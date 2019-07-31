RF Industries - Attractive Core Growth + 5G Opportunity

Discontinued operations and windfall 2Q18 masked recent strength causing the stock to remain in obscurity. Over the next two years however, we believe our investment in RFIL will return 2.6x.

The US 5G network buildout is a substantial growth tailwind. Management is strategically positioning RFIL to exploit this opportunity and has guided to a 3-year $100m revenue target.

Its new CEO has organically more than doubled the business in his first full year while maintaining margin discipline and keeping a lid on expenses.

Summary

RFIL is a highly profitable manufacturer of passive components in communications and industrial infrastructure markets. Its new CEO, Robert Dawson, has organically more than doubled the business in his first full year while maintaining margin discipline and keeping a lid on expenses. RFIL's significant revenue growth has continued while its low fixed-cost base drives considerable operating leverage on incremental revenue.

The US 5G network buildout will be a substantial additional growth tailwind for RFIL, and management has strategically positioned RFIL to exploit the opportunity. Management expects that core organic growth, the near-term 5G network buildout opportunity, and a balance sheet that can support tuck-in acquisitions will drive revenue to double again to $100m over the next 3 years.

As a result of discontinued operations and a windfall 2Q18 revenue, RFIL's attractive trajectory has been obscured from the casual observer. As management executes and investors take notice we believe our investment in RFIL will return 2.6x.

The Company

RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) designs and manufactures passive communication components, cable assemblies, jumpers, and wiring harnesses. Its products are used in wireless networks (cell towers, Distributed Antenna Systems) and industrial applications (oilfield technology, aerospace, transportation). The Company operates in two segments:

RF Connector and Cable Assembly (30% of revenue)Based in San Diego, this division designs and manufactures coaxial connector solutions for wireless voice, data, messaging, and location tracking systems. This division carries 1,500+ types of connectors, adapters, tools, and test and measurement kits. Sales in this division ebb and flow with telecom infrastructure build-out.

Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (70% of revenue)This segment consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries. Cables Unlimited is a Corning Cable Systems CAH Connections SM Gold Program partner, authorized to manufacture fiber optic products backed by Corning’s extended warranty. These cables are used industrial and defense applications as well as telecom and wireless markets. Rel-Tec designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation, medical, and military customers. C Enterprises, acquired in April of 2019, is based in Vista California and designs connectivity solutions for telecommunications and data communications distributors.

RFIL’s core infrastructure markets are large and growing. The North American Cable Assembly market is $33b, the Distributed Antenna Market was $7.3b in 2018 growing at an 11% CAGR, and the 5G buildout spend on the infrastructure side is estimated to be $130b by 2024. In particular, the small cell market where RFIL is positioning, is $380m currently expected to grow to $3.5b through 2025; a 37% CAGR.

60% of RFIL’s sales are through distribution in the US and Canada with the balance direct to OEM. Robert Dawson, RFIL’s new CEO, is the former VP of Sales of Tessco Technologies (TESS) and has an intimate understanding of the distribution business, particularly in wireless. Dawson has renewed RFIL’s differentiated value focus on shorter lead times, customization, low field failure rates, competitive pricing, and flexible distribution. The results have been thus far positive.

Stable and Consistently Profitable

RFIL’s balance sheet is among the cleanest we’ve seen in a publicly traded company. Total liabilities are less than $5m, the Company carries no debt, and the Board has declared a consistent dividend for the past 36 consecutive quarters. Given its stable profitability and cash flow we believe RFIL is underleveraged.

The Company has made money every year for the past 20 except 2016 during which the board undertook a significant restructuring plan including a corporate reorganization and a non-cash goodwill writedown. Free cash flow ex-Working capital has also been positive each year since 1999 other than a slight burn in 2016. RFIL’s quality of earnings has been high with cash flow handily outpacing net income on a consistent basis.

Recent Step-Change in the Business

Revenue

Robert Dawson was appointed as CEO of RF Industries in mid-July 2017 and clearly articulated his vision to build a platform for scale and long-term growth. His two initial areas of focus were go-to-market and culture. He addressed these elements through defining the markets they want to participate in, deciding on the best sales channel by market, identifying the internal relationship owner, ensuring the product offering perfectly addresses the opportunity, and deciding the resources needed to win in the market. Further, Dawson was able to leverage the distributor channel efficiently to gain momentum.

Dawson’s actions have resulted in a significant step-change in the business. In his first full year (FY18) revenue grew 118% organically representing more than a doubling year-over-year and 37% higher than any year in company history. This performance is despite a headwind of segment divestitures.

Considerable Operating Leverage

With a low fixed-cost foundation and a limited variable expense component, the overall business experienced considerable operating leverage to the upside in Dawson’s first full year: operating income grew from $200k in 2017 to $7.4m in 2018.

Our analysis suggests that an incremental $1 of revenue both leverages the gross profit line and has a 10¢ variable expense. In 2018 for example, RFIL generated an incremental $27m of sales and $7.2m of EBIT. The implication is a 27% incremental operating margin. As a result, RFIL has quickly become one of the most profitable competitors in the space.

2Q18 Revenue Windfall is Masking Core Growth

Robert Dawson’s first quarter as CEO was 4Q17 and he acted swiftly to energize the business. Early momentum in 2018 was evident in RFIL’s 1Q18 earnings release during which the Company reported a 56% y-y organic increase in revenue and a higher net income in the quarter than the whole of the previous year. These results however, were dwarfed by 2Q18; a quarter in which sales were up nearly 400% and net income increased by 320x. While core growth in the quarter remained strong, RFIL booked and shipped orders for a significant Tier 1 OEM in the telecom space. This revenue not only satisfied in-quarter demand for the new customer, but also filled the channel with inventory to support the ongoing relationship. RFIL developed a long-term relationship with this Tier 1 OEM that continues to order on a quarterly basis.

Repeat orders notwithstanding, Robert Dawson was thoughtful about the tough 2Q18 comparable and communicated to investors that core growth remained strong. 3Q18’s 77% revenue growth and 9x net income growth, however weren’t enough to satisfy investors. Shares fell nearly 30% from a high of $12.20. 4Q18 rounded out the year with a 34% increase in revenue (41% growth excluding sales from the divested business).

Strong momentum continued into the first quarter of 2019 during which RFIL recorded a 34% organic increase in revenue and net income growth of 41% on a year-over-year basis. Given the revenue windfall in 2Q18 however, 2019’s second quarter showed a revenue decline. Again, although Dawson had been thoughtful about the tough comparable and communicated to investors each quarter that it would be a high hurdle, a report of revenue decline in 2Q19 caused the shares to remain at depressed levels. This is despite guidance for a return to growth in 3Q19.

The optics of 2Q19 on a year-over-year basis prevents RFIL from showing up on screens for high-growth companies, and volume has remained depressed. As a result, sell-side research firms have yet to initiate coverage on RFIL although banks have begun inviting management to present at investor conferences. Coupled with RFIL’s openness to acquisitions, we believe this bodes well for future analyst coverage which can often be a catalyst for investor attention and price appreciation.

5G Network Build – Skating to Where the Puck Will Be

RFIL’s attractive business trajectory has – to date – not included a significant contribution from the coming 5G network buildout. 5G is the fifth generation cellular data network technology and holds the promise of up to 100 gigabits per second of data transfer. It will be as much as 100 times faster than 4G LTE, the currently prevailing technology. Carrier and ancillary capex to build the 5G network is measured in the hundreds of $billions and carriers such as AT&T plan to have nationwide mobile 5G coverage by early 2020.

5G networks will be powered by small cells; compact base units that are installed every few hundred feet. These antenna units will offer mobile 5G customers with dependable data services and seamless data handoff. 5G technology will utilize the millimeter wave spectrum which offers higher bandwidth but lower distance ranges. As a result, network “densification” – adding more cell sites – will have to occur. According to PwC, millions of small cells will have to be installed in the coming years in order to make 5G a reality. Zion Market Research expects that the market for small cells will increase 10x in the next six years.

Robert Dawson has been methodically positioning RFIL to exploit the upcoming small cell deployment and he’s been more vocal about the opportunity. The following are his comments from RFIL’s 2Q19 earnings call:

“Our acquisition of C Enterprises during the second quarter gives us a solid fiber optic offering that's scalable and complimentary to the rest of our business. Additionally, we believe we can leverage their manufacturing capabilities to strengthen our small cell product offering to the wireless market, providing an opportunity for future revenue growth as the 5G rollout and the related densification investment starts to gain steam." “So with the coming 5G rollout, and the related spend on densification, we feel we're well positioned for additional growth. It's important to remember that the 5G spend is as much about coverage everywhere as it is speed. And that coverage everywhere idea fits perfectly into our growing DAS product business and the coming small cell waves.” “Yes, I mean, I have a very long expectation for what we're calling 5G, whether that's turning on macro sites, kind of traditional macro tower sites and rooftop sites in more urban areas, or densification at street level, small cell DAS in buildings and other venues, and then you got to hit the rural markets.”

Financials and Valuation

RFIL currently has a $75.7m market value. With $13.9m of cash and no debt, its enterprise value is $61.8m. As we stated above, RFIL’s balance sheet is one of the cleanest we’ve seen in a publicly traded company. Total liabilities are less than $5m, the Company carries no debt, and the board has declared dividends for the past 36 consecutive quarters.

We model full-year 2019 growth despite the significant windfall in 2Q18. Specifically, we model $53.5m of revenue and $7.3m of EBITDA resulting 50¢ EPS and representing 15x earnings. For a business that will have grown earnings at a 412% CAGR over two years, we believe this valuation is attractive.

Moreover, management has guided to a 3-year $100m revenue target. Given the following, I believe this could be conservative:

Current growth trajectory Significant results that Dawson has driven Stability of cash flow that can easily support 1-2 turns of leverage Tuck-in acquisition opportunities 5G small cell opportunity

RFIL did $20.5m of revenue in 2Q18 proving that they could generate an annualized $82m of revenue. My assumption is that the Company was operating likely over capacity during that quarter. As a result, I would expect RFIL to increase its fixed expenses in order to grow the business to $100m. At $100m we’re modeling a 32% gross margin (vs. 37% in 2Q18 at an annualized $82m), $2m of R&D (33% growth from current runrate), $6m of fixed expenses (up from an estimated $3.5m runrate), and 10% variable expense (based on historical analysis). If we assume they use cash and some measure of leverage (assume $10m @ 10% or $1m of interest expense) pretax earnings will be $13m. Implied net income at a 25% tax rate is $9.8m representing 99¢ per share. At 20x earnings, a conservative multiple given the growth, RFIL’s shares would trade at $19.82, representing a 2.6x return from today’s prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RFIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.