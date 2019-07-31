Square Options Traders Betting That History Will Repeat Itself

Square (SQ) will report results on Aug. 1 after the close of trading. Based on options trading, bets are being placed that Square's stock will fall below $80 following its results. Given Square's history of issuing downside earning guidance, the bets make sense.

According to thefly.com, on Feb. 27, the company offered first quarter EPS guidance of $0.06 to $0.08 per share, which was less than analyst consensus estimates for $0.11 per share. It was on May 1 the company again fell short of estimates, guiding second quarter earnings to a range of $0.14 to $0.16 vs. estimates of $0.19 per share.

But the history of disappointment goes back even further. On Nov. 7, 2018, the company issued fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance for $0.12 to $0.13 vs. for $0.15 per share. On Aug. 1, the company issued third quarter 2018 eps guidance of $0.08 to $0.10 vs. estimates for $0.13 per share.

The most significant risk to Square isn't the second-quarter results, but it is third quarter guidance. The company has a history of underwhelming when it comes to earnings guidance.

Bets Shares Fall

On July 29, there was a spread trade created that resulted in the open interest for the Sept. 20 $80 puts and calls both rising by about 12,500 contracts. When digging deeper, according to data from Trade Alert, the puts were traded on the ask, which indicates they were bought. It would suggest that the stock falls below $80 by the expiration date.

(Square September $80 Puts - Trade Alert)

Additionally, the $80 calls for the same expiration appear to have been sold as part of the spread transaction. By selling the calls, the trader is betting that stock does not rise above $80 by the expiration date.

(Square September $80 Calls- Trade Alert)

The puts were purchased for $5.00 per contract. Meanwhile, the calls were sold for $5.40 per contract. In total, the trade received $0.40 per contract to create the spread transaction. I created an instructional video to help walk you through figuring this out in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service.

The options market currently is indicating that the price of Square's stock rises or falls by 6.8% from the $81 strike price for expiration on Aug. 2. It would place the stock in a trading range of $75.50 to $86.50 following the results. By comparison, the S&P 500 SPDR (NYSEARCA:SPY) ETF is expected to rise or fall by just 1.25% from the $300 strike price by the same expiration date. Volatility for Square is expected to about five times greater than the broader market over the next few days.

Weak Technical Chart

The last time I wrote on Square was for my market place service on July 9, noting the stock was breaking out from its then price of $77 with the potential to rise to around $83. I created a google spreadsheet for my Marketplace service like this one that tracks all of my articles.

Now I see a different case for Square. The technical setup for the chart appears to be weakening, which also would suggest that Square may be due to drop following results. The technical chart shows that Square has been struggling at a level of technical resistance around $83 since the start of July. That level has proven to be very challenging for the stock.

The equity also has been rising along with an uptrend since the beginning of June. At this point, the stock needs to break out and rise above $83, or it's at risk of plunging back to $75.00 from its current price of about $81.40 on July 31, a drop of about 8%.

The relative strength index is now trending lower despite the stock trading sideways. It would appear to be a bearish divergence, a sign that the stock is losing momentum and is poised to fall back to support at $75.

It seems safe to say that Square has a history of underwhelming investors when it comes to future earnings guidance. After four straight quarters in a row of issuing downside earnings guidance, it makes sense as to why some traders may be betting that Square's stock falls following results.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos, audio, and written commentaries to get the story out. Also, I now use audio to provide mid-day market updates, and explainers on Articles. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.