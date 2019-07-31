Microsoft Continues To Amaze

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Source: International Business Times

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Saya Nadella continues to amaze. A few years ago, I assumed the company's growth was dead, along with its old school computer licensing business. Nadella ignited growth by focusing its business model around the cloud. The company expertly uses cash flows from its computer licensing business to fund acquisitions and growth initiatives.

The Cloud Delivered

Microsoft used to be highly dependent upon its computer licensing business for growth. I believe it remains vital to the company's strategy, yet the headliner is now the computer cloud services business. Heading into the quarter, Microsoft's total revenue exceeded $30 billion. I was concerned about the company's ability to continue to deliver double-digit growth. For the most recent quarter, Microsoft's total revenue was $33.7 billion, up 12% Y/Y. This followed a 14% increase in the previous quarter.

Revenue from the Commercial business was up 14% Y/Y, driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue, which grew 31% on growth in seats and higher revenue per user. Office Consumer revenue grew 6%, while LinkedIn rose 25%. Revenue from the Intelligent Cloud was $11.4 billion, up 19% Y/Y. Azure revenue bounced 64%, and server products grew in the low single digits.

Shortly after earnings, I heard rumors that Microsoft's cloud business was decelerating. Intelligent Cloud revenue growth was less than the 22% growth reported last quarter, yet I did not see it as cause for alarm. As the installed base of cloud revenue gets larger, it will become more difficult to maintain previous rates of growth. According to management, Azure is the most open cloud, and the company expanded partnerships with companies I would have thought were competitors:

Azure is the most open cloud, and in this quarter, we expanded our partnerships with Oracle, Red Hat, and VMware, to make the technologies and tools customers already have first class on Azure. Azure is the only cloud with limitless data and analytics capabilities across the customers' entire data estate.

Microsoft's openness should serve it well as it attempts to expand the reach of its cloud offerings. That said, Windows OEM and Windows Commercial spurred the More PC segment. Per Gartner, enterprise demand for Microsoft 10 refresh could also spur worldwide PC sales. Overall, Microsoft's top line growth was stellar, given its size.

Margins Continue To Expand

Gross profit of $23.3 billion was up 15% Y/Y, while operating income of $12.4 billion rose 20%. Gross margin rose 150 basis points versus the year earlier period. Microsoft achieved margin improvement across several products. Gross margin for Commercial cloud increased to 65% Y/Y, driven by improvements in Azure. This was important. There were fears that Azure's lower margin business would drag down the company's total profit margins. That theory has yet to materialize.

Growth in operating income outpaced growth in revenue due to margin expansion. Operating expenses for SG&A and R&D was $10.9 billion, up 8% Y/Y. There is a tremendous amount of leverage in Microsoft's core businesses. Revenue can grow at double digits without having to increase costs in kind. This margin expansion and outsized growth in operating income could continue as long as revenue continues to grow. I expect double-digit growth in operating income for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

MSFT trades at nearly 28x earnings, which appears justified, given its tremendous earnings growth. MSFT is up 31% Y/Y. I rate the stock a hold.

A P/E of 28x appears justified for MSFT, given earnings growth potential. The melt-up in financial markets could end sans more government stimulus. MSFT is up over 30% Y/Y. Volatility in broader markets due to trade wars or worries over the global economy could stymie the stock. I rate MSFT a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.