Cashing In Dividends From Excessive Fear To Generate Income From Mall REITs

Our picks are WPG for having the largest upside and MAC for exposure to their super-high quality real estate.

Is this an opportunity to take advantage of excessive fear in the market?

There is no question that mall REITs have had significant headwinds. Where the bear argument falls apart is the belief that these headwinds are permanent.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and Trapping Value for High Dividend Opportunities

Introduction

At High Dividend Opportunities, we recognize that the market frequently overreacts. It often gets overzealous to the upside and it also gets overzealous to the downside. Our primary goal is to achieve a high level of current income. When the market gets overzealous to the downside, it provides us the opportunity to invest in quality companies at yields that are unobtainable when that fear dissipates. The mall sector is one area where we believe the market has too much fear.

We have taken advantage of these discounts investing in Washington Prime Group (WPG) which is currently yielding at 28%, and Macerich (MAC) yielding over 9% while owning some of the highest quality malls in the world. This combination provides us exposure to one of the highest yielding mall REITs in WPG, while also one of the highest quality mall REITs in terms of average rent and sales in MAC.

On the preferred equity side, we have locked in 10%+ yields from WPG, as well as 9% yields from Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) when their preferred shares declined, currently yielding OVER 8%.

There is no question that mall REITs have had significant headwinds. Where the bear argument falls apart is the belief that these headwinds are permanent. The situation today is not dissimilar to what happened to mall REITs 20 years ago.

Recent Troubles

Mall REITs have been under siege since summer of 2016. The "retail apocalypse" narrative has gained hold of retail and mall REITs. Bears point to the rash of major retail bankruptcies and store closings as evidence that retail has fundamentally changed and that malls will play an increasingly small role in the future of American retail.

When we look at what has happened to the price of mall REITs, we can see that they have been beaten up. From July 1st, 2016 to July 2019, mall REITs have generally trended down more or less equally.

Data by YCharts

The only major outliers are Simon Property Group (SPG) with "only" a 27% loss and CBL Properties (CBL) with a loss of over 89%. The remainder of the pack is relatively close together with price declines in the 60-70% range. These are price losses that are on par with what several of these REITs experienced during 2007-2010. While the broader market has been trending up, mall REITs have been ruled by bears for over 3 years.

We often speak of the markets as "bulls vs bears" as if one side is right and the other is wrong. In the real world, both sides often have relevant points. There is absolutely no question that mall REITs have been subjected to very real pressures which have impacted their income statements, occupancy, balance sheets and in the case of CBL, their dividend.

When a major anchor like Sears closes the majority of their stores, that has a real financial impact. When large in-line retailers liquidate or just close a large number of stores, that has a real financial impact. Those are very real headwinds and from 2007 to present there have been numerous headline bankruptcies and store closings- Toys 'R Us, BonTon, Gymboree, Charlotte Russe, Payless Shoesource, Sears Holdings and more.

All of these have a financial impact, and when that impact occurs within just a couple of years, it adds up to be fairly sizable. From that aspect, it should not surprise anyone that mall REITs have struggled.

Recency Bias

As investors, we must always be aware of our own biases. One bias that is often very prominent in investing is a bias created by the "recency effect". It is natural for more recent information to be better remembered and has a larger impact on our judgment.

In the investing world, that means that something perceived last quarter is going to have a larger impact on us than something from years ago. WPG trading at $12 sounds absurd to many, while 3-years ago many of those very same bears were proclaiming that it was "undervalued" and "cheap" at $14.

As we expand the time period, recency bias becomes even more prevalent. Especially when we consider that a great number of investors today were not investors 20-years ago. We believe that much of the fear around malls today is an example of recency bias. Many of the bears seem to believe this is the first time that malls have faced mass retail bankruptcies and closings.

The reality is, that it has happened before. While many of today's investors were not investing at all, and even fewer were investing in mall REITs, over 20 years ago mall REITs were faced with a situation much like today.

Mall REITs were faced with mass anchor closings, several large retailer bankruptcies, elevated cap-ex needs and declining prices in what was a booming stock bull market. The "dot-coms are taking over" narrative was prevalent. An equal-weighted portfolio of these 5 REITs acquired January 1998 would have yielded 7.1% and would have declined approximately 30% by January 2000.

Data by YCharts

With 20/20 hindsight, 1999-2000 provided some fantastic investment opportunities as mall REITs went on to crush the market from 2000-2003, providing returns of over 15% per year, not including their generous dividend distributions, while the broader market was declining.

Data by YCharts

History does not necessarily repeat, but it often rhymes. So as we sit today with mall REITs down heavily, and many believing that we are at the tail end of a bull market, we have to wonder if this is a similar opportunity to take advantage of excessive fear in the market.

Mass Extinction Event

The F.W. Woolworth Company was a pioneer of the "five-and-dime" store. A general retail format that sold a little bit of everything. It became an American institution and by the 1980's was one of the largest retailers in the world.

Woolworths were everywhere, and a regular anchor for shopping malls. As a company, Woolworth expanded into various specialty stores, some of which were successful and many of which failed. In the late 1980's, early 1990's, Woolworth was opening up to 1,000 stores per year. As one Fortune Magazine article wrote,

Since it has stores in more locations than any other retailer, Woolworth has tremendous clout in real estate and, therefore, no trouble inserting itself into desirable mall locations. The company says the vast majority of these vest- pocket establishments are in the black within two years, but even if a particular shop is a dud the company rarely has to eat a lease. If one concept doesn't work, then Woolworth quickly plugs in another.

Woolworth intended on having 10-15 stores in every shopping mall in America, including one of their large format general stores. Yet even as Woolworth attempted to expand with smaller format stores, their dime-store business faded. Starting the decade with over 900 five-and-dime stores, by 1997 there were only 400 left.

In July 1997, Woolworth announced that they were closing all of the remaining general stores and they restructured their remaining smaller specialty stores as "Venator Inc." Venator eventually became Foot Locker (FL) in 2001 after closing down a substantial number of their stores.

Announcing the closings, a New York Times article wrote,

As a result, the Woolworth dime stores suffered neglect in many years, and had become for shoppers a retailing equivalent of the elderly uncle who hangs around the house and tells well-worn stories to impatient children.

Clearly, the Woolworth failed to remain relevant to the American consumer.

The timing was particularly terrible for malls because, in 1997 another huge anchor tenant, Montgomery Ward, filed for bankruptcy leading to them closing over 100 stores in 1998 and 1999. By the end of 2000, Montgomery Ward announced it would be liquidating their remaining 250 stores. At the time, it was the largest retail Chapter 7 in history.

Additionally, in the late 90's numerous smaller mall retailers went under and closed their doors. Merry-Go-Round, Thom McAn, Herman's World of Sporting, Kinney Shoes, Service Merchandise, Zany Brainy, Contempo Casuals, The Nature Company, and National Record Mart all closed their doors for good. While these names are all Greek to Millennials, mall rats from the 80's and 90's certainly recognize the names. At that time, the brands going under were every bit as recognizable as the brands going under today.

The bottom line is that malls had a lot of space vacating in a relatively short amount of time, much like they do today. It is an inconvenience, but it is not an obstacle that has historically presented a problem for mall landlords. As quickly as one brand goes out of style, another concept is launched.

Some Shrink, Others Grow

From 1998 to 2000, some major mall brands like The Limited (LB) reduced their overall store count by over 10% (500 stores), while other brands like The Gap (GPS) grew their store count from 2,000 to over 3,000 during the same period.

Sometimes it even happened within one company, even as LB reduced their total store count by 500 stores, they added 680 new stores to their Intimate Brands (Victoria Secret and Bath & Body Works). The brands that we consider to be the giant cornerstones today were much smaller prior to 1998. It was the failure of the prior concepts that made room for new concepts to flourish.

Such is the reality of the brutal world of retail. Styles change and retail companies race to adapt to changing consumer tastes. People go to malls to shop at what is hip and cool right now, not to shop at the same store mom, dad, grandma, and grandpa shopped at. A rotation of retailers is hardly new, it is something that has routinely occurred and will continue to occur in mall space.

One huge advantage of being the landlord, as opposed to investing in the retailers themselves, is that we don't have to bet on which retailer is going to succeed. Inevitably, some retailers make the transition from generation to generation, while others fail and become insolvent. All the landlord has to care about is that some retailers will succeed.

Occupancy

Source: Polaris Fashion Place Columbus Ohio 99% occupancy

The fear of the "death spiral" is based on the idea that there are "not enough tenants" to fill vacating spaces. Here is what occupancy looked like in 1998.

Source: Company 10-Ks, Chart Author's

If we take a look at the fundamentals, one thing that should leap out to anyone used to watching malls today is the occupancy levels. By 1996, most mall REITs had occupancy close to 90%. SPG was actually below 85%. Only SKT had very high occupancy of 99%.

Those are averages, so mall REITs had exposure to numerous malls with occupancy rates in the 80's- numbers that had investors running in fear that the mall is in a "death spiral".

When we look at today's occupancy, we can see that occupancy in 2014 was materially higher than occupancy was at any time from 1996-2001. During the "retail apocalypse", mall REITs have managed to keep occupancy rates flat, with most +- 1% from 2014-2018. Only CBL has shown a material reduction in occupancy.

While some bears have been arguing that there is not enough demand to fill the space, mall REITs have managed to maintain occupancy well above historic levels. Even as large numbers of stores close, mall REITs have been able to fill that space with new tenants, causing relatively minor variations in occupancy. These variations have primarily been due to the raw amount of time it takes to go through the leasing process.

What Is Different

We do not intend to suggest that the current environment is identical to 1999. There are some striking similarities with large anchor tenants filing bankruptcy and closing stores. There was a lot of fear being driven by the breakneck growth of the internet, and the impact that would have on brick and mortar retail. Deadmalls.com became a thing in 2001, ironically right as malls started to boom again.

The lesson? Retailers come and go. Sometimes entire malls come and go. Yet the industry remains because people still have a need for large spaces where we can congregate to get the things we want. At the end of the day, the only thing mall REITs are leasing is centralized space.

The Death Of The Anchor

Photo: Dayton Mall- Note where the traffic is not parked.

The historical business model for malls has been the "anchor space" concept. This model included "anchoring" a mall with big-name retailers that were super popular like Woolworths, Sears, Montgomery Ward, Macy's (M), JC Penney (JCP), etc. People would come to the mall for the sole purpose of going to the big name, and then a certain percentage of them would filter into the common area and look at other smaller stores.

There was a time when people went out of their way just to go to those stores. Since the stores were so popular, landlords would fight to get a big name to their location. Anchors could usually pay a fraction of the rent, often got exclusions from paying their portion of the property expenses and were given extremely long leases with small or no escalators.

These super large discounters have become increasingly less popular. Even in the 90's, there was a strong trend from consumers preferring smaller more specialized stores over a vast building that carried everything under the sun. There was some discussion in 1998 that malls should subdivide the space they got from Woolworths and Montgomery Ward. Ultimately, most landlords chose to plug in a Sears, JC Penney, or Macy's. Why? Because it is relatively cheaper to put in one tenant of a similar size.

Today, the consumer preference for smaller stores is even more pronounced. While many of these locations are being filled by more traditional larger stores like Ross Stores (ROST), Five Below (FIVE) or Dick's (DKS), several are going through more extensive redevelopment, subdividing into smaller spaces, often with non-retail tenants.

For REITs, this means some significant expenses. Instead of spending under $10 million to put in a new anchor tenant, we are seeing some very large redevelopment efforts costing $20-$30+ million per store. The drawbacks are,

Redevelopment is more expensive.

Redevelopment takes longer- there will be more downtime from when the building is vacated to when rent starts coming in.

"Lifestyle tenants" are relative unknowns in the mall space, there is a risk that they are not successful in the long-term.

On the positive side,

Smaller areas lease for much higher per-square-foot rates. Mall space that once leased for under $5/sf will be leased for $15+. REITs are generating 10-15% ROIs on invested capital as they get new tenants in.

Future tenant risk is substantially reduced as one large tenant is replaced by many smaller tenants.

Increased diversity in products- malls have primarily been about clothes, by having a more diverse array of products and experiences, mall activity should be less impacted by clothing specific issues .

. Smaller spaces are more appealing to e-commerce based concepts. The future of malls is integration with e-commerce tenants, not competing with them. Amazon (AMZN) The quintessential e-commerce company is a growing mall tenant, with plans to increase the number and type of their brick and mortar locations.

An increasing number of malls are going to have 0 anchors, a concept that would have been radical 20 or 30 years ago. This is a material change in the configuration of mall space but is hardly an indication that space is no longer needed.

Conclusion

This most recent pullback in mall REITs has been a long one, almost 3-years in and they still have not started back up. This compares to the drawdown from late 1997 which trended down for about 2 years, and the recession that started in 2007 while deeper, started recovering after only 1.5 years.

It is impossible to predict whether we are at the bottom now. The market remains extremely bearish and is ready to dive down on any news at all. Yet fundamentally, malls are fairly healthy. Occupancy has been stable, with only minor dips, average rent has been flat for some and rising for others, no mall REITs have had trouble finding new tenants and only CBL is in a situation where there is a material risk of them being unable to access enough capital for their redevelopment plans.

What we do know is that mass store closings have happened before. It is not at all unusual that younger generations shy away from brands they view as "old". Perhaps the largest surprise is that Sears took so long to file for bankruptcy, and even now they cling to a number of stores. Retail is a cutthroat business and retailers that fail to stay relevant will go under. That is true today, it was true 20 years ago and it was true 20 years before that.

As an anchor, expected to draw in crowds of people, Sears stopped serving a useful purpose for mall landlords well over a decade ago. Instead of drawing in people, the stores seem to actively repel them- as the New York Times described Woolworth's 20-years ago, Sears is very much an "elderly uncle who hangs around the house and tells well-worn stories to impatient children."

Getting rid of Sears is a win-win for mall REITs. They didn't pay meaningful rent, they didn't draw in traffic (they might even repel traffic), and their stores are not attractive.

It takes a bit longer when a large space is being converted into multiple small spaces, but over the long-term, the expense today means greater returns and reduced tenant risk tomorrow.

We believe that the mall industry is going to survive, and we do not believe that is a difficult call. Investors who ignore the fear, the noise and just consider what role malls will play in our future have the opportunity to pick up shares of mall REITs at prices unlikely to be seen again for decades.

While there are many great opportunities in the space, our picks are WPG for having the largest upside (dividend yield currently at 28%)and MAC for exposure to their super-high quality real estate (dividend yield currently at 9.1%). We particularly like MAC for both income with a yield of 9% in addition to significant long-term capital gains.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees

Summer Sale Is On! Get Access To Our Six Contributors At One Ridiculously Low Price! First 50 members get a chance to join HDO for 20% off or just $407 annually! Next 50 members get a chance to join HDO for 15% off or only $433 annually! Last 100 members get a chance to join HDO for 10% off or only $458 annually! Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC, WPG, WPG.PH, WPG.PI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.