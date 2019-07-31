Ignore The Headlines, Buy Philip Morris For The Next Recession

After not having been a shareholder for the past few years, I have now once again initiated a position in PM.

The stock's high dividend yield and recession-proof status should make it a top performer over the next 2 to 3 years.

But strong performance from IQOS devices in Europe should be replicated in the US. PM will benefit from this through a licence deal with MO.

The tobacco industry has been under pressure these past few years with declining sales of cigarettes.

Introduction

Having written a few articles on industrials in the past few days, it's time to move on. We believe it will be more beneficial for readers to cover stocks in sectors we believe will do well throughout the end of this business cycle and the next recession.

With this article, I will start a series of articles on recession proof stocks; starting with Philip Morris (PM), which I believe is a great choice for dividend investors, despite all the headline risk associated to tobacco.

Recession proof stocks will still suffer declines during a recession. Just as a strong tide rises all ships, a recession hurts all stocks. But some stocks will be less affected than others. Usually, stocks which do better than -or not as bad as-the market can be found among consumer staples and utilities. These two lower volatility sectors tend to do well throughout the late stages of bull markets, and throughout recessions.

Tobacco has long been thought to be a stable, safe, recession proof industry. But with smoking rates falling in most of the world, and ever increasing pressure from governments around the world, tobacco stocks have had a volatile ride these past few years.

While it is hard to get upset with smoking rates declining, this trend has been the greatest challenge to the tobacco industry, as it now sees the sales of cigarettes declining. Big tobacco stocks will have to prove successful in diversifying away from smokable products.

Philip Morris is the global counterpart of Altria (MO), selling cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products -notably under the Marlboro brand-outside of the U.S.

Philip Morris is currently trading at $85.98 and yields 5.30%. My M.A.D Assessment gives PM a Dividend Strength score of 64 and a Stock Strength score of 74.

I believe that dividend investors should invest in Philip Morris at current prices.

Having been an investor in PM in the past, I have once again initiated a position in the company, given the stock's combination of value and the performance of its lower risk products.

This article will analyze the merits of PM as an income investment. It will then consider the stock's potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

A strong dividend stock is one which can safely pay and grow its dividend at an attractive rate, while offering a good dividend yield. Strong dividend stocks will also be able to grow their business at satisfactory rates for the upcoming years.

Dividend Safety

Philip Morris has an earnings payout ratio of 91%. This makes PM's payout ratio better than 19% of dividend stocks.

PM pays 81% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 10% of dividend stocks.

PM pays 106% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 20% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, while Philip Morris can just about afford its dividend, any future growth needs to be supported by increasing cashflows to avoid compromising the dividend's safety.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $4.0000 $4.0800 $4.1600 $4.3500 $4.5600 Net Income $4.78 $4.18 $4.51 $4.13 $5.03 Payout Ratio 84% 98% 93% 106% 91% Cash From Operations $4.88 $4.76 $5.96 $6.55 $5.64 Payout Ratio 82% 86% 70% 67% 81% Free Cash Flow $3.46 $3.33 $4.45 $4.69 $4.28 Payout Ratio 116% 123% 94% 93% 107%

On the other side, PM has an interest coverage ratio of 12x which is better than 78% of stocks. This level of coverage is satisfactory, since it indicates that PM is well able of paying its interest, leaving enough earnings for the stock's dividend.

Based on this information, it would seem that PM's dividend is safe…for now. An analysis of the company's revenues is required.

During the past 6 months, sales of combustible products declined 6%, reducing revenues by $734mn. On the other hand, reduced risk products sales increased by 26%, adding $562mn to the company's revenues.

This trend looks like its continuing. And while in the first half of 2019, growth in reduced risk products hasn't been high enough to offset the decline of combustibles, it seems as if the smokeless products are starting to gain traction. Here is quote from the company's management, in the latest earnings call :

I would also like to reiterate our excitement over the prospects for IQOS in the U.S. As a reminder, on April 30th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed that the marketing of IQOS is appropriate for the protection of public health and authorized it for sale in the U.S. We are excited to bring IQOS to the U.S. market to an exclusive license with Altria Group, Inc. whose subsidiary Philip Morris USA has the market expertise and infrastructure to ensure a successful launch, beginning with the initial lead market of Atlanta Georgia.

The screenshot of the segment disclosure in the most recent 10-K shows the rapid increase of the reduced risk segment.

In two quarters of 2019, reduced risk products have gained significant traction, especially in the EU. If this trend continues, the reduced risk segment could easily offset declines in smokable products.

If this plays out, future dividend growth might be justified, and the likelihood of the dividend being cut would be lower.

While PM's dividend looks like it is on the verge of not being afforded by the company, strong growth in IQOS adoption could justify the current dividend. Fellow Seeking Alpha author, Wealth Insights recently wrote an interesting piece spotlighting IQOS.

Dividend Potential

Now let's move on to the dividend's potential. We know that future growth will have to be justified by fundamental growth. In the meantime, the company is likely to want to maintain and continue its 11 year dividend streak.

Philip Morris has a dividend yield of 5.30% which is better than 88% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 6.5% during the last 12 months which is higher than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 3%.

Management has increased the rate at which it increased its dividend, and I now expect single digit growth (3-5%) for the next few years.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, PM's dividend has fantastic potential.

A stock yielding over 5% doesn't need to grow the dividend by much in most cases. You can read more about required yield and growth combinations in this article.

PM's dividend will most likely be maintained, and any growth would fuel the already large 5.3% yield.

Dividend Summary

Given the data above, it would seem that PM is a relatively strong dividend stock. While the coverage doesn't afford the dividend safety many popular dividend stocks do, this is made up for by the great combination of dividend yield and dividend growth. I will nonetheless have to monitor quarterly results closely, to ensure the stock isn't headed for a dividend cut in upcoming quarters.

PM has a dividend strength score of 64 / 100.

Stock Strength

A dividend strength score of 64 is better than average, but it is by no means sensational. For me to get excited about such a stock, I need to see a good combination of fundamentals, value and momentum.

Value

Any stock paying a cash return of over 5% which it can afford has some value to offer if it trades at reasonable prices. What is appealing with stocks in mature industries, is that they return large amounts of cashflow to their shareholders. Nonetheless, this is no excuse for paying large multiples of earnings and cashflow for these stocks.

PM has a P/E of 17.09x

P/S of 4.54x

P/CFO of 15.23x

Dividend yield of 5.30%

Buyback yield of 0.16%

Shareholder yield of 5.46%.

According to these values, PM is more undervalued than 67% of stocks, which is comforting.

As you can see, PM is currently trading below its historical average PE. A reversion to the stock's 5 year average PE would suggest an increase to $100 per share.

PM seems relatively undervalued. With good momentum, it could provide decent returns from a PE multiple expansion.

Value Score: 67 / 100

Momentum

For PM to realize its value, it will need to gain momentum and break the $90 level, which it has, for the most part remained below for the past 15 months.

Philip Morris trades at $85.98 and is up 1.44% these last 3 months, 18.22% these last 6 months & 1.80% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 70% of stocks, which is comforting. The stock has a good YTD performance, yet in the past 3 months the momentum has flattened as the stock struggled to go through the $90 level. Nonetheless, with expectations that consumer staples will beat the market in the next 2-3 years, PM could benefit from portfolios which shift to recession proof sectors and industries. This could push PM higher in upcoming quarters.

Momentum score: 70 / 100

Financial Strength

PM has negative gearing which prevents us to analyze it. However as we saw above, the stock's interest coverage is among the best quartile of U.S. stocks. The company's liabilities have decreased by -3% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cashflow can cover 17.8% of liabilities.

This makes PM more financially sound than 59% of U.S. listed stocks, which while not mind blowing, makes it a stock with decent fundamentals.

Financial Strength Score: 59/100

Earnings Quality

One thing which investors should always pay attention to with companies which have a declining segment, is whether or not management is trying to massage the numbers to improve the company's earnings. PM has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -7.6%, which is better than 46% of companies. It depreciates 83.6% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 35% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.7 in revenue, which is better than 62% of stocks. This makes PM's earnings quality better than 50% of stocks. Based on this, it would seem that PM's earnings quality is nothing to be alarmed about. The stock has slightly higher than average asset turnover, proving that its asset bases ability to generate revenues still isn't in question.

Earnings Quality Score: 50 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 74 / 100 which is satisfying. While PM isn't screamingly undervalued, it does offer a decent price. And while the stock has struggled to pass through the $90 mark, I believe good results from IQOS in the next quarter could push the stock up by as much as 20% between now and the end of the year.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 64 & a stock strength of 74, Philip Morris is a good recession proof choice for dividend investors.

I'd advise investors ignore headline risk, and trust that a company which has excelled for close to two centuries will be able to adapt and overcome current risks.

PM offers a great chance to get a nice 5% dividend while adding exposure to a non-cyclical sector.

