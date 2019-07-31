Analysts Are Still Underestimating Alphabet After Beating Earnings

It's hard to argue that Alphabet is at real risk from the Justice Department when many of its services keep another company honest.

After Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) recent earnings, the praise from analysts was nearly unanimous. The stock is up roughly 8% since the report and analysts have increased estimates for this year and next. Even with all the positive vibes surrounding the shares, the reality is, analysts are still being too conservative. If we look at the company's earnings and the potential behind its multiple brands, the stock still seems undervalued.

A negative turned to a positive

It would be difficult to discuss Alphabet without touching on the regulatory risk facing the company. The Justice Department has expressed its intent to investigate the top online platforms for anti-competitive practices. Alphabet's leadership in search and video make the company a target, yet this isn't the first time. In a strange twist, though Alphabet leads multiple industries, the company's business model seems to suggest the Justice Department doesn't have much to go on.

First, the Alphabet's management seems to know the regulatory risk and is focused instead on moving its products forward. The CEO Sundar Pichai said on the conference call, "On the regulatory question, we understand that there will be scrutiny. We will engage constructively. It's not new to us." He further clarified the company's focus is on the future by saying, "For me, it's important that we stay focused on building helpful products for users."

Second, if we look at several of Alphabet's biggest services, it's going to be near impossible for the Justice Department to say that consumers are being harmed or that there aren't other viable choices. Looking at Google Docs, consumers are being given the ability to create and save documents just like in Microsoft Office (NASDAQ:MSFT) at no charge. Office 365 would normally cost consumers $99.99 per year, and speaking from experience, there are few real differences in functionality between the two suites. Beyond Office, there are a handful of office-related options on mobile, plus OpenOffice is a completely free option on computers as well. In this fight, arguably Microsoft Office is the leader and Google Docs is part of the competition that keeps Office from being a monopoly.

Google Photos is up next and arguing customer harm is equally difficult in this case as well. The service is free, allows customers to save an unlimited number of photos and works on PC and mobile. Competition here comes predictably from Microsoft again as well as Amazon Photos (NASDAQ:AMZN). With three large competitors, plus many other smaller players, and no cost involved, what is the argument for government intervention?

Many people would think that YouTube is a big problem for Alphabet given its massive market share. However, the proliferation of video on different platforms prevents YouTube from being a real monopoly. One of the arguments Alphabet can make is when it comes to video game streams, Amazon's Twitch is king. According to a report from early this year, a few statistics jump out. In 2018, 560 billion minutes were viewed on Twitch, which represented a 58% increase in the prior year. Second, Twitch users watch 95 minutes per day on average. Third, the site has been ranked number one in the video game category.

Outside of video game streaming, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) did Google a favor by creating Facebook Watch as a competitor to YouTube. As we can see, multiple services that seem like category killers might be keeping another competitor honest. Given these factors and the fact that Alphabet has played this ballgame before, investors could take this as a net positive.

Tripling down on the cloud

To most investors, Amazon and Microsoft are in a two-person race for the cloud business. As of the first quarter of 2019, Amazon Web Services was the clear leader in cloud revenue. Neither Microsoft nor Google breaks out their cloud sales, yet Google may be generating nearly 50% less in cloud sales than Microsoft. The third-place competitor is Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Google finds itself in fourth place. On the one hand, Google's position may seem like a negative, yet the company isn't sitting still. In fact, the company is pushing forward and seems intent on making this a much closer race.

(Source: Amazon vs Azure vs Google cloud market share)

First, the company's cloud business is included in "Google Other," which last quarter increased revenue by nearly 40% annually and represented 16% of the company's total revenue. This growth rate sounds impressive yet may not represent Google's cloud growth. According to Gartner, Google's cloud sales increased by 60% annually. Alphabet management was very clear on its focus, and multiple times its CFO Ruth Porat gave investors additional details about its cloud business. She said, "our results were driven by ongoing strength in mobile search, in particular, as well as YouTube and Cloud."

Looking forward, Alphabet is putting its money where its mouth is as well. The cloud business achieved an "annual revenue run rate of over $8 billion." In response to this growth, the company said it is looking to, "triple our sales force over the next few years," and it also, "broke ground on three new data centers." Investors in Alphabet see Search and YouTube as the two main reasons to buy the shares. However, tripling up on salespeople for the cloud business, and opening new data centers, argues this isn't just a hobby for the company. If Alphabet can continue growing this business at its present pace, Cloud could be the secret sauce to the company's future growth.

Today and tomorrow

If we look at where Alphabet is valued even after the recent pop, the shares currently carry a forward P/E of just under 26. On the surface, it seems like it could be overvalued as five-year annual EPS growth estimates sit at just over 10%. Even for successful tech companies, a PEG of more than 2.5 is a little rich. However, it seems possible that analysts are underestimating Alphabet's ability to turn revenue growth into EPS growth.

Looking at some of the company's highlights from the conference call suggest the future may turn out better than some expect. In the smartphone arena, Alphabet may never reach the level of success that Apple or Samsung enjoy, yet its new Pixel hardware seems to be well received. The company said, "With the launch of Pixel 3a in May, overall Pixel unit sales in Q2 grew more than 2x year-over-year." Though it's a small piece of the puzzle, outperformance in handset sales suggests Alphabet has a formula for growth where others are struggling.

(Source: Google Store - Pixel 3a)

One of the company's biggest Other Bets is Waymo which, "announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Renault and Nissan to explore driverless mobility services for passengers and deliveries in France and Japan." Though this is just a start, it shows this "Bet" may be able to strike similar deals for other countries around the world.

Few investors are surprised when Google's Search business does well. Even less are shocked when YouTube reports growth. However, from Cloud to Pixel to Waymo, Alphabet is showing it has more than a few tricks up its sleeve. With this as a backdrop, let's go back to why I believe analysts are missing the company's earnings potential.

Analysts are calling for 2019 annual revenue growth of 18.4% and 17.4% in 2020. Just as a point of comparison, the company just reported 19% annual revenue growth, so these figures seem reasonable. In the current quarter, 19% revenue growth turned into nearly 21% EPS growth. In addition, Alphabet beat earnings expectations in three of the last four quarters by an average of nearly 15%. Despite all the coverage of the company, it still outperformed expectations by a significant margin.

Considering all this data, there seems to be a disconnect between what analysts are suggesting for revenue growth versus what they expect from earnings growth. This year an 18.4% increase in revenue is expected to generate just a 9.4% increase in EPS. Next year's 17.4% increase in revenue is expected to produce an EPS increase of 15.1%. Given that Alphabet just generated an almost 21% increase in EPS based on a 19% increase in revenue, it's almost like analysts have their math backward. I understand the first quarter held some challenges, but the trajectory seems to argue analysts are underestimating the company.

I believe Alphabet will turn most of its revenue growth into EPS growth. The company did so in the current quarter, and its newly authorized $25 billion share repurchase program should be a contributing factor as well. In the past, the company's earnings have been lumpy due to fines, tax adjustments, or one-time gains and losses. Moving past these items, and getting down to business as usual, should allow investors a clearer picture of Alphabet's earnings potential.

Investors are willing to pay 26 times earnings for a company that on paper is expected to increase earnings by 10% annually. If Alphabet matches revenue growth to earnings growth, the stock could be significantly undervalued. Though investors and analysts were both impressed by the company's current quarter, estimates for 2019 have only increased by 1.5% compared to where they were 90 days ago. Three months ago, the stock traded for about $1,300 a share. Would-be buyers can still acquire shares roughly $60 cheaper today. Long-term investors should look at this as a decent entry point into a premium growth name and let the analysts continue to play catch up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.