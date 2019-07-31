Tesla: Here's A Problem

Last week wasn't exactly a spectacular one for Tesla (TSLA) as the company announced disappointing revenues and earnings on its Q2 report. Record deliveries didn't mean much in the end, and yet the second half of the year is supposed to be even stronger. With July coming to a close, there are some major questions that need to be asked.

The first thing to think about is with regard to deliveries. In the United States, the Federal tax credit halved again in July, which appears to have provided another headwind to sales. From a variety of sources, it appears that July Model 3 deliveries could be as low as 5,000 units, as this month's numbers seem to be trailing those from April as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Mark Johnston on Twitter, seen here)

As a reminder, InsideEvs estimated in its monthly scorecard a little over 10,000 US Model 3 sales in April, so that's the sequential comparison number to watch. We also have data from three countries in Europe, which through the 30th of July had 961 Model 3 units registered vs. 1,236 over the same time in April. That gets me to perhaps an interesting change in sentiment from management over the past couple of weeks, detailed below:

July 3 press release: Orders generated during the quarter exceeded our deliveries, thus we are entering Q3 with an increase in our order backlog. We believe we are well positioned to continue growing total production and deliveries in Q3. July 24 investor letter: We are working to increase our deliveries sequentially and annually, with some expected fluctuations from seasonality. This is consistent with our previous guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 vehicle deliveries this year.

It definitely seems like there's less confidence in Q3 setting a new record now than earlier in the month. Should we get some weak delivery estimates for July the demand constrained narrative will only increase. Now I know that Tesla bulls will talk about new markets being tapped, like right hand drive in the UK, but that boost this quarter comes with a problem too, as the British Pound has weakened a bit vs. the dollar so far in Q3, seen below. This will put a dent into average selling prices and margins in the end.

(Source: cnbc.com)

With last week's earnings report in the rearview mirror, Monday provided an expanded look into the company's situation with the 10-Q filing having been published. There usually are some good finds out there, like fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Anton Wahlman discussing the lack of a manufacturing license in China. With Tesla supposed to start Model 3 production in Shanghai in the coming months, that would seem very important.

Another curious item from the filing is that the company extended the term loan that was due in June for another six months to December of this year. This was a debt from SolarCity that was originally due back in December 2018, but has been extended multiple times. With a balance of just $162 million, it seems odd that a company that has been boasting it has a cash balance of $5 billion would keep paying roughly 6% interest on a debt that it could so easily pay off. It's not like Tesla is earning anywhere close to that on its cash.

As for the rest of 2019, we are about to witness something that investors in Tesla are not used to - revenue declines. Currently, the street is expecting for both Q3 and Q4 of this year to have lower revenues than their prior year counterparts. This is due to a combination of significant lower Model S/X sales, much lower solar installations, and declining Model 3 average selling prices. As the chart below shows, hopes for a profit this year, even on a non-GAAP basis, have quickly faded.

(Source: Yahoo Finance estimates page linked above)

In the end, there are a number of questions surrounding Tesla that could use some further examination. The first one is with regard to Q3 demand levels, and we'll get some more clues on that in the coming days as July estimates flood in. So far, things aren't looking too good, and management appeared more conservative at the earnings report than three weeks earlier. The 10-Q also brought up some things like why isn't there a manufacturing license in China yet and why does Tesla keep extending a small term loan with a high interest rate? Even with shares up Monday, they are still down big from their pre-earnings levels and currently sit just around the latest capital raise price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.