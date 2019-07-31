Curo Group Holdings Raises Its 2019 Full Year Guidance

Business overview

Source: June 2019 investor presentation

For readers who are not familiar with Curo Group Holdings (CURO), the slide above gives a good overview and please also refer to my previous article here for more background information.

H1 2019 results

Source: Q2 2019 earnings release

As shown in the table above, Curo reported steady growth for most line items for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The former UK operation results were classed as discontinued in February 2019 and are excluded from the table above. Revenues rose to USD542.2 million up 11.1% and adjusted net income (which excludes a USD8.5 million UK charge) rose to USD62.4 million up 7.5% from the same year-ago period. There was a 270 bps improvement in the quarterly net charge-off rates but the US unsecured installment loans deteriorated because of credit-line increase initiatives and mix shift. The performance is particularly impressive given the Canada open-end product transition and closure of Curo’s UK operations during the period. Earnings per share benefited from Curo’s USD50 million share buyback program that commenced in June 2019 with about 1 million shares purchased through July 26, 2019.

In the US, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, revenue growth was primarily driven by a USD22.7 million increase in unsecured installment and USD15.8 million increase in open-end loans when compared with H1 2018. Canadian single-pay revenue fell heavily from USD67.6 million in H1 2018 to USD38.7 million in H1 2019. This was due to the Canadian provincial regulatory changes which drove Curo’s strategic decision to transition qualifying customers to open-end loans starting in 2018. Canadian open-end loans grew from USD5.4 million in H1 2018 to USD42.9 million in H1 2019. Another strong area of growth was ancillary revenues comprising sale of insurance to installment and open-end loan customers in Canada. Ancillary revenues grew from USD11.7 million in H1 2018 to USD21.0 million in H1 2019. At June 30, 2019, installment loans remain the largest revenue component with a 56.1% share followed by open-end at 20.8% and US single-pay at 10.0%.

Curo raised its FY2019 guidance after a strong H1 2019 with management foreseeing this trend continuing through H2 2019 as they do not see any major issues on the horizon for the remainder of 2019. Revenue guidance remains unchanged from prior guidance of USD1.15 billion to USD1.17 billion. However, guidance was raised for adjusted EBITDA to USD250 million to USD265 million from USD240 million to USD260 million and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of USD2.55 to USD2.80 up from USD2.35 to USD2.65.

Canada update

It is worth noting how well the Canadian product transition is going with Q2 2019 revenue up 19.5% in constant currency terms from the year-ago quarter. This change is significant as it demonstrates Curo’s ability to navigate material change successfully. Provincial regulatory scrutiny into single-pay lending led Curo to transition its product offering from single-pay to open-end (line of credit) in Q2 and Q3 2018. The main province affected was Ontario which comprises about 60-65% of Curo’s Canadian business. There was a negative impact to adjusted EBITDA but by Q4 2018 adjusted EBITDA margins had recovered to 16.7%. Later in 2019, Curo plans to transition British Columbia to its line-of-credit product. British Columbia comprises about 9% of Curo’s Canadian revenue which is too small for the transition to dampen overall profitability. Curo has about 202 stores in Canada and 213 stores in the United States. The disproportionately high Canadian store count is due to an undeveloped online financial services market in Canada versus the US. This has played to Curo’s storefront advantage and kept online players from grabbing market share in Canada. Though there is an inevitable channel shift (offline to online) Curo is confident it can remain a significant player.

California bill

In California it is likely that a new bill will pass in September 2019 capping interest rates on loans between USD2,500 to USD10,000 at about 38%. This means Curo will have to cease its installment product originations in California. The bill does not affect single-pay loan offerings. If passed the bill will probably be effective from the beginning of 2020 and Curo’s outstanding installment loan balances will be runoff through 2020 and 2021. Per Curo’s Q2 2019 earnings call, the affected products represent about 13% of its consolidated revenue on a 12 month trailing basis. For 2020, management estimate California EBITDA to be in line with 2019. This is due to the offsetting benefits of the outstanding installment runoff, expected growth of single-pay, installment origination variable cost elimination and possible new products/partnerships (e.g. bank partnerships).

My take is that though not insignificant, the impact is not a show stopper either. Assuming Curo’s total revenues have the potential to grow in the low single digits over the next few years the full California impact is similar to losing one year’s growth. In reality, Curo has a good chance of re-capturing at least some of the lost California installment revenue as the customer demand remains and should migrate to a single-pay, bank partnership or alternative products. This is not dissimilar to the view other non-prime lenders like Enova International (ENVA) or Elevate Credit (ELVT) have. Enova thinks its subprime installment product customers will move to its single-pay or a bank-partner program product. Like Curo, Enova sees overall margins improving as a result as well.

Key takeaways

Like other non-prime lenders, Curo is benefitting from a stable credit environment that enables it to profitability grow its loan book in both the US and Canada. Some of the key skills behind operating a non-prime lending business is the ability to navigate shifting customer product and channel preferences and adjust to the ever evolving regulatory landscape. At times regulation can be a catalyst that drives successful product transition (e.g. Canada) and at other times it brings an end to a business line (e.g. UK and probably installment loans in California). Just in the last 18 months, Curo has proven it can navigate material shifts in the regulatory landscape in Canada and the UK whilst growing the overall business profitably. Management are confident they can do the same with the potential new California bill. Curo trades at a P/E ratio of about 4.5x current adjusted diluted EPS which is very cheap even when compared with sector peers of a similar size.

