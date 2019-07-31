AMD Portfolio: Final Performance

This portfolio returned 13.19% over six months, net of hedging and trading costs. This exceeded the 8.25% expected return for our site estimated for it in January.

The Formula One Scuderia Ferrari sponsored by AMD (photo via Jisakutech).

A Hedged Portfolio Around A AMD Position

Last August, I wrote about the performance of a bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio built around a position in AT&T (T) in 2017 and presented a new one, which completed in February (each portfolio lasts for six months). Following that, I began presenting hedged portfolios built around other stocks, including AMD (AMD) at the end of January. Let's see how our AMD portfolio finished at the end of six months. First, a reminder of how the portfolio was constructed and what it consisted of.

Constructing The January AMD Hedged Portfolio

We used the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around AMD in January starting with these premises:

You had $250,000 to invest.

You were unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 12% during the next six months, so you wanted to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You wanted to invest in a handful of names, including AMD, with a goal of maximizing your expected total return net of hedging costs.

These were the steps involved for those who wanted to do this manually (your returns would obviously have varied based on which approach you used).

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step was to find names that had the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside AMD. Our site, Portfolio Armor, calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history and options market sentiment, but you could have derived yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow. Your initial universe could have been as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~4,500 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.) or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you were going to hedge, gross potential returns were less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you needed to figure out the optimal or least expensive way to hedge each name. I wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you would have been looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 12% or greater. The lower the decline you were looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you would have been able to use.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that had a positive potential return, you would have subtracted the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here, you would simply have bought and hedged a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below included a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash and another fine-tuning step to decide whether to hedge with puts or collars, but those four steps were the basics.

The January AMD Hedged Portfolio

Using the process outlined above, this was what Portfolio Armor's automated hedged portfolio construction tool presented us:

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor

In addition to AMD, the site selected Ciena Corporation (CIEN), Paycom Software (PAYC), and Starbucks (SBUX) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns when hedged against >12% declines. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down the primary securities. GWPH is hedged with an optimal, or least expensive, collar with a cap set at the current seven-day (annual) yield of the Fidelity Government Cash Reserves money market fund (FDRXX). The hedging cost of this is negative: The idea here is to get a shot at a higher return than cash while lowering the overall hedging cost of the portfolio and limiting your downside risk in accordance with your risk tolerance (to a drawdown of no more than 12%).

Performance Of The Underlying Securities Since

This is how the underlying securities in the hedged portfolio have performed since, unhedged:

Data by YCharts

AMD was the best performing name here since Jan. 29, up 73.97%, but the other four names, which were selected by Portfolio Armor, did quite well too. Assuming, for simplicity's sake, your portfolio was equally weighted and you held each position from Jan. 29 until Monday's close, you would have been up a whopping 44.37%.

Performance Of The Hedged Portfolio

Before we look at the performance of the hedged portfolio, let's take another look at what our site estimated its expected return would be when it created the portfolio back in January:

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor.

Here's how the hedged portfolio performed.

The hedged portfolio was up 13.19%, significantly outperforming its expected return of 8.25%, but underperforming the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which was up 15.51% over the same time frame.

Wrapping Up

It's hard to fault a portfolio that returned 13.19% when its expected return was 8.25%, but I imagine some readers will ask about the big disparity between the performance of the hedged portfolio and the performance of the underlying securities. This was largely due to three of the five underlying securities being hedged with collars, which limited their upside potential. The portfolio construction algorithm leans toward using optimal puts, rather than optimal collars, for just this reason, to capture more upside; but here it had to use collars in three instances because of market conditions combined with limited risk tolerance of this portfolio. Had this portfolio been constructed with a higher risk tolerance - say, hedged against a >16% decline rather than a >12% one - its performance would likely have been higher.

Combining Optimal Hedging With Security Selection It's tough to beat a bull market while hedging, but to be transparent and accountable, I post the results for my top names and hedged portfolios six months after I presented them to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. You can see the latest results here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.