process. There are three highlights to note.

Spinraza is an RNA-based therapy. I believe RNA-therapies are going to be big money makers in the coming few decades. In addition to its clear success with Spinraza, Biogen has a large-scale collaboration agreement with Ionis, announced in April 2018. In the next few years this should significantly boost the pipeline. See Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration for details. Seven new drug candidates may be brought to clinical trials from this agreement over two years. As part of that Biogen invested $625 million in Ionis stock.

Biogen is acquiring Nightstar Therapeutics for its ophthalmology portfolio.

Biogen is in a new collaboration with C4 Therapeutics for new neurological therapies.

Biogen is in a new collaboration with Nighthawk Therapeutics for RNA-splicing modifiers for neurological targets.

It may take years for these deals to bear fruit in approved drug revenue. But since Biogen generated $2 billion in cash flow in Q2 alone, it is well positioned to buy promising companies and licenses.

These deals are mainly, but not exclusively, for preclinical candidates. A couple of new Ionis drugs have already started clinical trials. The existing Biogen clinical pipeline is broad enough to require several slides to display:

The only take-away needed from this graphic is that Biogen has a very extensive pipeline. Any fear that it will not be able to more than displace current revenue lost when patents expire is misplaced. With a pipeline this extensive, expect a good number of the therapies to fail to work out, and the stock price to dip (as we saw with aducanumab) each time. Then again, it will rise when therapies get FDA approval and we see new revenues, as with Spinraza, and with Tecfidera just a few years ago.

Guidance and Fortune Telling

With Q2 results Biogen raised full year 2019 guidance. Revenue now expected between $14.0 and $14.2 billion, up from the prior guidance of $13.6 to $13.8 billion. Planned R&D expense and the projected tax rate were lowered. This resulted in improved profit guidance. Estimated GAAP diluted EPS increased to $29.60 to $30.40. Estimated non-GAAP EPS increased a range of $31.50 to $32.30. Those EPS ranges should support a higher stock price.

That gets us to the end of 2019, but what about after that? The main thing to watch is the pipeline, and that is complicated. It looks like we are more apt to see new revenue from a variety of smaller indications that from one big money maker like Tecfidera. Beyond that I would need a crystal ball for specifics.

Caveats

MS is a competitive market. Shifts to the detriment of Biogen among current drugs, or new competition coming the market, will always be a risk. We can expect every announced trial failure to result in at least a temporary dip in the stock price. There is some risk that Congress might one century reform drug pricing.

Wary investors talk of patent cliffs, but mostly they are patent downward slopes. Many companies have continued to do well with drugs competing against generics. I believe new competitors are the real risk. Whether it is an antibody, an RNA-based therapy, or even a new small molecule, if it is safer and more effective, patients will want it and doctors will want to prescribe it. Insurers might even pay for it. Biogen runs this risk from competitors, but given its pipeline, I think it is the competitors who are more at risk, at least in neurological diseases.

Argument and Conclusions

I believe Biogen is undervalued, with a possible short-term bounce as investors realize that the loss of aducanumab and for that matter all the Alzheimer's drugs still leaves Biogen highly profitable and with a robust pipeline in other disease areas. Longer term the current on-patent drugs should do well, the biosimilar business looks like it will boom, and drugs will advance through their clinical stages to FDA approval and production of revenue.

Biogen was founded in 1978. Hence it has seen patent expiration cycles before. It has always generated enough cash to reinvest in R&D (or licenses or acquisitions) and expand revenue and profits over longer periods of time. While the past does not predict the future, it is our best guide to it.

As to the stock price, yes, it is in the dumps. I think the best thing management could do is announce a dividend. There is plenty of cash generation for that and continued growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.