Amarin: The Patent Issue And Why It Doesn't Matter

Our previous article on Amarin (AMRN) discussed the circumstantial material surrounding the petition from Stephen Giardino asking the FDA to remove Vascepa from the Orange Book because of the invalidity of a key patent. We produced information that possibly shows Mr. Giardino's alleged pattern of inveighing against healthcare stocks in a manner that the court judged as "lack of subject matter jurisdiction on facts like those alleged in this case," or "as frivolous because the allegations were fanciful, fantastic, and delusional," and cases were even dismissed because of a "failure to pay the filing fee or file a motion to proceed in forma pauperis."

By Mr. Giardino's own admission, he possesses neither the legal nor the medical expertise - in terms of academic degrees and such - to produce expert comments on the matter. However, he has done so, and I must say, in a manner that certainly shows that he had very expert help.

Despite the question of who actually wrote this material, honest enquiry requires that we pay adequate attention to the actual issue that has been raised in, I must acknowledge, a sophisticated-looking set of documents. These are listed below:

The clearest statement is available from the FDA petition, so that is what we will focus on here. No Seeking Alpha author has thoroughly addressed the patent issues raised by Mr. Giardino, therefore, it is imperative that we do.

The action they have requested is that the FDA remove Vascepa's US Patent No. 8,188,146 (the '146 patent) from the Orange Book. They say this patent is improperly listed there.

What the petition principally claims are the following:

Argument 1

That the patent tries to distinguish its product from prior art by claiming that its claimed product does not contain DHA. However, there is no technology available to actually be able to do remove DHA completely; therefore, this claim is an abstract idea. Patents based on claims of "impossible technology" are invalid via the "lack of enablement" rule.

"However, it is impossible to remove and/or prove to have removed absolutely all DHA from a batch of crude fish oil by any procedures currently known to man (and especially not ca. 1999-the priority date year of the '146 patent). Methodologies are only so sensitive to detection, and whereas 0.05% of DHA may be detectable, some smaller amount eventually won't be, even though it is still present in the compound. "Containing no DHA" is, therefore, an abstract idea, and for all intents and purposes, impossible to achieve or prove."

Argument 2

The other argument it makes is that a) this patent is a method of use patent that describes how Vascepa could be used for CNS diseases, which was historically the target indication for it, and b) it does not mention anything at all about hypertriglyceridemia. Therefore, it should not be included in the Orange Book because the current indication is hypertriglyceridemia, not CNS diseases.

Now, the reason for this attack on the '146 patent is that it is the original and the oldest of the Amarin/Vascepa patents. It was filed in 1999 and is set to expire in 2020. All other patents were filed in 2009 and will expire in 2030. I looked through the Orange Book and found that there are 24 patents listed against Vascepa. The '146 patent is at the top. All others are either called "Stable pharmaceutical composition and methods of using same" or "Methods of treating hypertriglyceridemia." There is one called "Methods for lowering triglycerides without raising LDL-C levels in a subject on concomitant statin therapy." These are all method of use patents and are assailable by ANDAs. Only the '146 patent is a purported composition of matter patent and hence the attack on this patent. However, on further research, the '554 patent is also a composition patent. (Thanks to AMP Biotech Research for this).

I think that Argument 1 should be dismissed out of hand by the FDA because whether a patent is invalid or not is not its jurisdiction. That is the USPTO's, and then the courts', job. Even so, we should consider its merits. As to Argument 2, Mr. Giardino (or his expert) sums it up at the end:

Thus, the '146 patent is (A) by Amarin's omission to include it in current proceedings, not defensible; (B) asserts unapproved methods of use only; (C) states within its specification that EPA-E is not being claimed to be used for hypertriglyceridemia in this patent, even though that is the only FDA-approved use for icosapent ethyl; (D) states in its specification the composition of matter upon which the application relies is known and the intellectual property of another (Mochida); and (E) claims a composition that is impossible to make (>90% EPA with 0% DHA), and is materially different from that which is marketed and sold under the brand name "Vascepa" (which contains low amounts of DHA). For these reasons, we conclude that it has no place in the FDA's Orange Book and should be removed from being listing therein.

Counter to the enablement rule

The enablement rule details can be found here - you can see how complicated they are, requiring court intervention. Giardino's argument can be countered by a statement like the following - "Naturally, for unstable and transitory chemical intermediates, the "how to make" requirement does not require that the applicant teach how to make the claimed product in stable, permanent or isolatable form. In re Breslow, 616 F.2d 516, 521, 205 USPQ 221, 226 (CCPA 1980)."

It could be argued that absolutely removing DHA from the mix is the goal of the experiment, but that removal is not a peak but a range, of values, and achieving any number within that range is enough to produce the benefits necessary for approving Vascepa for the indication. There is 100% pure EPA in Vascepa, but it is mixed with about 2-3% DHA, and per the description here, it does not need to be made in an isolatable form because, for the first time, the REDUCE-IT trial has demonstrated the wonderful benefit the drug has on CV risks, reducing it by over 25%. Admittedly, this is convoluted argument; and our aim is just that, to show that the entire effort is complicated and is not going to be resolved by the FDA in 2 months, who do not have jurisdiction anyway. The FDA will definitely approve Vascepa, and ask the petitioner and their supporting parties, whoever they are, to go to the courts to invalidate the patent. That will take years, and since this is merely invalidation nor infringement, Amarin will not be liable to anyone for revenues acquired while any court case goes on.

Also note that the '146 patent anyway expires in 2020, so the NCE exclusivity is the only benefit we derive from its inclusion in the Orange Book. But that benefit is not based on this one patent alone.

Counter to the second argument

Part of the second argument follows from the first one, so we can ignore that part. Another part says that the '146 patent talked about CNS diseases, while the drug is currently targeting TGL, therefore, it cannot be added to the Orange Book based on the '146 patent. However, as we said, there are 23 other patent supporting the inclusion, and almost all of them discuss the TGL aspect of Vascepa. Therefore, it is moot to take just one patent and argue against Orange Book inclusion. It is the whole set of patents, not just that single one, that does the job. And Mr. Giardino's petition has nothing against the others, therefore, it should not be entertained.

Conclusion

Eerily, the petitioner says the following - "The highly burdened FDA relies on penalty of perjury laws the applicant is bound by, preserving resources for more important matters, such as the review of new drug applications."

This appears to be a statement that shows an intention to do exactly what it warns against. Amarin has fallen to $18 levels lately, not because of this petition, as Seeking Alpha would have us believe, but because of the secondary offering. This patent issue has been around for a while, and it didn't make a difference. The offering did. However, we should be aware that the funds are needed to support the company's future efforts, and the offering was done at a time when the stock was doing very well and there were/are good news for the company. Therefore, I believe with the PDUFA September, the stock will recover solidly from here, presenting nothing but a buy opportunity to investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.