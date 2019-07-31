Sirona Biochem: A Potential Breakthrough Candidate

After failing to close a deal for TFC-1067 in 2016, the company has made significant progress this year and formalized various third-party interest around manufacturing and commercialization.

Sirona Biochem (OTCPK:SRBCF) is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary technology platform. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety of compounds. It is a non-profitable penny stock with a market cap of ~92 million CAD attempting to out-license their skin lightening product TFC-1067 for the past ~4 years without success. I'll discuss in my article why this may change now and why it might be a good moment to have a look at Sirona.

About Sirona

Sirona's current company structure goes back to 2009-2011 when they first entered into a licensing agreement with TFChem, a biopharmaceutical company based in France, and finally acquired TFChem on 31st March 2011. TFChem developed a proprietary technology platform for the stabilization of carbohydrate molecules which is the basis of Sirona's product pipeline. The founder of TFChem, Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, became Chief Scientific Officer of Sirona and is the scientific mastermind behind the company pipeline. Dr. Howard Verrico is the founder and CEO of Sirona.

Business Strategy

Sirona aims to develop compounds with their technology platform that no other company can and to sell or out-license the compounds to global enterprises in the pharmaceutical or cosmetic industry. The company does not have the resources and expertise to push products through clinical trials up to market readiness and is, therefore, looking for interested parties in an early stage of the compound. Goal is to have the interested party finalizing a marketable product and Sirona generating revenue through milestone payments and royalties. The primary focus at this stage is the global multi-billion CAD markets of skin lightening, diabetes, and anti-aging.

Pipeline

The below diagram shows the official pipeline. I will focus my article on the skin lightening products, with a short glimpse on the SGLT2 Inhibitor (diabetes). Further compounds may be very promising for the future but are not considered ready for commercialization at this moment.

Skin lightening compounds

The skin lightening market is estimated to be at 23 billion USD in 2020 with the primary market being in Asia (~13 billion USD) where pale skin is often perceived as the look of wealth and beauty. Most of the current skin lightening products are based on hydroquinone, a compound being effective but with a questionable safety profile of indicated long-term carcinogenic and genotoxic effects. Over the past years, many countries have either banned or restricted the dosage of hydroquinone. As a result, the global cosmetic skin lightening market is in search of an effective compound with a better safety profile. Sirona's skin lightening compounds are announced by the company to be more effective and to have a significantly improved safety profile compared to hydroquinone.

In 2014, Sirona developed the skin lightening compound TFC-849 and licensed it to Obagi/Valeant, having received milestone payments. Obagi has been sold to the Haitong International Zhonghua Finance Acquisition Fund in 2017 and it is unclear if any further advancement of product development is planned since.

In 2015, Sirona reported progress on TFC-1067 which is an advanced version of TFC-849. At the beginning of 2016, Sirona claimed to have several interested parties being "global players of the cosmetic industry". Attila Hajdu, their Chief Business Development Officer, announced the company soon to close a licensing agreement with upfront payments indicated to be around the 100 million CAD area. The deal never happened, Attila Hajdu left the company around one year later and it got very quiet around TFC-1067. In my opinion, the main reason why Sirona failed to close a deal at that time was the lack of experience and professionalism in the management board. In addition, Sirona had too high expectations on the value of their compound given the risks attached to the very early development stage of TFC-1067.

Sirona used the time in 2017/2018 to refine the compound and to execute multiple clinical trials. On 10th April 2019, they announced positive results from trials in the US and on 15th May 2019, positive results have been announced from a clinical trial in China. Surrounding the clinical progress, Sirona established several interesting agreements:

On 6th Feb 2019, Sirona announced that it has signed a Right of First Refusal (ROFR) agreement with "an industry-leading, skincare company to license Sirona's skin lightener, TFC-1067. The company is a leader in North American skincare sales with rapidly growing international sales channels." The agreement includes all territories except China and Sirona received an up-front payment for the acceptance of the ROFR.

On 12th Jun 2019, the company announced that Mr. Jason Tian will be joining its Board of Directors. "Jason Tian is a Senior Partner at Landing Law offices based in Shanghai, China. Jason has been working with Sirona since 2018 representing the Company at strategic partnering meetings in China and France."

On 19th Jun 2019, Sirona announced a non-binding term-sheet with Rodan + Fields for the commercial sales of TFC-1067. Quotation from the press release: "The term sheet stipulates Sirona will become a manufacturer and supplier of TFC-1067 for use by Rodan + Fields on a non-exclusive basis in its current markets (USA, Canada, and Australia) as well as future regions. Sirona has initiated preparations for manufacturing TFC-1067 to be in place near term for anticipated product launches. In addition to revenue from the sale of TFC-1067, a fee will be paid by Rodan + Fields on signing of the definitive agreement followed by milestone fees paid for each product launched by Rodan + Fields that incorporates Sirona's innovative skin lightening agent TFC-1067."

On 20th Jun 2019, Sirona issued a press release after the AGM meeting, stating that "the discussions with our potential TFC-1067 partner for China are also nearing completion."

It looks like Sirona used the time wisely and made significant progress on both the clinical side and the partnering side to commercialize TFC-1067 after the failure in 2016.

SGLT2 Inhibitor (Diabetes)

SGLT2 inhibitors are a new class of diabetic medications indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. They work by preventing the kidney from reabsorbing glucose back into the blood. SGLT2 inhibitors have been approved as a treatment for diabetes since 2013. Sirona claims that their SGLT2 inhibitor TFC-039 works better than comparable products already approved by the FDA. More details are available on Sirona's website. It is obvious that successfully bringing a product into the huge diabetes market would open up significant revenue potential.

In 2014, Sirona licensed the compound to Wanbang Biopharma for final development and commercialization in China and received upfront payments totaling 1.5 million USD over the past years. TFC-039 is in clinical Phase 1 trials, progressing with no adverse events, according to the latest press release of 3rd July 2019. More milestone payments are due in case of successful progress during clinical trials.

While progress for the SGLT2 inhibitor seemed to have slowed down during the past years at Wanbang, it certainly got some traction during the past 12 months with the successfully completed animal study and the initiation of human trials with the ongoing Phase 1 trials. If early clinical trials support Sirona's claim to have a superior SGLT2 inhibitor, it is not unlikely to see extended or additional licensing agreements for the rest-of-world long before the compound has passed all clinical trials.

Other compounds

Sirona does have additional compounds targeting interesting markets like anti-aging, by using naturally occurring antifreeze glycoproteins found in Antarctic fish. They are intended to target the cosmetic industry but also clinical appliances for organ or tissue preservation. There is, however, very little substantial information available about this compound yet. My assumption is that Sirona, being a very small company with limited resources, is currently focusing on the skin lightening area, anticipating to generate substantial revenue in this area in the foreseeable future. In case of success, more resources would get available to progress in other areas like the anti-aging pipeline.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

For a non-profitable penny stock with no regular revenue, the most burning questions for investors usually are "how much cash is left", "when is the next financing", and "what is the dilution over time". Let's try to answer these questions by looking at the latest Financial Report and MD&A for the six months ended on 30 April 2019 (note that Sirona's financial year ends on 31 October).

We find 375k CAD of cash or cash equivalents, a net loss of 1,297k CAD for the six-month period, and a balance of 202 million fully diluted shares at 30th Apr 2019.

On 10th July 2019, a private placement over 1.5 million CAD was closed with 3.75 million shares at 0.40 CAD and the same amount of warrants at 0.60 CAD. Based on the press release, the "Proceeds will be used to establish Asia-based manufacturing for TFC-1067 as well as to accelerate Sirona's anti-ageing and anti-wrinkle projects.".

It is difficult to anticipate for how long the cash will last. Sirona usually does equity financings rather often but at moderate sizes. Finally, it depends if they can close a deal for TFC-1067 in the foreseeable future and manage to get immediate upfront payments.

Investment Opportunity and Risks

Recent clinical trials performed with TFC-1067 demonstrated superiority to hydroquinone, the current standard compound for skin lightening products. Sirona managed to formalize interest with various parties around licensing and manufacturing of TFC-1067 during 2019. These are significant steps towards the commercialization of the product in a projected 23 billion USD market. If Sirona manages to close deals for the US and/or China during the upcoming months, the revenue potential of these deals would lift the company onto a very different level where break-even may immediately become an event of the past. In addition, the cash coming out of such deals will allow the company to move forward with other interesting compounds for diabetes, anti-aging, and more.

As usual, when things at the stock market appear nearly too good to be true, it is even more important to watch out for the risks surrounding the opportunity.

Sirona failed badly in 2016 when they boldly and pre-maturely announced a "nearly done deal" with amazing upfront payment and royalty figures for TFC-1067 but not being able to execute at the end. Many investors were less than impressed by the management's performance and the company lost a lot of trust. Management seems to have learned their lesson, changed their communication style, and re-started the effort to commercialize the skin lightening compound since. Still, Sirona has yet to prove that they are capable of executing on a large deal with a global player.

During 2017/2018, it got more quiet around the company and the share price dropped to an all-time low of 0.065 CAD on 18th January 2019.

The stock market woke up for Sirona at the beginning of February 2019 when the news flow started and it spiked at 0.69 CAD on 6th Jun 2019, which basically made the stock a "ten-bagger within 5 months". Since July 2019, the share price moved sideways between 0.40CAD and 0.45 CAD, indicating that investors are waiting for news regarding TFC-1067.

For new investors, the spiking share price poses a risk in case the anticipated news is not materializing. You may find yourself back in the 0.10-0.20 CAD area in case the TFC-1067 story does not continue favorably in 2019. Furthermore, do not expect another ten-bagger in case of a successful TFC-1067 deal. As an example, with a share price of 1.00 CAD, Sirona would have a market-cap of ~210 million CAD. This is projecting a lot of future revenue/profit already which would need to materialize first. On the other hand, looking at the nature of speculative venture markets, successful execution on TFC-1067 may trigger the market's anticipation of further revenue potential for other compounds in the pipeline, at least in a temporary market excitement of a potential TFC-1067 deal.

With Sirona being a highly speculative micro-cap venture in a high-risk sector, it is obvious that any investments shall be considered carefully. I placed myself into the game with a limited position only, closely watching any developments and announcements. If I start to see any indication of TFC-1067 not progressing as anticipated, I will likely end my investment before things go south again, which may happen quickly in this sector. Sirona offers a very interesting investment opportunity at the moment but, as mentioned, this speculative opportunity also comes with significant risks that need to be monitored closely. The current excitement highly relies on a successful deal for TFC-1067 and this is where any investor's attention should be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRBCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.