Cullen/Frost Bankers: Despite NIM Compression In The Near Term, Its Long-Term Growth Prospect Is Still Positive

Investment Thesis

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) delivered a good Q2 2019 with solid revenue growth. The bank should continue to perform well thanks to favorable demographic trends in Texas. It also has an excellent track record of growth and risk management in the past. Cullen/Frost's expansion to Houston should be beneficial in the long-term but will weigh on its near-term results. Looking forward, the Fed may decide to lower the interest rate and this may impact Cullen/Frost's net interest margin negatively. The bank currently pays a growing 2.9%-yielding dividend. The bank is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation. We think any meaningful pullback will provide a good buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Cullen/Frost posted a solid Q2 2019 with good revenue growth. As can be seen from the table below, its net interest income increased by 6.8%. Its non-interest income declined slightly by 0.3% due to several one-time revenues that happened last year. Its non-interest expense increased by 7.6% primarily due to expenses related to its Houston expansion and the move to a new headquarter in San Antonio. Without these two items, the net income growth rate would be about 4% ~ 4.5% year over year instead of the growth rate of 0.3%.

$ Million Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change (YoY) Net interest income $253.4 $237.3 6.8% Non-interest income $82.6 $85.1 (0.3%) Non-interest expense $203.2 $188.9 7.6% Net income $109.6 $109.3 0.3% Diluted EPS $1.72 $1.68 2.4% Return on common equity 12.6% 14.0% (140 bps) Return on average assets 1.40% 1.43% (3 bps)

Source: Created by author; Q2 2019 Financial Report

What we like about Cullen/Frost Bankers and its business

Favorable demographics

Cullen/Frost focuses in Texas, the nation's second largest market. We like its exposure to Texas and several sub-markets in Texas thanks to favorable demographic trends. In fact, Texas should continue to enjoy strong population and household income growth rate in the next few years. As can be seen from the table below, Texas' population is expected to grow by 7% in the next 5 years. Similarly, its household income is also expected to grow by 6%. In Cullen/Frost's largest sub-market, San Antonio, where the bank has the number one market share, population and household income growth rates are expected to grow at higher rates of 7.9% and 7.7% respectively in the next 5 years.

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

Solid credit quality

Cullen/Frost has a strong track record of excellent risk management. As can be seen from the chart below, its net charge-offs remains quite healthy and is still below the peak during the financial crisis in 2009. Its average net charge-offs are also below the average of its peers. Although past data does not guarantee future performance, it reveals how careful the management team managed risk. As can be seen from the chart, in the financial crisis, its net charge-offs of about 0.60% was way better than the 1.7% average of its peers.

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

Cost to fund its deposit portfolio is consistently lower than its peers

Cullen/Frost's focus in regional markets and client relationship helps the bank to attract and retain low-cost deposits. As can be seen from the chart below, its cost to fund its deposit portfolio is consistently lower than other regional banks.

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

Houston expansion is beneficial in the long-term

Cullen/Frost announced its plan to expand to the Houston market in October last year. Management expects to open 25 new financial centers in the market over the next two years (3 are opened so far). We recognize the potential growth in this market as Houston is a market that has over 7 million population and the city's population is expected to grow by 8% by 2024. Although Cullen/Frost's expansion to Houston will be beneficial in the long-term, the expansion will weigh on the bank's result in the near-term. Management indicated that there will likely be a cumulative loss of $1.5 million per new branch until the break even point. Therefore, it has the potential to weigh on its near-term net income growth rate. In fact, management expects its Houston expansion to impact its net income by about $0.19 per share in 2019.

However, we are concerned about the following

Declining interest rate may impact the bank's earnings

As can be seen from the chart below, about 73% of Cullen/Frost's revenue comes from net interest income. Therefore, Fed's policy to raise or lower interest rates will have a direct impact on its revenue.

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

Since the likelihood of the Fed lowering the key interest rate is high in H2 2019, we think the rising trend of Cullen/Frost's net interest margin will likely end. In fact, in the latest conference call, management indicates that their 2019 NIM would probably be closer to 3.75% for the full year instead of its previous projection of 3.85%. This is a revision of 10 basis points.

Valuation Analysis

Cullen/Frost currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 13.96x. This is slightly below its 5-year average P/E ratio of 15.23x. However, it is significantly higher than many other regional banks that trades at a forward P/E ratio of 10x~11x (see below). Cullen/Frost has always traded at a premium to its peers thanks to its excellent track record of growth and risk management.

Data by YCharts

A growing 2.9%-yielding dividend

Cullen/Frost currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.71 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.9%. The bank has an excellent track record of growing its dividend. In fact, it has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 2.9% is in the middle of its yield range of 2.0% ~ 4.0% in the past 10 years.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risks

Cullen/Frost faces macroeconomic risks. In an economic recession, the potential for consumer and business defaults may rise sharply depending on the severity of the recession.

A high exposure to Texas' energy sector

Cullen/Frost' focus in Texas can be beneficial especially if the energy industry continues to boom in the state. However, in an energy downturn, Cullen/Frost's business will likely be impacted negatively.

Investor Takeaway

Cullen/Frost is a well-managed regional bank with an excellent track record of growth and risk control. We believe it should continue to outperform its peers. We recognize that the bank will face some headwinds but still believe the company will outperform its peers in the long-term. We think any meaningful pullback will create a good long-term investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.