Buy Apparel Stocks Like Ralph Lauren While The Market Is Still Scared Silly

Ralph Lauren has executed on almost all of its goals since 2016 and is seeing progress on digital and denim, and looks promising for the future.

Whenever there's "blood on the streets" I get interested, because it can be a great place to find stock market opportunities. With a company like Ralph Lauren (RL), who's had a difficult last few years from a share price performance standpoint, this type of a situation can be a perfect buy low. As long as the fundamentals with the industry are still generally positive, as I will discuss below, then combining great valuations with a strong business model and good market positioning can make for great gains once the "blood" dries.

In a highly competitive market such as apparel, it can be discouraging for investors to trust in their companies that get only small scraps of the pie. In an industry like this, brand power is king, and falling out of favor with the consumer perceptions can be a death knell for a business. This competition is so fierce today, that as reported in a January 2019 report by Statista, the top apparel company only has a 4% market share in the U.S. market, and that is The Gap (GPS). Nike was behind with revenues of $4.89 billion for a 2.7% market share. In apparel retailers, you have large businesses that act like distributors such as T.J. Maxx (TJX) and Kohl's (KSS) with larger double digital revenue numbers but who also depend on customer loyalty to the store's brand and the foot traffic that their various sales and merchandise can provide.

Along that theme, there's been 2 major developments in apparel that have been dragging down the stocks that play in this market across the board, and I believe it's these trends (that are likely more perceptions rather than long term game changers in the competitive environment) that create opportunity in undervalued investments. The first is the emergence of online shopping through vehicles such as Amazon. It's been no secret that Amazon has absolutely dominated and completely changed the entire landscape of retail, affecting the sales from large warehouses such as Walmart and Costco, all the way down to the small retailers such as Ralph Lauren (RL), PVH (PVH) and The Gap (GPS). These stocks have been hammered with the emergence of Amazon and its takeover of the world. As you can see below, notice how some of the major small apparel stocks have compared to the goliath Amazon:

The second major development that has affected not only apparel but also the rest of much of the U.S. economy has been the tariffs and trade conflict with China. It seems that any little bit of news can instantly drag down the stocks of this industry, something as little as a tweet from the president all the way down to an announcement like "investors price back in tariff risk" and forecast changes in consumer spending, can tear down an entire group of retail-related and main apparel type stocks in a single day. Now, I don't mean to say that there's an opportunity in beaten down apparel or retail stocks because the impact to revenues is overblown. It's an apparent fact that these major developments all impact consumer demand, business revenues, and drag down on the economy. However, what I don't agree with is that this is a situation that will last forever, as if the stalemate in China will never end- and many of these stocks are prices as if that is exactly the case for the long term.

An investor can give him or herself a great advantage by investing in companies that are priced to be low valuation plays over the long term but perhaps a fairly valued play in the short term due to real life outcomes. What it takes, however, is a kind of patience that can be rare on Wall Street, and a grittiness with a stomach to last through long time periods of poor short term stock returns, and stock price recoveries that only serve to disappoint as they crash again. That is a big reason why much of the low valuations seen in a company like Ralph Lauren can really be an opportunity and not be closer to a value trap type of situation.

Management for a company like Ralph Lauren doesn't try to hide the real difficulties that their industry faces in an environment like today's, but also shares the vision behind how they are riding the waves through the increasing shift to digital and online shopping to not only survive but thrive with great profitability for the months and years to come. A great example of this was in the Q4 2019 earnings call, where CEO Patrice Louvet reported on their new initiatives to capture the online consumers:

Moving on to our fourth key initiative lead with digital. Our global digital business including our directly operated sites, departmentstore.com, pure players and social commerce was up 11% in constant currency in fiscal 2019, with strong performance across all regions led by international. Our directly operated North American digital flagship returned to positive growth during the year as planned. Comps grew 10% compared to a 22% decline in fiscal ' 18 as we lap last year's transition to cloud-based platform. Our directly operated European digital commerce sites also showed strong improvement following the move to our new platform this fiscal year. Comps were up 6% in the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, despite reduced promotional activity to elevate the brand.

Earlier in the call, Louvet also added this about the company's social media efforts combined with other intentional strategic moves around special events and influencers:

And lastly, our partnerships and high visibility with Wimbledon, US Open Tennis and the US team at the Ryder Cup, reinforced Ralph Lauren's authentic connection to the world of sports. As a result, we saw healthy growth in our number of Instagram followers with a 45% increase to last year to reach over 15 million followers across our brand handles. In the fourth quarter specifically, marketing highlights included our spring 2019 runway presentation, which transformed part of our Madison Avenue flagship into an immersive, provision-inspired Ralph's Coffee experience.

Not only did the company have a great year last year, highlighted by double digit growth in EPS, but the company's balance sheet has remained strong even when its stock price has not. The Ralph Lauren brand itself has a very small valuation on the balance sheet compared to its real value, as the company's goodwill is only carried on the balance sheet as $920 million and doesn't get counted towards Goodwill since the brand was created and not acquired (a situation similar to Nike which SA contributor Tom Armistead talked about in an excellent breakdown here: Nike an Example of Graham's 'Goodwill Giant').

The future prospects of the company are bright. Going back to the Statista report at the top, the U.S. apparel market size is projected to swell to $390 billion by 2025, and as reported in the Ralph Lauren investor day presentation last year, the global fashion market is expected to increase by 3-5% annually, with Millennials, digital sales, and China all playing a major factor in driving the growth. With a market as large as $1.6 trillion, a company like Ralph Lauren could take more market share as other companies with less ability to bounce back from industry struggles and less sturdy balance sheet face further declines and consumer popularity.

As the company also reported, the company has been on track with all of its goals since 2016 (AUR improvement, 25% store reduction in the US, reductions in inventory and expenses, and significant cash generation) except for top line revenue growth, which could very well have been a temporary dip into greater growth numbers and bounce back in the months/ years to follow.

Moving forward, along with the focus on digital and online shopping, RL is also revitalizing core products and investing in under-developed and high potential pieces, while also seeing positive growth in denim wear, and targeting various regions aggressively such as China, Europe, and Asia.

From a valuation standpoint, Ralph Lauren hits low metrics on many different areas of its financials, both historically and compared to its industry (P/B = 2.65, P/C = 4.29, P/S = 1.35, P/E = 19.67), and especially compared to the whole stock market. Getting a nice dividend yield with that, investors are paid to wait on a company with a strong market and cultural presence in an industry that's still growing despite its recent difficulties. I don't see many of the recent bad news continuing forever, and when it doesn't, many investors and the rest of the market will be disappointed that they were left out of this great historical opportunity. I won't necessarily be adding RL myself soon, but only because I already am long and have a heavy allocation in another retail stock that I didn't discuss here. However, I'm very bullish on this industry and wouldn't be surprised to see many gains across its related stocks for quite some time to come.

