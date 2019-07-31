Achillion's Recent Positive Data Points To A Major Inflection Point Moving Forward

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) had achieved a massive surge in stock price recently. It all started when it had reported positive data from a phase 1 study using its drug ACH-5228. This data was early, but investors were optimistic based on the initial findings of the impressive sustained responses observed in the first study. Even then, Danicopan or ACH-4471 is the first generation factor D inhibitor product that is far more advanced in the clinical process. ACH-5228 is the second generation drug that may end up being more potent. That means this biotech is in good shape, because it has these and many other products in its pipeline. All these prospects make it a solid buy, especially with the massive amount of cash on hand that it has.

Preliminary Data Offers Investors A Lot Of Optimism

The big reason for the rise in stock price last week was the positive data from the phase 1 multiple ascending dose study. This phase 1 study had given ACH-5228 to 43 healthy volunteers. The doses of the drug ranged from the low end of 40 mg all the way to high end of 200 mg twice daily for about 14 days. Not only that, but Achillion even decided that it would implement another single dose cohort of 240 mg. This all makes sense for a phase 1 study, because these initial studies are just looking for the highest level dose that can be used in patients without causing undue toxicity. It was revealed that any dose of ACH-5228 of 120 mg BID (twice daily) or higher achieved near complete and sustained Alternative pathway inhibition with an average value >95%. These Factor D inhibitors are used to treat complement mediated diseases. A couple of complement mediated diseases that Achillion is going after are paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). With solid doses now established, the biotech believes that it can advance ACH-5228 forward towards several of these different diseases. To get the ball rolling, it intends to file an IND to the FDA to begin a phase 2 study by Q4 of 2019. I feel optimistic about this program, but even then Achillion is also pushing for a 3rd generation Factor D inhibitor known as ACH-5548. That means by 2020 it should have 3 different clinical products targeting complement mediated diseases. This improves the shots on goal and reduces investor risk.

Main Focus Is On Schedule

While developing two other Factor D inhibitors is good news (ACH-5228 and ACH-5548), the most important clinical product is Danicopan (ACH-4471). That's because this clinical product is the first generation Factor D inhibitor that is furthest along in the pipeline. Matter of fact, Achillion is on track to begin a phase 3 study for Danicopan in early 2020. Before then, investors can expect phase 2 top-line data for Danicopan + eculizumab combination to treat suboptimal PNH responders to eculizumab. Pending this data to be reported in Q4 of 2019, the biotech believes it will have enough to move forward to initiate a phase 3 study. Such a phase 3 will either use Danicopan along with eculizumab or ravulizumab. Achillion has a good shot at boosting its prospects for its complement product portfolio.

Competitors

The problem is that Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) is a major competitor in this space. It has already received FDA approval for its drug Soliris in both PNH and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). Both of these target indications involve the complement system. To leave nothing to chance, Alexion has even advanced its next-generation C5 complement inhibitor Ultomiris. This drug has been approved for PNH for the time being. That means while Achillion is making substantial progress, even if it gets a drug all the way towards approval, it will still have to fend off Alexion. That wouldn't be so bad if Alexion was the only game in town. The problem is that Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) are also working on developing drugs for the complement system. Apellis is even on track to release results from the phase 3 PEGASUS study using APL-2 in a head to head study against Soliris. It recently completed enrollment for this late-stage study and results are on track to be released by December of 2019.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filings, Achillion Pharmaceuticals has cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $254.1 million as of March 31, 2019. This is a large cushion of cash; however, the biotech has a large pipeline. It anticipates that the cash on hand should be enough to fund its operation for at least the next 12 months from the issuance of the 10-Q SEC filing dated May 9, 2019. The good news is that there is plenty of cash to both initiate the phase 3 study in early 2020 and then advance all other programs. Being that it might start to run out of cash possibly by May of 2020, I would at least anticipate a cash raise in early 2020. Especially, if the phase 2 study using ACH-4471 does well in both 6-month and 12-month proof of concept studies for treating patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). That's because if the data is good enough, then Achillion can meet with the FDA for end of phase 2 meeting in Q4 of 2019. This will determine whether or not the company can move forward towards phase 3 registration studies for patients with C3G. If the FDA allows the company to move forward with such late-stage studies, then it's possible a cash raise may be done earlier than anticipated.

Conclusion

Achillion Pharmaceuticals had made a sharp change in its pipeline several years ago. It used to be heavily focused on developing drugs to treat Hepatitis C. It didn't do so well and then eventually it abandoned its Hepatitis C pipeline after many competitors came out with a cure for the disease. However, since then, it has created a new solid portfolio of products to target the complement system. This is evidenced by ACH-4471 advancing towards a few phase 2 studies and possibly ready for several phase 3 studies. What I like is that while Achillion has its current Factor D inhibitor that is close to phase 3 studies, it has been able to show some impressive preliminary data using its other drug ACH-5228 (second-generation Factor D inhibitor) in a phase 1 study. The risk with this latest data from ACH-5228 is that it is preliminary data and it needs to be explored further in a mid-stage study to confirm the findings. As for risks associated with other parts of the pipeline, there are a few there as well. For instance, even with the 2 proof of concept studies for ACH-4471 in treating patients with C3G, there is no guarantee that the FDA will allow Achillion to go straight to phase 3 studies. It may or may not be forced to run phase 2 studies first before being allowed to the next stages of clinical testing. With everything Achillion has in its pipeline, I believe it is a good buy.

