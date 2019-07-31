Cadence Design Systems: An Excellent Long-Term Bet

Over the past ten years, revenue of Cadence has been increasing at a CAGR of 9% and EBITDA has been increasing at a CAGR of 22%.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) is a technology provider that offers its software, hardware, services and reusable IC design blocks to its customers. The company mainly has two types of customers, viz., electronic systems customers and semiconductor customers. Its electronic systems customers use its technology to develop ICs (integrated circuits) and PCBs (printed circuit boards). They also develop fully functional electronic products, such as smartphones, laptops, servers, automobiles, artificial intelligence systems, networking products and medical equipment. The ICs and PCBs are used inside the electronic products. The semiconductor customers of the company develop ICs, including memory chips, systems-on-chips (SoCs) and analog chips.

Strong and Sustainable Competitive Advantage

The company’s core businesses are EDA (electronic design automation) and IP (intellectual property) businesses. The company's EDA offerings allow engineers to build different types of ICs. In its IP business, customers license its IP for developing their fully functional products using ICs and PCBs.

Over the past ten years, the revenue of CDNS has been increasing at a CAGR of 9% and EBITDA has been increasing at a CAGR of 22%. In the second quarter of 2019, CDNS delivered 12% YoY revenue growth, better than its long-term trend. It also delivered 33.6% non-GAAP operating margin, which is encouraging.

In the next three to five years, its strong design activity will be supported by multiple new technology trends, such as AI (artificial intelligence), 5G, augmented reality, virtual reality and internet of things. CDNS’ competitive advantage lies in its strength surrounding its EDA and IP businesses, where workload specific computing is driving design activity. Electronic systems companies are building custom chips for their end products instead of depending upon commodity chips.

The company’s strategy, known as SDE (system design enablement), is to help its electronic systems customers develop complete and fully functional electronic products by leveraging its silicon designing capacity. The capacity is well-tested in the past. Given that CDNS remained highly successful in fueling its revenue growth at a CAGR of 9%, as mentioned above, it’s easy to understand the company has a long-term and wide moat around its silicon design capacity.

Growth Drivers

The EDA tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% in the next five years. According to a report:

The global electronic design automation tools market was valued at USD 9.76 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 17.35 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

CDNS’s growth drivers (in the form of new chip design) depend on its customers' investments in new products and new designs of existing products. Both require new chip design by CDNS. There are new and existing opportunities for its customers. New opportunities for which new chip design is required by CDNS exist in the spaces like hyperscale datacenter infrastructure, machine learning, edge computing and 5G networks when customers initiate developing new products. Existing opportunities for new chip design are available in spaces, such as datacenter servers, smartphones and networking equipment when customers begin new design projects.

Rapidly improving IC manufacturing technology in general is required for every tech-supported industry, such as IT, aerospace, defense, healthcare and automobile, to name a few. The customers of CDNS can take advantage of such improvement if the company develops new products. In order to keep pace with improving IC manufacturing technology, CDNS invests in product research and development. With the advent of new technology, the demand for CDNS’ new products rises. This is a continuous process which remains active for a long time frame.

Strong Innovative Capabilities

CDNS is a strongly innovative company, and it continues to innovate. It has developed more than 20 significant new products in the last three years. As its SDE strategy remains successful, CDNS announced the next phase of the strategy, called Intelligent System Design. This new phase will continue to drive growth via its core EDA and IP businesses. In addition, CDNS will use its computational software expertise to expand into two new areas, (NYSE:A) system innovation, where the company will expand into new system domains, and (NYSE:B) pervasive intelligence, where it will apply AI and its algorithmic knowledge to its core businesses.

Intelligent System Design strategy will expand the company’s TAM (total addressable market) from $10 billion to $30 billion in the course of the next five years. In Q1 2019 CDNS announced a strategic partnership with Green Hills Software. This partnership opened up new opportunities worth $3 billion. In April the company entered the system analysis market with an estimated $4.5 billion TAM opportunity.

Management: Aggressive and Shareholder Friendly

CDNS has a very aggressive and prudent management team in terms of product development. CDNS’ peer group includes Synopsys (SNPS), Keysight Technologies (KEYS) and Analog Devices (ADI). CDNS’ ROE and ROA are 31.37% and 11.21% respectively, compared to Synopsys’ 16.88% and 4.43%, Keysight’s 10.30% and 6.28%, and Analog’s 13.66% and 5.57% respectively. CDNS’ ROIC is 15.25%, compared to Synopsys’ 6.59%, Keysight’s 8.55%, and Analog’s 6.70%. CDNS is using its capital more prudently compared to its peers.

During Q1, CDNS repurchased $81 million of its shares and during Q2 it bought back $75 million of its shares. The company is moderately shareholder friendly since it repurchases shares but doesn’t pay dividend.

Valuation

CDNS’s non-GAAP forward PE ratio and trailing 12-month P/CF ratio is 35.28x and 31.62x respectively, compared to Synopsys’ 31.64x and 32.78x, Keysight’s 21.47x and 23.27x, and Analog’s 23.37x and 19.00x respectively. CDNS’s trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 9.20x, compared to Synopsys’ 6.35x, Keysight’s 4.10x, and Analog’s 7.37x (at the time of writing). Clearly, CDNS is richly valued in the near-term.

Investors should remember that CDNS is a long-term (three to five years) growth story, and therefore relative valuation isn’t very important. Instead, profitability ratios are more important (as mentioned above). In terms of the profitability ratios, CDNS is very attractive.

Is the stock a buy for long-term shareholders at the current price? In my opinion, no. I believe they should wait for a pullback. The company announced positive news during Q1 earnings, and that is acting as strong catalyst for the stock’s upward movement. The news was that, (A) CDNS entered the system analysis market with an estimated $4.5 billion TAM opportunity, and it introduced its first product for this market, known as Clarity3D Solver, which is an advanced solution for electromagnetic field simulation. Clarity3D Solver delivers up to 10x faster simulation performance compared to rival products without compromising accuracy. (B) The company announced the next phase of its SDE strategy, as mentioned above, called Intelligent System Design. However, I believe the catalyst will gradually weaken, and a better entry point to buy the stock will be available.

Furthermore, CDNS belongs to a cyclical industry (semiconductor industry), which has historically experienced cyclical revenue and we maybe nearing the top of a cycle. This will offer long-term investors ample time to buy the CDNS stock. The good news is that although the semiconductor industry is cyclical, CDNS is not. In the past ten years CDNS has grown its revenue secularly at a CAGR of 9%.

Now let’s derive the stocks long-term (five year) valuation. CDNS’s 2019 mid-year revenue is $2259.5 million. The company has grown at a CAGR of 9% over the last 10 years, as stated above. At 9% CAGR the company’s 2024 mid-year revenue will be $3500 million or $12.49 per share. At 9x price to sales ratio (today's price to sales ratio), the stock’s 2024 price will be $112.41.

Risks

CDNS’s SDE strategy requires the company to develop or acquire application-specific technology. Developing or acquiring such technology is not an easy task. If the company remains unable to develop or acquire such technology, its revenue growth and profitability might be adversely affected.

In addition, competition is enormous in the industry in which CDNS belongs, including software, hardware, IP and services. To remain competitive, the company must continue to develop or acquire new products at the right time. Otherwise, its revenue growth and profitability might be negatively impacted.

The company’s future revenue is in part dependent on its installed customer base, which has traditionally generated new license, service and maintenance revenue. In future, existing customers might not purchase or license its products and services. If this happens, the company’s financial growth could be impacted.

Conclusion

The next phase of CDNS’ SDE strategy, which is known as Intelligent System Design, is its new growth engine. It will expand the company’s TAM from $10 billion to $30 billion in the next five years. CDNS is a highly innovative company with a prudently aggressive management team. I would recommend long-term investors to buy the stock on dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.