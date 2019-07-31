Price And Policy Post-Rate Hike: The Direction(s) For Treasury Bonds

The sharp rise in Treasury bond prices during June is similar to the move before the first Fed cut in 1995.

What should bond investors expect from a policy rate cut? The intuitive answer is “lower yields,” but this does not necessarily follow, as Kathy Jones of Charles Schwab & Co. wrote in a recent analysis. She observes that rate cuts can lead to higher bond yields, depending on recession timing as well as market expectations for growth and inflation.

With an easing move at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting already well-telegraphed in public comments by Fed officials, its effect may be largely priced in. The decline in U.S. yields has occurred against a monetary backdrop that would normally suggest otherwise, wrote Bob Michele, global head of fixed income at JP Morgan, in the Financial Times (FT). He notes that “the money is pouring into the U.S. bond market from overseas,” including negative-yield regimes such as Europe and Japan.

The sharp rise in Treasury bond prices during June, in particular, makes today’s pre-Fed meeting trajectory strikingly similar to the one from 1995. Treasury bond prices fell last summer (represented by the iShares long bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF), lower part of figure) as yields rose when investors worried about inflation coming back in what seemed like a robust economy. Following the Fed’s initial rate cut in 1995, bond prices wobbled but were lower a year later.

Source: Ned Davis Research, BlackRock Inc.

Of course, finding this sort of historical analogue is something of a parlor game for market pseudo-technicians. Economic conditions are much different now than in the mid-1990s, and the comparison remains interesting only if bond prices fall (inversely with a jump in yields) after the upcoming FOMC meeting. Bob Michele’s column points toward the opposite outcome, influenced by de-risking, expanding balance sheets at central banks, and money market funds seeking to lock in longer-term yields.

If instead the bond trajectory follows the average of past instances, with yields remaining about flat for the coming year, the policy implications are still significant. That would mean most of the easing effect of lower yields (especially for long-term borrowers) has already occurred.

The historical average may not be too indicative, considering the wide range of outcomes following past Fed rate cuts. They represent diverging economic paths, from a double-dip recession (1981) to an internet-fueled growth blowoff (1998).

As the graph shows, the answer to the opening question is a classic “It depends.” What it depends on, though, may go beyond the Fed’s next moves. It could be determined more by fiscal than monetary policy - and influenced by actions outside the U.S. Will bond prices move against a backdrop of global slowdown or coordinated stimulus?

A low cost of borrowing should help loosen the budgetary purse strings. Central banks have maintained a stance that “the protracted use of unconventional and experimental measures would provide an effective bridge to more comprehensive measures,” wrote Mohamed A. El-Erian, Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz, in a Project Syndicate article. He questions whether sufficient policy responses – including government spending – will materialize, and even if they do, such activism might erode the effectiveness and autonomy of central banks.

As FT columnist Michael Mackenzie writes, “The machinations of central bankers appear to exert much less of an influence on growth and inflation but, at the same time, they have become a key driver of markets and rises in asset prices.” While central banks may be hoping to pass the baton to other policymaking entities, they still hold the key to market signaling about bond prices and yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.