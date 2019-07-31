A Not-So-Successful Tactical Asset Allocation Experiment

While we still ended up with a positive return, our 4-month lookback period was devastated by the recent whipsaws.

However, here's an example of an "experiment" that wasn't quite so successful: the Chemist's Global Rotation Strategy.

However, here's an example of an "experiment" that wasn't quite so successful: the Chemist's Global Rotation Strategy. This strategy was a type of "tactical asset allocation" strategy that involved selecting the two strongest ETFs from a basket of 8 ETFs based on their 4-month trailing total return performances.

Fund Ticker Asset class SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) U.S. large cap equities iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) U.S. small cap equities iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Ex-U.S. developed markets equities iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Emerging markets equities iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Long-term U.S. treasury bonds iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) U.S. investment grade corporate bonds Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC) Commodities basket iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) Cash proxy

However, I have to end coverage of the Global Rotation Strategy after three years due to several reasons.

The first is that it doesn't really match with the theme of our service, which is to seek safe yields from CEF and ETF opportunities using a high-income approach. The funds chosen for the strategy all yield between 1% and 3%, so there wasn't much income potential available.

The second reason is that it wasn't very popular among members, ranking near last in a survey of our features conducted a year ago. Continuing to maintain this feature at the expense of other activities did not seem to be an efficient use of time.

Third, the performance of the strategy was unfortunately sub-par. While the momentum anomaly is a strong one and one that I still believe in, the recent whipsaws caused significant underperformance for our 4-month trailing lookback strategy. We were especially unlucky because both the downturn at the end of the year and the recovery at the start of the year lasted about 4 months each, meaning that our strategy was caught on switching to the wrong kind of asset just as the tide of momentum was changing both times.

I wanted to compare the effect of different lookback periods (1-12 months) on the performance of our 8-ETF basket to see whether we had simply used the wrong timing period during the actual live performance period of our strategy (from June 30, 2016 to June 30, 2019). Using Portfolio Visualizer, we can see that our choice of a 4-month lookback period with its +6.70% return ranked 7th out of the 12 time periods (1 to 12 months), and was slightly under the average of +7.67%.

Moreover, we can see that there is a very large scatter in the returns over the past 3 years depending on which timing period was chosen, with no clear trends. This is in line with other research that has been conducted on momentum strategies:

There is no holy grail to the momentum model. We had chosen the 4-month lookback period because it was one of the best-performing periods in our original backtest (see chart below), but it so happened that the duration of recent whipsaws was nearly perfectly matched to wreck this particular timing period. For example, increasing the lookback period from 4 months to 5 months would have more than doubled the return, from +6.70% to +19.66%.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer, chart from January 2007 to June 2016)

Was this 3-year "experiment" a complete failure? No, I wouldn't say so. While performance has been frustrating, we still ended up with a positive return. Although this pales in comparison with the +48.27% return of SPY over the same time period, remember that the S&P 500 is not the appropriate benchmark for tactical allocation strategies. Instead, it should be something like the actively-managed Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) (+19.64%), which roughly holds all assets in their investible proportions, or the iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) (+19.91%), a passively-managed global stock/bond fund. Yes, our strategy underperformed both of those ETFs also, but so did the four tactical/momentum ETFs that we have previously surveyed some years ago (Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM), SCTO, EFFE, Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (DWAT)). In short, this has been a very difficult time for this type of Tactical Asset Allocation rotation strategy.

Data by YCharts

Am I saying to abandon this type of rotation strategy forever? Not necessarily. This underperformance is the price that sometimes has to be paid for guaranteeing that one will be on the right side of the market during a prolonged bear market - and there eventually will be one, which will be finally the time for these type of tactical/momentum ETFs to shine. Here are my two possible alternative ETF suggestions for those members who wish to still maintain exposure to this type of strategy:

1. Cambria Global Momentum ETF

This actively-managed ETF invests in the top 33% of a target universe of approximately 50 ETFs based on measures of trailing momentum and trend. These ETFs cover a wide universe of assets, ranging from domestic and foreign stocks, bonds, real estate, commodities and currencies. Like our own strategy this month, GMOM is currently deeply invested in the safety of bonds - all of the top 10 holdings are bond ETFs.

This ETF was also the top performing out of the four tactical/rotation ETFs above.

Advantages: A wide ranging investment universe allows GMOM to be invested in the best-performing sectors at all times.

Drawbacks: Susceptible to whipsaws.

2. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

This ETF is a bit different from the tactical asset allocation ETFs above in that it only invests in either the S&P 500 or in T-bills (which are basically like cash).

There are only three possible setups for PTLC. The ETF will be 100% invested in the S&P 500 if the index is above is 200-day SMA for the last five consecutive days. If the index closes below its 200-day SMA for five days, then it switches to 50% S&P 500 and 50% T-bills. If the 200-day SMA closes below its value from five days ago, then it will be 100% in T-bills.

(Source: Pacer ETFs)

We can see that during the sell-off late last year, PTLC did switch out of equities to avoid the crash, but only rejoined the index once the rebound was well underway, causing slight underperformance versus the index again.

Advantages: Less susceptible (but not immune) to whipsaws compared to tactical/momentum ETFs.

Drawbacks: Restriction to S&P 500 means that they will not be able to capture the upside of other markets, including e.g. treasuries which should do very well when the eventual bear market comes.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ), which uses the NASDAQ-100 as the equity benchmark instead of the S&P 500, is also a strong candidate.

Finally, this also serves as an important reminder to members to be very careful with performance backtests. Because of the inherent randomness of financial data, the live performance of a strategy using the "best" parameters from the backtest model can be very different to the backtested performance. As an aside, this is somewhat related to the more well-known survivorship bias mistake, where the historical performance of stocks that have survived (or thrived) until today are used to drawn conclusions about the characteristics of particular selection strategy, even though it would have been nearly impossible for such a strategy to have solely selected winning stocks had it been applied to the pool of available companies that existed at the start of the backtest.

