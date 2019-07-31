EQT Corp.: Expect Renewed Squeezing

While EQT has beaten earnings and revenue estimates in the 2Q2019, a weakening commodity output and declining realized prices weigh for the second consecutive quarter on its core business.

In its latest quarterly release, EQT Corporation (EQT) reported accelerating revenue reductions, as low natural gas pricing continues to weigh on the company's core activity. Concomitantly, the company's output decline persists despite mounting operating wells. This has impacted significantly EQT's profitability, and cash flow generation is on the brink of turning negative, which is likely to sustain the bearish move witnessed since the beginning of the year. That being said and in spite of Rice brothers taking control of the Board, we believe that the company is poised to reaching its latest lows seen in October 2008.

EQT, U.S. biggest natural gas producer released last Thursday its 2Q2019 earnings results, slightly topping analyst's revenue estimates by 28.5m to $0.95b and beating EPS consensus by $0.06 to $0.09 per share. These announcements did not reassure market participants since EQT stock dipped 9% to $14.82 per share and is now down 32.2%, year-to-date.

This poor performance is linked to both declining liquid output and weakening commodity pricing. Indeed, natural gas and oil production decreased moderately, down respectively 3.4% (q/q) to 351.2 Bcf and 1.5% (q/q) to 1.2 Bcfe, whereas NGL output plunged 10.7% (q/q) to 11.2 Bcfe. In front of that, ethane volumes marginally counterbalanced that, lifting 8.7% (q/q) to 6.4 Bcfe. That being said, total sales volumes are down 3.5% compared to the first quarter, establishing at 370.1 Bcfe, even if the number of active horizontal wells in the Marcellus and Utica advanced respectively 2.5% (q/q) to 1,628 and 2.2% (q/q) to 234 wells.

Besides, lower realized sales squeezed even more EQT's second quarter earnings. Compared to the first quarter, with an average realized natural gas price dipping significantly, down 16.4% (q/q) to $2.76 per Mcf.

With these developments, total sales of natural gas and liquids including cash-settled derivatives plunged 20.8% (q/q) to $958.4m, from $1.21b in the first quarter, indicating that EQT is facing fierce adverse winds in its core natural gas market.

With net income declining steeply, EQT's profitability weakens and cash flow generation is close to turning negative.

While the management is committed to lowering costs and improving operation efficiencies across the organization, quarterly earnings do not prove it, with total cost and expenses increasing 4.8% (q/q) to $1.01b, amid surging general & administrative costs, up 76.3% (q/q) to $86.2m and steady transportation and processing expenses, down marginally 0.5% (q/q) to $436.9m. Besides, this marginal decline is annihilated by plunging top-line growth, dipping 29.2% (q/q) to $900.5m, indicating that the stock's bloodshed might not be over yet.

Nevertheless and given the weak pricing of natural gas markets, evolving close to yearly lows, EQT hedging position enabled the company to obtain a considerable net gain of $407.6m from derivative positioning compared to a loss of $131.9m in the previous quarter.

That being said and in spite of weakening top-line results, the broad financial situation of the company worsens and its bearish momentum is no ready to reverse given the poor fundamental picture posted in the last quarters.

Concomitantly, EQT's bottom line earnings are also in a bad shape, with net income declining 34.2% (q/q) to 125.5m, following the $104.7m investment loss on Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN). More disturbingly, EQT's profitability shrinks significantly, with free cash flow reaching a minimal figure of $17.8m compared to $439m on the first quarter, as net cash provided by operating activities halves to $444m, whereas capital expenditures decline marginally, down 2.1% (q/q) to $466m and debt interest improves, dipping 10.6% (q/q) to $50.5m.

Since the sharp decline registered after its 2Q219 earning results, investors seem to continue to boycott EQT share. Yet, the company remains cheap in terms of 2019e EV/EBITDA, with a ratio of 3.95x compared to 5.02x for Chesapeake (CHK), 6.74x for Noble Energy (NBL), and 6.11x for Cabot Oil & Gas (COG).

Nevertheless, in terms of 2019e P/E, EQT stands at the midpoint of our peer group at 10.1x. Indeed, while CHK and NBL post negative P/E ratios, COG and Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) are trading higher, with respective ratios of 11.1x and 21.9x.

Besides, EQT's profitability level is weaker than the previous two peers, reaching a net margin of 7.93% against 33.6% for COG and 13% for MGY. Furthermore, EQT's balance sheet health is not as attractive, given that net debt on EBITDA reaches 2.27x versus 0.62x for COG and 0.23x for MGY.

That being said and we prefer to stay out of EQT for the moment, although we believe that recent Rice family is likely to provide sustainable returns, once their strategic plan unfolds. Yet, the momentum on EQT share is not yet ready to reverse, given weakening gas output, dipping overall activity, low natural gas prices, and deteriorating profitability. In this context, we are slightly bearish on EQT share and we expect that the stock will continue its downward movement until its latest low of $12.14 per share registered in October 2008 and corresponding to downside of 11% versus today's closing price.

