Market Volatility Bulletin: Political Pressure, Or Legitimate Rate Cut?

VIX9D prints above spot VIX, and roll decay is getting a little cheaper, making the long-vol position somewhat less painful.

The Fed has the challenge of making the case that this cut is for economic reasons rather than bowing to political and/or market pressure.

Apple gives a boost to NASDAQ and tech shares, while the S&P and Dow pause before the Fed announcement.

Market Intro

CNBC: 11:39AM EST

The Fed is set to lower its benchmark rate for the first time in over a decade today. Small caps (IWM) are taking to higher ground, while the NASDAQ (QQQ) and tech (XLK) get a lift after Apple's (AAPL) favorable earnings release.

The S&P (SPY) and Dow (DIA) are trading unchanged, and spot VIX is up modestly prior to the Fed announcement.

Thoughts on Volatility

Fair joke. It's little secret that many believe the Fed has caved into pressure.

Part of that pressure is related to financial markets. Global equities did not seem to approve of the Dec '18 rate hike, with Powell's comments of staying the course. Since he pulled in the reins on the gradual tightening, stocks and risk assets generally have launched higher, while volatility has dramatically lessened.

Arthur Burns was Fed chair between 1970 and 1978:

Wikipedia

Many asserted in his day that Chair Burns was unduly influenced by political pressure. Of course, the 1970s are not remembered as a strong decade for the US economy. Stagflation raged, particularly in the back half of the decade. Certainly factors such as the rise of OPEC didn't help matters.

The Fed's job today is largely to ensure that the public views today's rate cut as warranted from an on-the-ground economic standpoint rather than as kowtowing to market and/or political pressure.

And as it turns out, there is a case to be made for a rate cut. Don't get me wrong: I do not support a string of rate cuts (which is likely what we're in for), but a single cut followed by a pause could be a good idea.

Uncertainty connected to international trade has weighed down on corporate investment. Unemployment is quite low, but there are signs of slowing activity.

The Fed does not for the time being seem to have to worry about inflation (see the data release above connected to the Chicago PMI). So the monetary body arguably has more flexibility than it would if price-level metrics were reading hot.

Term Structure

Thanks to Cam Hui for this visual. We're looking at spot VIX relative to the medium term VIX in the middle pane, and spot relative to VIX9D at the bottom.

The VIX9D is gaining some traction as we approach the Fed announcement, NFP, and the like. Going back to around mid-June, the main "story" on the VIX and its related index products is lack of compelling motion.

The shorter-term VIX9D index is getting a little peppy, printing above spot VIX - something is hasn't done since the end of June.

The roll yield between spot and M1 is high, but it's also closing up. This means that the decay that long-vol traders (VXX, UVXY) have to suffer is really not so bad, or at least not as scorching as it has been over the past couple weeks. Throw in a rising level on the VVIX and VIX9D clocking in north of spot, and the long-vol trade may have some signal to justify a pop.

The CBOE Skew index, however, is printing very low at present, though it is off the levels of late May.

The Skew index maxed out at an all-time high near 160 almost a year ago. Today's reading of 122 is on the neutral end, but I would posit that this favors the short-vol position (SVXY, ZIV).

It will be interesting to monitor this metric after the FOMC announcement and Powell's statement. Do we dip back down into the 110's if stock traders like what they hear?

Wrap Up

Atom&Humber raises the important point that one does not trade volatility itself, but rather futures on vol. As such, the forces of contango, backwardation, roll decay, etc., all need to be taken into account when considering when and how to put on a trade.

Roll decay is a little milder at present, but there needs to be a reason for taking a long-vol stance. In fairness to the first commenter, "Pile It High" didn't state that he/she was long vol, or that a volatility pop was just around the corner.

