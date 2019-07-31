Beyond Meat: The Tender Price Of Growth

Buying into growth companies can be an exciting affair, but like almost anything exciting in life, there's a side of danger that comes with the territory. Such is the case, investors are quickly learning, when it comes to food innovator Beyond Meat (BYND). Despite the firm wowing with significant year-over-year growth and forecasting an even better 2019 than previously anticipated, a move made by insiders to monetize their earnings has spooked the markets, making market participants wonder that if the growth story here is as great as they think, why is a meaningful exodus of insider money taking place at this time. In all likelihood, this maneuver does not foretell some end to the firm's fast growth, but it should serve as a wake-up call that, while the company's best days are probably ahead for it fundamentally, a perhaps unrealistic amount of growth has been priced into the firm that the insiders divesting now are making a prudent choice while market speculators are playing a game of the bigger fool.

The trigger down

By all accounts, for a fast-growing, early-stage company, Beyond Meat had about as good a quarter as any firm could ask for. According to management, net revenue for the business came in at $67.25 million. This represents an increase of 287.2% over the $17.37 million in net sales the company reported the same quarter last year. While strong sales occurred pretty much across the board, the strongest growth came from the company's Restaurant and Foodservice operations. During this latest quarter, revenue hit $33.13 million, up 483% year over year, and in the first half of this year, the growth was even stronger with sales rising 486.2%.

Between new offerings and the expansion-through-partnership approach the business has adopted, it's not surprising that growth has been so extraordinary, and it's very likely that this upside will continue for the foreseeable future. After all, according to management, the global meat industry today stands at $1.4 trillion in size. Even after seeing the points of distribution for the company's offerings rise from 28,000 as of the time it filed its documents to go public to 53,000 as of the end of its second quarter, the opportunity to expand further is only just beginning.

It is because of this opportunity that the market likely doesn't care much about the business's inability to earn a profit at this time. In the second quarter, net income totaled -$9.44 million, and in the first half of 2019, this figure has been -$16.09 million while operating cash flow has totaled -$22.37 million. Given the strong growth the company has exhibited, losses and cash outflows this small are actually quite impressive, and so long as top line growth continues to come in strong, investors will be forgiving on this front.

What investors are less likely to tolerate, it seems, are measures by early investors to cash out. This is why, in response to an offering of stock, shares in the business tanked, falling from $222.13 apiece to about $191, as I type this. Given how lofty the share price of Beyond Meat is today, an offering of public stock makes sense, but that's if the firm is offering stock for the purpose of funding additional growth opportunities, not for cashing out early shareholders.

Based on the press release issued, Beyond Meat intends to make available for sale, through a public offering, 3.25 million shares of its stock. Of this, 3 million are being sold by people within the company, and all such proceeds, currently worth an estimated $573 million, will be going to them instead of the business. In addition to those 3 million shares, the sellers are providing underwriters the option to acquire an extra 487,500 shares, with aggregate gross proceeds from all of their available stock coming out to, at current prices, $666.11 million.

The remaining 250,000 shares of stock being offered are being sold by Beyond Meat, with all of those proceeds going to the firm for the purpose of expansion. This should raise gross proceeds for the business, using current prices, of $47.75 million, and given that the company went public at $25 per share (which would have had the same stock valued at only $6.25 million), it seems the decision to sell these units for a capital raise is quite logical. By selling stock currently owned by early investors, however, fear is stoked about the firm's prospects.

The dangers of playing the growth game

If you're lucky enough, or skilled enough, in the growth game, the upside potential is significant, but it comes with significant risks as well. Since going public, shares of Beyond Meat have soared in price, and while diluting shareholders for the purpose of getting additional growth-oriented capital would probably be acceptable, cashing insiders out appears to be a big no-no. The truth behind all of this is that, likely, these early investors see the writing on the wall: while the growth prospects for Beyond Meat are attractive, shares have probably run ahead of themselves to the tune of years' worth of returns.

You see, this year, if all goes according to plan, Beyond Meat is slated to bring in net revenue of $240 million. This is actually $30 million higher than the company's prior guidance released earlier this year, and if I had to bet, by the end of 2019, we will see this guidance increased again. Given the pre-offering price on units outstanding, the market cap of the business came out to $13.37 billion, implying a price/revenue multiple on the firm of 55.7. To put this in perspective, the price/revenue multiple on Tyson Foods (TSN) is only 0.74, while the same multiple for Hormel Foods (HRL) is 2.31. At the end of the day, a wide range for pricing is justifiable based on growth and margins, but even if we were to assume that the innovative nature of the business warrants a significant terminal price/sales multiple of, say, 5, the picture still looks quite scary for shareholders.

At a multiple of 5, which is more than twice what Hormel is trading for and several times the multiple investors can pick up Tyson for, net sales for Beyond Meat would have to come out to $2.67 billion to see shares worth what they are currently trading for. This is more than 11 times the revenue the company should generate this year, and even if sales double every year, the company won't hit this point until sometime in mid-2022. That's a lot of premium to pay for speculative growth, and that assumes the company truly does warrant a hefty premium already compared to some other major food providers who, between now and that time, are likely to find their own answers to this opportunity.

Takeaway

Right now, there's a lot of emotion built up around Beyond Meat, and that's what makes this picture so volatile. On one hand, you have a truly innovative firm with a strong and legitimate growth story, but now on another, you have early investors making what I believe is a well-thought-out decision to benefit from a market that has placed years' worth of expectations onto the firm. In all, the future for Beyond Meat as a company is fundamentally sound, more likely than not, but at a time when even some of its most loyal advocates (its early investors) are cashing out, investors need to understand that this play might, for now at least, have run its course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.