NII Holdings: A Simple, Quick, Low-Risk Liquidation With A Possible IRR Over 130%

Company Overview

NII Holdings Inc. (“NIHD” or “the Company”) is a wireless services company that provided mobile voice and data and sold handsets and accessories in many countries in Latin America before selling its assets in most of the countries in which it operated. Its only remaining operating assets are in Brazil and it has a definitive, signed cash deal to sell that subsidiary to a competitor. NIHD plans to liquidate once the deal closes since it will be all cash (with some of that cash in various escrow accounts) with very few remaining liabilities. In late June, shareholders voted to approve the sale and the dissolution of the Company. Management has stated that they expect to close the sale in 2019 with a target close date of late August and then an initial distribution and a declaration of dissolution would follow shortly thereafter. The Brazilian unit is 30% owned by Access Industries (“AI Brazil”) so they will receive 30% of the proceeds after they get paid $2mm for their preferred dividends. NIHD declared and emerged from bankruptcy in 2015 having eliminated a substantial amount of debt.

Investment Thesis

This is a fairly simple liquidation which is partly a merger arb situation. While the full liquidation could take up to 3-4 years, the fact that the largest distribution will be paid in just a few months’ time takes most of the risk out of it and makes for some very large IRRs. We expect positive catalysts to include approval by the Brazilian regulator and anti-trust authorities, a settlement with convertible bondholders, announcement of deal close and declaration of the first distribution. Once the dissolution and delisting announcement takes places though, we expect a selloff which could make for another bite at the apple for those willing to hold through the liquidation and collect some outsized returns. Based on management’s published ranges for total recovery and the initial distribution and using the dates when they will legally be allowed to make distributions gives a loss of ~12% on the low end and IRRs up to 130% on the high end using round numbers. Even if the Company only distributes $2 in total to shareholders, you could still earn an IRR of 17% on the low end and 43% on the high end depending on how front-end loaded the distributions are. Total upside is 5x the total downside which makes for a very lopsided risk/return ratio.

Situation Overview

On March 18, 2019, NIHD announced that they had come to an agreement with America Movil SAB de C.V. (“AMX”) on a sale of their Brazilian unit. This deal came after a multi-year process of shopping the company ever since their bankruptcy. There was only one other party out of dozens contacted which was willing to pay about the same price that AMX agreed to but they never made a formal offer. The price AMX is paying is much lower than where the stock had been trading prior to the announcement. Investors had thought that there was a lot of value in NIHD’s Brazil spectrum in the 800 Mhz band but it was not highly valued by competitors since it was in a different frequency than what will be used in the US for 5G, making it tough to get device makers to retool for the Brazilian market. NIHD was also the smallest out of the 5 players in Brazil with only 3.2mm subscribers versus the 39-73mm that each of their competitors have. AMX is basically tied for 2nd place with 56mm.

The fact that NIHD is so small and AMX still won’t be close to the largest after the purchase makes approval by Brazil’s regulators almost a sure thing. Other than customary conditions, reps and warranties that NIHD should have no problem meeting, the approval by regulators is what the Company is waiting on to close the deal. ANATEL is the telecom regulator and with increased spectrum ownership limits, they should have no objection to the deal. Brazil’s anti-trust regulators CADE are the second body which needs to sign off on it and due to NIHD’s size and lack of competitiveness and profit, there should be no doubt that anti-trust will not be a hurdle either.

The deal is for AMX to buy the Luxembourg holding company of the Brazilian subsidiary for $905mm on a debt-free cash-free basis. This means that NIHD will have to use those proceeds to pay off the net debt of the subsidiary. All contracts, trade debt, contingent liabilities and leases including the $69mm capital lease will be assumed by AMX. NIHD estimates there will be $533mm of subsidiary net debt at closing resulting in $421mm in proceeds to be split among AI Brazil and NIHD after adjustments. AI Brazil will receive 30% of these proceeds after they get paid their $2mm return for their preferred shares. NIHD will receive the rest which they will use to pay off their $115mm in convertible debt (“converts”), pay transaction costs, fund the winddown and pay off any holding company liabilities. NIHD estimates a range of recovery of $1.54-2.70 with the most recent estimate of their base case at $2.47 (down from $2.59 at deal announcement). NIHD has estimated the first distribution at deal close would be between $1.00-1.50.

NIHD has about 43.3% of its debt in Brazilian reals or about BRL 1.02B. Since they are getting a fixed amount of dollars from AMX, any depreciation of the real against the dollar means less dollars they will need to pay that debt back. This is partially (about one third) offset by the capex and working capital adjustments they will be reimbursed for. The Company estimates for every 1% depreciation in the real, it will add 2 cents to shareholders’ recovery. The real has been about flat since the transaction was announced and down less than 1% from management’s assumption FX rate of 3.76.

Management also estimates that every month beyond August that the deal hasn’t closed will cost shareholders 1.5 cents, which gives investors a sense of cash burn until then. On an LTM basis, NIHD burned about $47mm not including capex or working capital which works out to about 3.8 cents per share per month. Annualizing the most recent quarter but removing the $11mm benefit from tax credits, they would have burned about $72mm over the year or about 6 cents per month. Based on management’s projections for the year, they seem to be expecting continued improvement in operating results. In terms of liquidation costs post-sale, we estimate that monthly cash burn will not be above $500k, with the majority of this going to outside legal counsel, because after dissolution the only employees left will be the CFO and GC who will be working out of a small office. NIHD parent company balance sheet only has about $3.3mm in trade debt as of the end of 2018 as well as other long-term liabilities that are not expected to have to be paid or will be paid in the ordinary course of business. These phantom liabilities include the option value of the convert, withholding taxes, accrued interest on equipment financing and accrued lease termination and restructuring charges.

As part of the deal, $30mm of the proceeds will be put in escrow to indemnify AMX mainly for tax claims in Brazil. The Company estimates that they could potentially be exposed to over $900 mm in tax claims if taken at face value but they think it is not probable that they will face any liability for them. Governments have a habit of making huge claims for taxes while assuming nothing in the company’s favor and then a court strikes the claims down or they settle for pennies on the dollar when the evidence is presented to them. This escrow account has an 18 month life, at the end of which time if there are no claims, it will be released to NIHD and provide 29.5 cents per share in distributions to shareholders in the upside case of no claims. We assume they recover 0 from this in our low case and 15 cents in our base case.

NIHD has a similar escrow account outstanding as a result of the sale of their Mexican operations to Cingular/AT&T in 2015. The balance of that account is currently $106.1mm. The Mexican tax authorities had asserted claims of $72.4mm against NIHD for income taxes in 2010 and 2011. The tax liability was later decided to be only $4mm which NIHD paid from the escrow account. Cingular refused to release the $68.3mm balance from escrow though so NIHD initiated an adversarial proceeding in bankruptcy court in February. We expect the bankruptcy court to decide this matter in NIHD’s favor and release those funds for payment to shareholders at some point this year or early next year. The remaining $37.8mm is related to tax audits for 2011-2014 for which NIHD has received assessments of $12.2mm which they are appealing. NIHD has accrued $7.7mm in probable liability for these audits. The 2013 audit was recently finalized and NIHD was determined to have a $1.1mm liability. NIHD is responsible for indemnifying Cingular for these taxes including new claims for audits up to 2015, potentially for more than the value of the escrow account, but based on the outcomes so far, it is likely that NIHD recovers the majority of this escrow account. They also have $179mm in judicial deposits and $49mm in cash collateral to cover many of these contingencies. If the accrued tax contingencies increase above $15.8mm before the sale close, NIHD will owe the balance to AMX. As a result of a settlement between NIHD and AI Brazil, AI Brazil will receive the first $10mm of recovery from this escrow account and then 6% of anything above that. Assuming AI Brazil thought this was a better outcome than their original 30% share, they think that NIHD will recover slightly less than $40mm from this account which we use as our low estimate. Assuming NIHD pays $13.3mm for the remaining audits, this escrow account could be worth $77.8mm or 77 cents per share to shareholders which we use as our high estimate. The company’s March presentation gives an estimate of $75mm as their base case while we assume for the sake of conservatism in our base case that they only recover the funds from the 2010 & 2011 audits which is about an average of our high and low estimates at $54.8mm.

The deal itself is fairly beneficial to NIHD. The material adverse change clause is very tight with even a regulatory change or large shortfall in business performance not enough to trigger the MAC. The only indemnity is for fundamental reps and warranties and taxes that are asserted in the 18 months following the deal close. NIHD is required to pay a $25mm break up fee if there is a superior proposal but we see little chance of that happening. The deal must close by 3/31/20 unless extended but there are not a lot of outs besides that. NIHD is also compensated for any rise in working capital and their capex spend from 3/1/19 until the deal close subject to a cap (NIHD has said capex will be only slightly higher than last year- so around $70mm). Working capital was negative $28.5mm on 3/1/19 so investors can calculate how much of cash burn will be reimbursed when NIHD reports Q2 earnings. NIHD estimates that this will save them $49mm through August which coupled with the fact that their $69mm in capital leases will be assumed by AMX along with all the other contingent liabilities makes this a very clean liquidation. Therefore, NIHD will only suffer if they burn cash through losses until the close. If the deal does break, the stock will probably not collapse due to the fact that business performance has been improving with subscribers and revenue growing again and EBITDA going positive in recent quarters. In addition, NIHD has over $200mm in VAT credits which have been bolstering margins but according to the deal they cannot use unless the deal breaks. In the proxy, management published their projections through 2022. EBITDA in 2019 is projected to go up 440% to $270mm and then triple again by 2022 to over $760mm. At these levels of EBITDA which probably few analysts were expecting, the Company would be hugely cash flow positive (probably over $400mm in FCF) and the stock would be up multiples of what it is now due to the huge dividends it could pay. They will also be able to use their billions of dollars of NOLs which could have some value outside of a deal. They could possibly sell the corporate shell itself in the dissolution since $1.4B in US NOLs will not travel with the deal (although they are limited in use to $40mm per year and expire by 2037 making some of them useless).

Another issue which must be dealt with is the $115mm of 4.25% convertible notes issued in 2018 and maturing 8/15/23. While there is no make-whole provision in the indenture, it does require the entire principal and interest until maturity be put in an escrow account if the Company were to sell their assets and used to defease the bonds. The converts mature in about 4 years from now which implies that 17 bond points or $19.5mm would go into escrow at deal close if NIHD cannot come to a settlement with the converts before then. The typical make-whole valuation of T+50 bps would only imply a bond price of 107.3 and we don’t think NIHD would settle for more than half that difference so about 3.75 pts or $4.3mm. In the worst case they could pay 6.5 pts or $7.5mm to get AMX to assume the bonds since AMX’s 3 year USD bonds are trading at a little over 70bps to treasuries. They also could file a very quick Chapter 11 or assignment for the benefit of creditors since bondholders would not be entitled to unmatured interest. Depending on how good NIHD’s lawyers are, they may be able to find a loophole in the indenture or manufacture a default which would accelerate the converts so that they could be paid back at par.

Under the Delaware General Corporation Law, in order for creditor claims to be barred after 3 years, shareholders to be protected from any clawback actions by creditors and directors to be protected from personal liability, a corporation must follow certain steps in a dissolution. NIHD could also file and follow a plan but the safe harbor procedures offer more protection and NIHD said they will follow them. After a certificate of dissolution is filed with the state, NIHD must provide notice to creditors and publish an advertisement in newspapers stating the claims bar date. If creditors don’t file a claim within 60 days, their claim is barred. In response to any claims received, NIHD can accept or reject them within 90 days. The creditor must then file suit challenging the rejection within 120 days or their claim will be barred. Then there is a process to estimate and reserve for contingent claims. NIHD can then pay distributions to creditors after 150 days after the last rejection notice is mailed to creditors. This leads us to believe that NIHD will pay a large distribution right after the deal closes then file for dissolution. The next distribution probably wouldn’t be allowed until 300 days after the dissolution is filed. Therefore, we think the next distribution will come about a year after the first one when hopefully the Mexico escrow will be resolved, possibly around 9/30/20. The next distribution could come when the Brazil escrow expires or 3/31/21. The final distribution would come after the expiration of the required dissolution period under Delaware law which would be in 3 years or 9/30/22. These distributions will likely get smaller the further out they are since the majority of assets and liabilities will be paid out and resolved as time goes on. Any significant litigation could delay this timeline but we do not see anything obvious that could do so.

Valuation

Inputting our own estimates of all the different variables into a liquidation analysis gives us higher recoveries than management. We get $1.54 in our low case, $2.38 in our base case and $3.07 in our high case, implying returns of -11%, 37% and 78% respectively. We get weighted average distribution dates from 12/30/19 on the low end and only 9/12/20 on the long end. Using those values we get IRRs from 1% to 344%. We think a good mid-point is in the $2.25-2.75 range with a 6/1/20 weighted average distribution date, which implies IRRs of 36-73%. Nearly any scenario provides a great return though since there is very little downside absent a huge claim out of the blue.

Risks

AMX transaction fails to close

Contingent liabilities come in higher than expected before deal close

Mexico or Brazil escrow is wiped out by tax claims

Litigation draws out the timing of distributions and drains the estate through legal fees and settlements

Cash burn until deal close is higher than expected

Strengthening of the real vs. the dollar before deal close

Disclosure: I am/we are long NIHD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.