Cloudera provides a SaaS data management and analytics platform and will soon be introducing a cloud-native data management platform.

Cloudera merged with Hortonworks early this year, and the stock price tumbled to a low of $4.89 before recovering to $6.

The stock price is extremely undervalued for a SaaS company.

I am reiterating this opportunity as a speculative buy opportunity. Exit if the price falls below $4.89. Price target is $9.

As with all stock investments, holding a long position in Cloudera comes with significant risks.