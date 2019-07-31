Alphabet Results: Understated Improvement, Shares Cheap

Investment Thesis

I continue to be highly bullish Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

While its share price soared on the back of surprisingly positive quarterly performance, I contend that there is in fact a better underlying dynamic than initially meets the eye.

Alphabet persists in being one of the safest large tech companies to invest in, as its focus on shareholder returns remains stronger than ever, all while its share prices remain underpriced.

Hidden Crown Jewel

Last month, I highlighted to readers how Alphabet's YouTube opportunity is strong. In an article titled Alphabet's Hidden Jewel, I laid out why I felt that YouTube is being underappreciated by investors.

This quarter's earnings call turned out to have been focused on just that. Alphabet's CFO Ruth Porat pointed out how YouTube was the second largest contributor to revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter. Going forward, Alphabet remains committed to growing this opportunity.

One noteworthy highlight this quarter was that channels with more than 1 million subscribers grew by 75% year over year. This fact alone succinctly describes the overall dynamic facing YouTube: there is no slowing down this platform.

While analysts have described Alphabet's next wave of growth as coming from some of Alphabet's more eclectic projects, such as Waymo, I declare that YouTube is the most understated and underappreciated service offering in Alphabet's portfolio.

Renewed Focus Over Capital Allocation

In the graph which follows, I highlight Alphabet's track record with share repurchases.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

On the first impression, you may find my figures somewhat peculiar. And, the reason being that Alphabet, being a typical software company, has as its main expense its staff's stock-based compensation.

Consequently, I've adjusted the gross share repurchase numbers to account for its stock-based award outgoings, as well as, any incoming tax benefits related to stock-based award activities. In essence, I've attempted to 'clean up' its number.

Having said, it is clear that, over time, rather than sending back capital to shareholders via taxable dividends, investors are substantially benefiting from Alphabet's consistent share repurchase programs.

Moreover, together with its Q2 2019 earnings results, Alphabet stated that it would look to deploy $25 billion towards share repurchases.

On the one hand, there is no timeline discussed with this announcement - which could imply a prolonged waiting period for shareholders.

On the other hand, it certainly speaks of the overall confidence Alphabet has over its medium-term prospects, relative to its present valuation. Remember, Alphabet is only 21 years old, but it certainly has a very strong track record of being savvy with its capital allocation. Hence, I believe it is safe to assume that it will continue, for now, to be prudent.

Other Bets: Future Prospects?

Alphabet derives approximately 85% of its revenue from one main source, advertising. Since Google's inception, this has been a cash-cow for Alphabet. Nevertheless, despite its continued success in this space, it would be misleading and disingenuous if there is not some small level of concern over this level of concentration into this single revenue source.

As such, Alphabet continues to invest a significant amount of resources into its Other Bets segment. As of Q2 2019, its run-rate losses are pointing at close to $4 billion annualized.

In other words, as it stands right now, this segment is providing a 10% drag on GAAP profitability. In the event that, at some point, Alphabet cuts these losses, there will be an immediate boost to Alphabet's bottom line.

Alternatively, if one of Alphabet's Other Bets were to indeed materialize into a significant revenue driver, shareholders would be nicely vindicated for their patience.

Valuation - Still A Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

The table above is a reminder that the peer group has largely seen their multiples come down of late. This is the case whether we look at P/Sales multiple or a P/Cash Flow (from operations) multiple.

There is a myriad of reasons for this. One reason is the Department of Justice's (DOJ) pursuit of the Big Four (including Apple (AAPL), which is not present in the above table). The other reason has been the inevitable slowdown of some these tech juggernauts.

However, my contention remains that, although investor sentiment ebbs and flows, Alphabet continues to be resolute and unstoppable.

And, as its valuation demonstrates, paying up 17x cash flows from operations for a company which is consistently growing at approximately 20% implies that investors are in no way overpaying for its stock.

Takeaway

Looking back over this past year, it's remarkable to think that, despite the continued progress, Alphabet shares continue to be unchanged over the past twelve months.

I argue that, today, investors are able to invest in this compounder, which is growing at a strong clip while it is evidently not back in favor - yet.

