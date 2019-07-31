Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) goes ex-distribution on August 7. The new distribution is $1.0125, or 6.1% annualized. I was wondering if it makes sense to buy MMP now and capture the next quarterly distribution. When put to the test, MMP passes my screening for income investing with flying colors. The company has a strong operational performance. Its creditors should be happy, and equity holders should be worry-free.

MMP engages in the transport, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil. I think that the demand for these products will remain unchanged in the foreseeable future since there are no signs of a recession. Moreover, the World Bank expects crude oil to trade between $65 and $70 on average for the next 10 years.

The operational performance

As you may know from my previous articles, I favor the 5-stage DuPont ROE analysis because it gives a holistic picture of the company. I have compiled the data from the corresponding 10-Qs and 10-Ks for the past six quarters. I think that this is enough time to observe any trend changes in the operational performance of the company. The results are illustrated in the following charts, beginning with a review of recent results.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

MMP is a solid company. First, the company’s tax burden ratio is as close to 1.0 as it gets, implying that the company is doing an efficient job in paying almost no taxes. The interest burden ratio is close to 0.8, which is not bad considering that the company has an equity multiplier of 3.0. The increase in the interest burden ratio to 2.34 in 3Q 2018 was due to a one-time asset sale gain. However, the interest burden ratio for 3Q 2018 is close to 0.8 after the adjustment. Another impressive feature from MMP is that its operating income margin has been above 35.0% for the past six quarters which means that the company is highly effective in managing its costs. Regarding its asset turnover, there is not much to write home about. The ratio is stable at 0.1, and I expect it to remain unchanged in the future. Another aspect that I like about MMP is the stable equity multiplier at 3.0. I think that the company has there right leverage since it can cover the interest expense easily. Right now, MMP seems to be in the sweet spot regarding its financial leverage. The outcome of these positive traits is a solid ROE that fluctuates between 7.9% and 11.8%. In brief, Kudos to MMP’s management for such an outstanding job guiding the company forward.

Can MMP pay its creditors?

I like to answer this question by looking at what I consider two prominent ratios in my investment rules-based system. The interest coverage ratio (ICR) tells me whether the company can meet its quarterly obligations from the operating income. The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio tells me if I should be concerned about the company's financial leverage. Typically, D/E ratios higher than 5.0 are very dangerous because debt covenants could be breached.

In MMP’s case, I could sleep well at night if I invest in the company. Over the past six quarters, MMP has been able to cover the interest expense with ease. The operating income is approximately 4.6 times the quarterly interest expense. Also, the company has been able to maintain a healthy level of debt, with the D/E ratio trending lower from 2.12 in 4Q 2017 to 1.69 in 1Q 2019. In brief, creditors should be worry-free that MMP can pay its dues.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

MMP can pay its debt holders. Can it pay its equity holders?

The distribution coverage ratio (DCR) could help answer the question. Typically, the DCR is calculated from the net income. However, as you may know from reading my previous articles, I favor the DCR calculated from the cash flow from operations (CFO) as opposed to the net income. Ultimately, the company must generate enough cash from its operations in a sustainable manner to cover the distributions.

Regarding the DCR from the net income, the ratio trended lower in 1Q 2019. The previous jumps in 4Q 2018 and 3Q 2018 to 1.41 and 2.72 respectively are due to the asset sale gain. Although the current DCR at 0.91 is not overly concerning, I want to see the DCR return to above 1.0 in the next earnings report on August 1st.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

On the DCR from the CFO side, the story is similar. The company’s CFO has been trending lower while the interest expense has been on the rise, and in 1Q 2019, the company could not cover the distributions for the first time in six quarters.

In brief, I am not thrilled about the coverage ratios in the past quarter, but I am optimistic that this is a one-time event. Thus, I will be paying close attention in hopes for improving DCR ratios from the net income and the CFO sides.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

The conclusion

I think that MMP is in a solid position regarding its operational performance and its ability to pay its creditors. On the other hand, the company's DCR declined below 1.0 in the past quarter. However, I think that this is on a one-time event. Therefore, I think that MMP is a company worth considering for income investing.

