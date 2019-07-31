Cloudera: Risk Takers May Be Rewarded
by: Steve Auger
Summary
Cloudera provides a SaaS data management and analytics platform and will soon be introducing a cloud-native data management platform.
Cloudera merged with Hortonworks early this year, and the stock price tumbled to a low of $4.89 before recovering to $6.
The stock price is extremely undervalued for a SaaS company.
I am reiterating this opportunity as a speculative buy opportunity. Exit if the price falls below $4.89. Price target is $9.
As with all stock investments, holding a long position in Cloudera comes with significant risks.
A little over a month ago, I identified three undervalued stocks that have been beaten down but still have long-term potential. One of the stocks was Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR), and today, I am