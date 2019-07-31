Flush With Cash, Solid Biosciences Has Several Products In The Pipeline For DMD Treatment

Solid Biosciences (SLDB) closed the day higher on July 26, 2019 when it had announced a private placement to raise $60 million in cash. This will allow the biotech to advance its AAV gene therapy product SGT-001, which is being explored in a Phase 1/2 study to treat patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The DMD space does have a lot of competition and that may pose a big risk. However, this biotech has many backup programs in place just in case SGT-001 doesn't work out. That's why it is worth a look as a speculative biotech play.

Additional Data From Gene Therapy Is Near

The main clinical program from Solid Biosciences is its Phase 1/2 IGNITE DMD study. The goal of this study is to evaluate the efficacy of SGT-001 gene therapy in ambulatory and non-ambulatory DMD patients aged 4 to 17 years. Patients were randomized to either receive treatment with SGT-001 or the delayed treatment control group. It is important to note that the first cohort was given the lower dose of 5E13 vg/kg of SGT-001. Preliminary data from 3 patients showed that there were low levels of micro-dystrophin present. This was sampled by biopsies to determine efficacy of the gene therapy.

This was 3-month preliminary data, and the biotech moved quickly to advance its next cohort utilizing the higher dose of 2E14 vg/kg of SGT-001. Just a few months ago, it announced that 2 patients were randomized into the second cohort of the Phase 1/2 study. One patient was put in the active treatment arm and the second patient was put in the control group. The one patient in the treatment arm did have a serious adverse event, which was elevation of transaminases and a transient increase in bilirubin that was higher than two times the upper limit of normal.

Despite these adverse events taking place, they were both resolved quickly. My opinion on this is that while a serious adverse event was noted using this higher 2E14 vg/kg dose, it was observed in only one patient. It will be crucial to see if other patients recruited into this second cohort don't experience such adverse events. The bottom line is that it could have been a unique case where treatment with this dose of SGT-001 caused an adverse event for this one particular patient. In any case, there is a catalyst that is approaching. The company plans to release additional data from the Phase 1/2 IGNITE DMD study in the 2nd half of 2019. That means there will be a clear picture on safety profile from additional patients and efficacy over time.

Two Backup Programs In Place To Reduce Risk

Solid Biosciences has a long way to go with its SGT-001 gene therapy product. Besides having to take note of any safety issues or efficacy, there are a lot of competitors for the DMD space. The most notable competitor is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) which has done well with its micro-dystrophin gene therapy product. To date, Sarepta has seen excellent safety and efficacy for its gene therapy treatment. Whether or not Solid is able to match it, will depend upon the upcoming data from its Phase 1/2 IGNITE DMD study to be reported soon enough.

The good thing about Solid Biosciences is that it does not just have SGT-001 in the pipeline to treat DMD. The gene therapy may improve the outcome for patients, but they still may have other problems associated with the disease like fibrosis and inflammation. That's why the biotech has a disease-modifying therapy which is an anti-LTBP4 which is intended to help reduce fibrosis and inflammation. This product specifically targets the mediator of fibrosis TGF-β.

Another item in the pipeline involves a totally different approach. That is, it is working on developing an assisted wearable device. This could be a device built to help patients with movement and being able to perform daily activities. The good thing about this product is that Solid has been able to find two partners for it. They are Silicon Valley's Seismic and Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD). The bottom line is that there are multiple shots on goal to potentially get a product to market for the DMD space.

Even getting the assisted device to market could be highly welcomed for patients with the disease. The goal of the gene therapy is to replace the non-functioning gene in hopes of curing the disease, but there is no guarantee of this happening. I like that Solid is taking a multi-prong approach by going after multiple aspects of DMD. It is not just only relying on its SGT-001 gene therapy product.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Solid Biosciences had cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities of $94.7 million as of March 31, 2019. Being that the cash position wasn't enough of a cushion, it chose to raise additional cash. A cash raise is typically not seen as a positive when the company has to dilute shareholders. However, as I noted above it was able to establish a $60 million private placement with a select group of institutional shareholders. This caused the stock to trade higher the day the news was announced. For this private placement, the company is selling 10.6 million shares of common stock at $4.65 per share. Then it is also selling 2.29 million pre-funded warrants at a price of $4.64 per warrant, each of which is exercisable at a price of $0.01. With this cash on hand, there is no further risk of dilution for the remainder of this year.

Conclusion

Solid Biosciences is in good shape with its now enacted cash raise of $60 million as a private placement. SGT-001 seems to have pretty good efficacy so far, but higher doses will need to be tested in a larger group of patients to confirm that the therapy works. Not just to confirm efficacy, but to potentially show that the safety issues noted with the one patient taking the higher dose of SGT-001 was just a random event. The major risk is that going to higher doses may cause additional safety problems, but that has yet to be the case.

Despite some of these issues that should be watched, the biotech is in good shape regardless. As I noted above, it is not heavily relying only on its gene therapy product SGT-001. It has a disease-modifying monoclonal antibody agent which is an anti-LTBP4 targeting inflammation and fibrosis of DMD. Then there is potential with the wearable assistive device that could possibly be worn by a DMD patient in tandem with taking a therapy. Based on its diversified pipeline in multiple key areas for DMD I believe it is a good speculative buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.