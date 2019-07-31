Extraction Oil & Gas: A Strong Prospect To Consider

One of the least-covered oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms I have ever seen, especially relative to size, is Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG). With a market cap exceeding $700 million, it's far larger than some other firms that attract far more attention, but the reason behind this escapes me. For the value investor in me, however, this presents an exciting opportunity, because, oftentimes, the firms rarely or never looked at provide investors with the greatest prospects. Such is the case here, I believe, with Extraction. Based on my assessment of the firm, it seems to offer investors strong upside, and this is completely ignoring another line of business that could deliver to it and its shareholders significant value over the next couple of years.

Setting the stage for cash flow

Before I get into the cash flow picture facing Extraction, I must touch upon how I designed my model for the firm. First and foremost, as has been the case with other companies I've performed deep-dives on, I relied heavily on management's own guidance. What guidance has been provided can be seen in the image below.

While management's guidance is significant for shareholders to rely on, it's not the only thing investors should focus on. This is because, for almost every single player in this space, certain cost and/or other items are left out of the equation, without which you cannot hope to get a good idea regarding cash flow moving forward. That is why, after reviewing Extraction's historical financial filings, I was able to create the table below, which serves to touch upon certain assumptions that management did not address, for one reason or another, in their guidance for the business.

Before we move on from here, there are some topics that warrant further discussion. The first of these relates to growth expectations. Management has said that output this year will be around 32.94 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). This will represent an increase in production totaling 18.7%. While it may be tempting to assume that this kind of growth rate will continue, it's important to keep in mind that capex in 2018 was $776.1 million, while, this year, it will be, at the mid-point, $630 million. Not only is capex declining, but with higher output, it will be more costly to keep existing production in play. Because of this, I have decided to operate off of two different scenarios for my analysis: one where output grows at a rate of just 5% per annum, and another where it grows at a rate of 10% per annum. I don't see either of these as being unrealistic (especially over the next two or three years), but investors who want to be extra safe should consider the slower-growing scenario.

Growth is incredibly important for the purposes of this deep dive, but it's not the only really important factor. You see, unlike most of its smaller peers, but very much like many of its larger ones, Extraction has ambitions in the midstream space. Today, the company fully owns a midstream operator that's in the process of completing its platform. Extraction has been able to accomplish this by taking on a perpetual preferred equity partner, GSO Capital Partners. In another article, I intend to talk more about this venture, but the bottom line is that, with over 115 miles of pipeline included in the work, the midstream company, known as Elevation Midstream, will likely be worth many hundreds of millions of dollars, at worst, to Extraction and its shareholders. Since liabilities associated with Elevation are non-recourse, and since the firm has enough cash on hand for the foreseeable future, I have decided to remove any estimate of value that Elevation might have for Extraction.

Cash flow looks solid

*Created by Author

On the whole, so long as output continues to grow, cash flow for Extraction looks quite nice. In the table above, for instance, you can see a table that illustrates financial metrics ranging from revenue all the way through free cash flow for the company for 2019 through 2023. This model assumes output growth in perpetuity of 5% per annum. This year, Extraction should see cash outflows of about $6.7 million, but next year, this should change to an inflow of $59.9 million. By 2023, free cash flow should be at least $178.3 million, which is quite high for a firm whose market cap (including preferred conversions) is $716.58 million.

*Created by Author

Should output expand at a faster rate of 10% per annum, the picture looks even better for Extraction and its shareholders. In the table above, for instance, you can see that free cash flow in 2020, under this more liberal scenario, would come out to around $96.48 million, or nearly double the 5% growth rate's figure. By 2023, if output does grow at 10% per annum, free cash flow should total $360.27 million.

*Created by Author

Free cash flow is great to look at, but it's not the only metric investors should be relying on. In the table above, for instance, you can see, for the same five-year period, EBITDA and operating cash flow set beside free cash flow in a world where output expands at 5% per annum. EBITDA this year, according to my model, should be around $710.88 million. This should rise to $777.45 million next year before eventually climbing to $895.86 million by 2023. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, should rise from $621.47 million this year to $806.48 million by the end of the forecast period.

*Created by Author

As can be expected, a faster production growth rate yields higher assumed EBITDA and operating cash flow. In the table above, you can see that the 10% growth scenario points toward $814.06 million next year for EBITDA. This should grow to eventually hit $1.08 billion by 2023. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, should be around $724.65 million next year. By the end of the forecast period, it seems as though this should jump to around $988.45 million if my calculations are accurate.

Setting the stage for valuation

*Created by Author

At this point, we have a pretty good idea that the cash flow picture for Extraction should be attractive moving forward, but before we jump into valuing the firm, we should discuss how it is we will value it. For starters, I will compare the firm's financial metrics relative to its market capitalization (the value of all outstanding stock), but that's not the only way to measure the firm. Investors must also look at the EV (enterprise value) of the company, which is the sum of its market cap and net debt. In the table above, you can see calculations for all of these items for Extraction.

*Created by Author

Taking the company's 2019 figures, I decided to create the next table above. In it, you can see various ways of valuing Extraction, including on an EV/EBITDA basis and on a market cap/operating cash flow basis. On an EV/EBITDA basis, the company is going for a multiple of 2.9. This is near the lowest I have seen for most firms in this space, and it's well below the 5 to 6 average for the industry today. In a healthy industry, where investor pessimism retreats to normal levels, a healthy company with relatively low leverage, positive free cash flow, and exhibiting decent growth could warrant a multiple of 10 or higher. On a market cap/operating cash flow basis, the firm is even cheaper, with shares going for a multiple of just 1.

*Created by Author

In the table above, I performed the same analysis for 2020 under the 5% growth scenario, while in the table below, I did the same but for the 10% growth scenario for next year. Under both of these scenarios, the financial picture for Extraction gets even better, both when it comes down to an EV/EBITDA basis and when it comes down to a market cap/operating cash flow basis.

*Created by Author

One thing that can warrant a low trading multiple like this is high leverage. Generally speaking, a net debt/EBITDA multiple of 2 or lower is preferred, but a reading of 2 to 3 should be fine, while a reading of 3 to 4 signals the company can very likely survive but that management should begin to focus more on leverage improvement. Any reading north of 4 should be approached cautiously. Thankfully, for shareholders in Extraction, the table below, which looks at the net leverage ratio for this year as well as for both scenarios for next year, shows a reading of between 1.61 and 1.84. This implies that management can use additional debt if it so desires but that the firm is in a nice spot.

*Created by Author

Shares have robust upside

*Created by Author

At this point, we now have an estimate of where shares stand compared to the industry as a whole, but this doesn't tell us what kind of upside investors might anticipate moving forward. To get some answer here, I decided to create the table above. In it, you can see a range of hypothetical EV/EBITDA multiples, the implied share price should the company trade at those multiples, and the upside from the $4.11 per unit that the company is going for, as I type this. As an example, if Extraction were to trade at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4, shares would be worth about $8.79, or about 114% higher than where they are now. At a multiple of only 5, upside would be 213.2%, while a multiple of 10 would imply upside of 709.2%. All of this considers the 2019 figures hold.

*Created by Author

In the next table, illustrated above, you can see the market cap/operating cash flow, and market cap/free cash flow. The purpose of these points is to correspond with the prior table and to point out if there are any major inconsistencies in value between taking debt into consideration and not taking it. Given that the market cap/operating cash flow metric is always under 10, I don't see anything amiss here.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

In the next two tables above, I performed the same analysis, except using 2020's figures and (first) the 5% growth rate, followed (second) by the 10% growth rate. Under each point shown, upside looks really attractive for shareholders and prospective shareholders like. In the two tables below, meanwhile, I looked at the market cap/operating cash flow and the market cap/free cash flow multiples of the firm. On the whole, these four tables illustrate that Extraction appears to be an incredibly cheap company with strong upside potential even at multiples that many should consider conservative.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on my analysis, I can say that Extraction appears to be one of the most attractive oil and gas prospects I have seen in a while. Not only are shares cheap, the company should start generating free cash flow next year if oil averages $60 per barrel and natural gas averages $2.50 per Mcf. No growth beyond 2020 would still indicate a company with robust prospects for shareholders, but continued growth makes this an even stronger case. Leverage is perfectly fine where it is and could even be higher if management wants to borrow in order to grow, but this shouldn't be a necessity in order for the business to fare well in the long run. While I'm not sure if I would count Extraction as the single best prospect I have seen, it's certainly on the list, and all of this excludes whatever value might be derived from its midstream ambitions. That endeavor will likely add several hundred million dollars in value to the firm, but that's a topic for a different time.

